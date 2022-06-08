Moody's assigns B2 rating to Berlin's first lien B-6 tranche term loan, affirms all other ratings; outlook stable

Approximately $2.3 billion of rated debt affected

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to Berlin Packaging LLC's (Berlin) $150 million first lien tranche B-6 term loan facility, and to the company's $125 million delayed-draw first lien tranche B-6 term loan facility, both maturing in March 2028. In addition, Moody's affirmed all of Berlin's other ratings, including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR). The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the $150 million term loan will be used to repay borrowing under the revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, pay transaction-related fees and expenses, and to fund cash to the balance sheet, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding tuck-in acquisitions in the company's pipeline. Meanwhile the $125 million delayed-draw first lien tranche B-6 term loan facility, and the existing $200 million delayed-draw second lien term loan, and cash from balance sheet, will be used to fund tuck-in acquisitions in the company's pipeline, and pay for transaction fees as well as related expenses. Pro forma for the refinancing and the pending acquisitions, Moody's projects Berlin's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 7.2x at year-end 2022. The terms and conditions of the $150 million term loan facility and the $125 million delayed-draw term loan are similar to the existing term loans.

"While we expect Berlin to remain focused on execution and to generate free cash flow, the increase in leverage will limit the company's financial and strategic flexibility," said Emile El Nems, VP – Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "Going forward, we expect this management team to remain acquisitive by pursuing additional tuck-in acquisitions and maintain leverage at very high levels limiting the company's rating flexibility should unforeseen events negatively impact the company's operating performance."

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Berlin Packaging LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B6, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan B6, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Berlin Packaging LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Berlin Packaging LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Berlin's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high leverage and aggressive financial policies, including debt financed acquisitions and dividend distributions. At the same time, the rating reflects the company's geographic diversity, broad customer base, and stable end markets, which include food, beverage and health care. In addition, the credit rating is supported by the company's low capital spending requirements, free cash flow and good liquidity.

Moody's expects Berlin to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Pro forma for the refinancing and tuck-in acquisitions, Berlin's liquidity position is supported by around $80 million of cash, a $125 million revolving credit facility, which Moody's expects to remain undrawn, and Moody's expectation that the company will generate more than $80 million in free cash flow in 2022. The revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2026, is governed by a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 8.5x that triggers if borrowings exceed 35.0% of the total revolver amount.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the management team of Berlin will successfully integrate the recently completed and pending acquisitions, grow revenue organically, maintain stable profitability, and generate free cash flow that can be used to reduce leverage.

The add-on term loan contains covenant flexibility including an ability to incur incremental indebtedness up to 100% of EBITDA thereafter (less any amounts previously incurred under the 1st lien or 2nd lien incremental starter baskets), plus for pari passu 1st lien secured debt in additional amounts so long as pro forma 1st lien net leverage does not exceed 5.50x; and for junior secured debt additional amounts up to 7.25x secured net leverage ratio.

In addition, designations of unrestricted subsidiaries and transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries are permitted, subject to carve-outs. Certain provisions limit designation of unrestricted subsidiaries, but there are no "blocker" provisions preventing the transfer of assets to such subsidiaries once designated. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries are required to be subsidiary guarantors; partial dividends of ownership interest could jeopardize guarantees, subject to limitations on the release of the guarantee of a guarantor that ceases to be wholly-owned, unless no event of default exists and the borrower is deemed to have made an investment in such subsidiary and such investment is otherwise permitted under the investment covenant. There are no step-downs to the asset sale prepayment requirement, subject to reinvestment rights.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 6.5x; EBITDA-to-interest expense is below 2.0x; or free cash flow-to-debt is below 1.0%.

The rating could be upgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x; EBITDA-to-interest expense exceeds 3.0x; and free cash flow-to-debt is over 4.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Berlin is a distributor of rigid packaging primarily for food, beverage, household, personal care, and health care end markets. Berlin's largest shareholders are Oak Hill Capital Partners and affiliates, with a significant minority interest by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

