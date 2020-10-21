Moody's assigns B2 rating to CEC Entertainment DIP facility

NOTE: On October 22, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The fourth sentence was removed from the second paragraph of the press release. Revised release follows.
New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to the $200
million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession
(DIP) term loan facility of CEC Entertainment, Inc. (DIP)
as Debtor-in-Possession.
Proceeds from the DIP facility as well as a portion of the company's balance
sheet cash will be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process.
CEC Entertainment, Inc. (CEC) and various subsidiaries filed
for Chapter 11 in June 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of CEC
following the filing.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, Inc. (DIP)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating assigned to CEC Entertainment Inc. (DIP)'s $200
million senior secured super priority Debtor-In-Possession
(DIP) term loan facility primarily reflects the estimated collateral coverage
of the loan which has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,
as well as structural considerations including upstream and downstream
guarantees, priority of liens, the nature of the collateral,
and covenants. Governance is also a key rating factor including
the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization. Lastly,
the rating considered the size of the DIP relative to pre-petition
debt.
The Chapter 11 filing was driven in part by high debt levels associated
with its debt financed leveraged buyout by an affiliate of Apollo Investments
in February 2014, combined with the significant earnings and liquidity
pressures driven by the government imposed closures and restrictions to
help stop the spread of the coronavirus. These closures and restrictions
of on-premise dining resulted in a deterioration in credit metrics
with debt/EBITDA exceeding 7.0x and EBIT/interest of below 1.0x.
In response, CEC bolstered their cash balances by drawing down its
revolver. As the likelihood that closures and restrictions of on-premise
dining would continue for longer than initially anticipated the company
established a board level restructuring committee to address its capital
structure which ultimately led to its bankruptcy filing.
Overall, the bankruptcy process will enable CEC to either execute
a sale to a third party, a credit bid by the prepetition first lien
lenders, or a debt-for-equity exchange all of which
should enable the company to move towards a more manageable capital structure
and alleviate liquidity constraints by reducing its interest expense and
unsecured claims, specifically lease and trade payable liabilities.
The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a $756 million
term loan, $114 million revolving credit facility and $216
million of unsecured notes. In total, the $200 million
DIP facility represented about 18% of pre-petition debt
and will be comprised of all new money with no roll-up pre-petition
debt. There will not be any borrowing base restrictions on the
DIP facility. However, only the initial $100 million
draw will be available upon receipt of the signed final order.
Drawings under the second incremental $100 million will be available
at which time cash on hand is under $50 million. Overall,
the DIP term loan does not contain maintenance or financial covenants
but does include negative covenants including limitations on indebtedness,
liens, restricted payments, investments and other limitations.
The DIP term loan will contain upstream guarantees from substantially
all of the company's material subsidiaries, and a downstream guaranty
from its parent, Queso Holdings, Inc. but not all subsidiaries.
It has a senior secured super-priority claim with respect to 100%
equity interest in intellectual property, real estate assets and
equipment as well as cash, inventory and accounts receivable all
achieved through first liens. However, Moody's estimates
collateral coverage for the DIP term loan will be under 1.0 times
and is mainly derived from the value of the intellectual property such
as trademarks, general intangibles and stock of subsidiaries which
are difficult to value and Moody's believes their value has been impacted
by the restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of US restaurants from the
current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety
Restaurants are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and
environmental concerns given their operating model with regards to sourcing
food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and
constant consumer interaction. While these may not directly impact
the credit, these factors could impact brand image and result in
a more positive view of the brand overall.
CEC Entertainment, Inc., owns, operates,
and franchises a total of 612 Chuck E. Cheese stores and 122 Peter
Piper Pizza locations that provide family-oriented dining and entertainment
in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and US territories. Revenue
for the twelve-month period ended 12/29/2019 (including franchise
fees and royalties) was approximately $913 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Debtor-in-Possession
Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will
be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject
to monitoring.
