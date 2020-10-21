Moody's assigns B2 rating to CEC Entertainment DIP facility

NOTE: On October 22, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The fourth sentence was removed from the second paragraph of the press release. Revised release follows.

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to the $200 million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan facility of CEC Entertainment, Inc. (DIP) as Debtor-in-Possession.

Proceeds from the DIP facility as well as a portion of the company's balance sheet cash will be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process. CEC Entertainment, Inc. (CEC) and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 in June 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of CEC following the filing.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, Inc. (DIP)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to CEC Entertainment Inc. (DIP)'s $200 million senior secured super priority Debtor-In-Possession (DIP) term loan facility primarily reflects the estimated collateral coverage of the loan which has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, as well as structural considerations including upstream and downstream guarantees, priority of liens, the nature of the collateral, and covenants. Governance is also a key rating factor including the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization. Lastly, the rating considered the size of the DIP relative to pre-petition debt.

The Chapter 11 filing was driven in part by high debt levels associated with its debt financed leveraged buyout by an affiliate of Apollo Investments in February 2014, combined with the significant earnings and liquidity pressures driven by the government imposed closures and restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. These closures and restrictions of on-premise dining resulted in a deterioration in credit metrics with debt/EBITDA exceeding 7.0x and EBIT/interest of below 1.0x. In response, CEC bolstered their cash balances by drawing down its revolver. As the likelihood that closures and restrictions of on-premise dining would continue for longer than initially anticipated the company established a board level restructuring committee to address its capital structure which ultimately led to its bankruptcy filing.

Overall, the bankruptcy process will enable CEC to either execute a sale to a third party, a credit bid by the prepetition first lien lenders, or a debt-for-equity exchange all of which should enable the company to move towards a more manageable capital structure and alleviate liquidity constraints by reducing its interest expense and unsecured claims, specifically lease and trade payable liabilities.

The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a $756 million term loan, $114 million revolving credit facility and $216 million of unsecured notes. In total, the $200 million DIP facility represented about 18% of pre-petition debt and will be comprised of all new money with no roll-up pre-petition debt. There will not be any borrowing base restrictions on the DIP facility. However, only the initial $100 million draw will be available upon receipt of the signed final order. Drawings under the second incremental $100 million will be available at which time cash on hand is under $50 million. Overall, the DIP term loan does not contain maintenance or financial covenants but does include negative covenants including limitations on indebtedness, liens, restricted payments, investments and other limitations.

The DIP term loan will contain upstream guarantees from substantially all of the company's material subsidiaries, and a downstream guaranty from its parent, Queso Holdings, Inc. but not all subsidiaries. It has a senior secured super-priority claim with respect to 100% equity interest in intellectual property, real estate assets and equipment as well as cash, inventory and accounts receivable all achieved through first liens. However, Moody's estimates collateral coverage for the DIP term loan will be under 1.0 times and is mainly derived from the value of the intellectual property such as trademarks, general intangibles and stock of subsidiaries which are difficult to value and Moody's believes their value has been impacted by the restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of US restaurants from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety

Restaurants are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns given their operating model with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

CEC Entertainment, Inc., owns, operates, and franchises a total of 612 Chuck E. Cheese stores and 122 Peter Piper Pizza locations that provide family-oriented dining and entertainment in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and US territories. Revenue for the twelve-month period ended 12/29/2019 (including franchise fees and royalties) was approximately $913 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

