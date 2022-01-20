Moody's assigns B2 rating to CHS/Community Health System's proposed senior secured notes

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s ("Community") new senior secured notes due 2030. There are no changes to Community's existing ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 senior secured first lien ratings, or the Caa2 ratings to its senior secured junior notes ratings and senior unsecured notes. There is also no change to Community's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the new debt offering will be used to redeem all of the company's $1.46 billion senior secured notes due in 2025 and to pay related fees and expenses. While the transaction will be slightly leveraging, it is credit positive as it will extend Community's debt maturity profile and lower its cash interest costs.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Community's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.9 times as of September 30, 2021. The rating is also constrained by Moody's expectation for limited free cash flow due to the company's high (though improving) cash interest costs and the significant capital requirements of the business. In addition, the rating also considers industry-wide operating headwinds which will limit operational improvement despite Community's turnaround initiatives including the cost and availability of labor and other operating challenges. The rating is supported by Community's large scale, geographic diversity, and the successful execution of its divestiture program. Despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on volumes, Community's profit margins have strengthened thanks to elevated acuity levels and operating initiatives. The company also maintains good liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately $0.5 billion of cash, pro-forma for the repayment, in full, of $814 million of remaining Medicare advances in October 2021. The company's good liquidity profile also reflects access to a $1 billion asset-based revolving credit facility, with $728 million of availability as of September 30, 2021.

Community's senior secured notes are rated B2 (LGD3), one notch higher than the Corporate Family Rating of B3. This reflects the priority claim on the assets and the presence of a considerable amount of debt below the first lien borrowings that would absorb losses ahead of the first lien secured creditors. The rating on the first lien secured debt also reflects its position behind a $1 billion ABL which has first priority on the company's most liquid assets including cash, receivables and inventory ("ABL collateral").

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Community will operate with good scale, strong geographic diversity, and high financial leverage during the next 12-18 months while maintaining good liquidity.

From a governance perspective, Community has historically operated with aggressive financial policies (e.g., high leverage, distressed exchanges in the past, etc.). As a for-profit hospital operator, Community also faces high social risk. The affordability of hospitals and the practice of balance billing has garnered substantial social and political attention. Hospitals are now required to publicly provide pricing for several services, although compliance and practice is inconsistent across the industry. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. Further, as Community is focused on non-urban communities, slow population growth tempers the company's capacity to grow admissions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if liquidity erodes or if Community's earnings weaken such that the debt burden becomes unsustainable.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if operational initiatives result in improved volume growth and margin expansion. Community would also need to improve its free cash flow and liquidity and reduce financial leverage. Specifically, sustaining debt to EBITDA around 6.0 times while consistently generating positive free cash flow could support a ratings upgrade.

CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc., headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care hospitals in non-urban and mid-sized markets throughout the US. Revenues in the last twelve months ended September 30 2021 were approximately $12.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

