Moody's assigns B2 rating to CHS/Community Health System's proposed senior secured notes

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to CHS/Community
Health Systems, Inc.'s ("Community") new senior secured notes
due 2030. There are no changes to Community's existing ratings,
including its B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating, B2 senior secured first lien ratings, or
the Caa2 ratings to its senior secured junior notes ratings and senior
unsecured notes. There is also no change to Community's Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.
Proceeds from the new debt offering will be used to redeem all of the
company's $1.46 billion senior secured notes due in
2025 and to pay related fees and expenses. While the transaction
will be slightly leveraging, it is credit positive as it will extend
Community's debt maturity profile and lower its cash interest costs.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.
....Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned
B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Community's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will operate with high financial leverage over the next 12-18
months. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.9 times
as of September 30, 2021. The rating is also constrained
by Moody's expectation for limited free cash flow due to the company's
high (though improving) cash interest costs and the significant capital
requirements of the business. In addition, the rating also
considers industry-wide operating headwinds which will limit operational
improvement despite Community's turnaround initiatives including the cost
and availability of labor and other operating challenges. The rating
is supported by Community's large scale, geographic diversity,
and the successful execution of its divestiture program. Despite
the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on volumes,
Community's profit margins have strengthened thanks to elevated acuity
levels and operating initiatives. The company also maintains good
liquidity. As of September 30, 2021, the company had
approximately $0.5 billion of cash, pro-forma
for the repayment, in full, of $814 million of remaining
Medicare advances in October 2021. The company's good liquidity
profile also reflects access to a $1 billion asset-based
revolving credit facility, with $728 million of availability
as of September 30, 2021.
Community's senior secured notes are rated B2 (LGD3), one notch
higher than the Corporate Family Rating of B3. This reflects the
priority claim on the assets and the presence of a considerable amount
of debt below the first lien borrowings that would absorb losses ahead
of the first lien secured creditors. The rating on the first lien
secured debt also reflects its position behind a $1 billion ABL
which has first priority on the company's most liquid assets including
cash, receivables and inventory ("ABL collateral").
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Community will operate with
good scale, strong geographic diversity, and high financial
leverage during the next 12-18 months while maintaining good liquidity.
From a governance perspective, Community has historically operated
with aggressive financial policies (e.g., high leverage,
distressed exchanges in the past, etc.). As a for-profit
hospital operator, Community also faces high social risk.
The affordability of hospitals and the practice of balance billing has
garnered substantial social and political attention. Hospitals
are now required to publicly provide pricing for several services,
although compliance and practice is inconsistent across the industry.
Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial
portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare
or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability.
Further, as Community is focused on non-urban communities,
slow population growth tempers the company's capacity to grow admissions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if liquidity erodes or if Community's
earnings weaken such that the debt burden becomes unsustainable.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if operational initiatives result in
improved volume growth and margin expansion. Community would also
need to improve its free cash flow and liquidity and reduce financial
leverage. Specifically, sustaining debt to EBITDA around
6.0 times while consistently generating positive free cash flow
could support a ratings upgrade.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc., headquartered in
Franklin, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care
hospitals in non-urban and mid-sized markets throughout
the US. Revenues in the last twelve months ended September 30 2021
were approximately $12.3 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
