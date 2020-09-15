Moody's assigns B2 rating to Camelot Finance's proposed incremental term loan

Approximately $1.6 billion of new debt rated

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Camelot Finance SA's proposed $1.6 billion incremental senior secured first-lien term loan. Camelot Finance SA is a wholly-owned intermediate holding company of Camelot UK Holdco Limited (the "company", d/b/a "Clarivate Analytics" or "Clarivate"), which will be a guarantor of the new facility. Clarivate's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds from the incremental term loan plus cash-on-hand will be used to refinance approximately $2 billion USD equivalent of debt and notes residing at intellectual property (IP) management services and software firm Capri Acquisitions BidCo Limited (d/b/a "CPA Global"), which Clarivate is acquiring in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.8 billion. Clarivate will exchange approximately $6.3 billion of its common shares for CPA Global's equity, which is majority-owned and controlled by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in early October 2020.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignment:

...Issuer: Camelot Finance SA (Co-Borrowers: Camelot US Acquisition LLC, Camelot US Acquisition 1 Co and Camelot US Acquisition 2 Co)

....$1,600 Million Gtd Incremental Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The new incremental term loan B will be pari passu with the existing senior secured first-lien term loan B, have the same maturity and collateral package and benefit from the same guarantors on a senior secured basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Though pro forma gross debt will increase, the transaction is leverage and ratings neutral due to the inclusion of CPA Global's LTM EBITDA and full twelve months impact of EBITDA from Clarivate's DRG acquisition, which was purchased in March 2020. As such, Moody's expects the company's pro forma total debt to EBITDA to remain near the 5.8x level (Moody's adjusted) recorded at 30 June 2020. Inclusive of the approximate $124 million of realized annual run-rate cost savings, pro forma financial leverage is estimated at 4.8x (Moody's adjusted).

CPA Global is the leading provider of patent renewals with a 35% global market share and around $500 million in revenue. Since Clarivate competes in the same market, the merger will create a scaled player and grow Clarivate's IP business to account for about half of the combined company's pro forma revenue of $1.7 billion (includes DRG revenue). The transaction values CPA Global at roughly 20x 2020 EBITDA pre-synergies, which includes a tax step-up benefit estimated at a present value of $900 million, or 16x including $75 million of run-rate cost synergies (achievable within 18 months from closing).

Clarivate's B2 CFR is supported by the company's leading global market positions across its core scientific/academic research and intellectual property businesses. The rating also considers the high proportion of subscription-based recurring revenue (~80% of revenue) and high switching costs derived from Clarivate's proprietary data extraction methodology, which facilitates development of value-added databases that are considered the "gold-standard" among its clients. Given that its mission-critical subscription products are embedded in customers' core operations and research workflows, customer renewals and retention rates on a weighted average basis have remained above 90%. Clarivate also benefits from good diversification across end markets, geography and customers and relatively high EBITDA margins in the 30%-40% range (Moody's adjusted, excluding one-time cash items). With the expected elimination of one-time cash costs associated with the carve-out from Thomson Reuters by year end 2020, the company's low net working capital and "asset-lite" operating model should facilitate good conversion of EBITDA to positive free cash flow.

Factors that weigh on the rating include Clarivate's moderately high pro forma financial leverage and low single-digit percentage organic revenue growth rate, influenced by transactional revenue declines partially offset by subscription revenue growth. Further, transactional revenue is more vulnerable to reduced demand caused by the economic conditions arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Clarivate faces competitive challenges from industry players that are amassing scale as well as new technology entrants, and regulatory changes that could restrict its access to data. Low single-digit percentage revenue growth at North American universities coupled with consolidation across the pharmaceutical industry could lead to customer budget constraints in the future. The credit profile is also influenced by governance risks related to private equity ownership, such as sizable debt-financed cash distributions to shareholders or growth-enhancing acquisitions, which could pose integration challenges and lead to volatile credit metrics in the future.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Clarivate's business model and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient during the economic recession, experience low-to-mid-single digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth and generate solid free cash flow this year. Moody's expects the company will maintain good liquidity, even during the remainder of the economic recession, and use free cash flow to reduce debt towards a long-term net leverage target of around 3x (approximately 4.75x gross leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis).

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation in the range of 3%-4% of total debt (Moody's adjusted), solid cash levels (cash balances totaled $609 million at 30 June 2020) and access to its $250 million revolving credit facility.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result of Clarivate's exposure to the US and overseas economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and business and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Clarivate demonstrates organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range and EBITDA expansion that leads to consistent and growing free cash flow generation of at least 6% of total debt (Moody's adjusted). Additionally, upward rating pressure could occur if total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) and the company exhibits prudent financial policies and a good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow were to materially weaken below 2% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) due to deterioration in operating performance. Market share erosion, liquidity deterioration, significant client losses or if Clarivate engages in debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions resulting in leverage sustained above Moody's downgrade threshold could also result in ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

