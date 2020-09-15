Moody's assigns B2 rating to Camelot Finance's proposed incremental term loan

Approximately $1.6 billion of new debt rated
New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Camelot Finance SA's proposed $1.6
billion incremental senior secured first-lien term loan.
Camelot Finance SA is a wholly-owned intermediate holding company
of Camelot UK Holdco Limited (the "company", d/b/a "Clarivate
Analytics" or "Clarivate"), which will be a guarantor
of the new facility. Clarivate's B2 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.
Net proceeds from the incremental term loan plus cash-on-hand
will be used to refinance approximately $2 billion USD equivalent
of debt and notes residing at intellectual property (IP) management services
and software firm Capri Acquisitions BidCo Limited (d/b/a "CPA Global"),
which Clarivate is acquiring in an all-stock transaction valued
at $6.8 billion. Clarivate will exchange approximately
$6.3 billion of its common shares for CPA Global's
equity, which is majority-owned and controlled by Leonard
Green & Partners, L.P. Subject to customary regulatory
approvals, the transaction is expected to close in early October
2020.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Assignment:
...Issuer: Camelot Finance SA (Co-Borrowers:
Camelot US Acquisition LLC, Camelot US Acquisition 1 Co and Camelot
US Acquisition 2 Co)
....$1,600 Million Gtd Incremental
Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Assigned
B2 (LGD3)
The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no
material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction
as advised to Moody's. The new incremental term loan B will
be pari passu with the existing senior secured first-lien term
loan B, have the same maturity and collateral package and benefit
from the same guarantors on a senior secured basis.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Though pro forma gross debt will increase, the transaction is leverage
and ratings neutral due to the inclusion of CPA Global's LTM EBITDA
and full twelve months impact of EBITDA from Clarivate's DRG acquisition,
which was purchased in March 2020. As such, Moody's
expects the company's pro forma total debt to EBITDA to remain near
the 5.8x level (Moody's adjusted) recorded at 30 June 2020.
Inclusive of the approximate $124 million of realized annual run-rate
cost savings, pro forma financial leverage is estimated at 4.8x
(Moody's adjusted).
CPA Global is the leading provider of patent renewals with a 35%
global market share and around $500 million in revenue.
Since Clarivate competes in the same market, the merger will create
a scaled player and grow Clarivate's IP business to account for
about half of the combined company's pro forma revenue of $1.7
billion (includes DRG revenue). The transaction values CPA Global
at roughly 20x 2020 EBITDA pre-synergies, which includes
a tax step-up benefit estimated at a present value of $900
million, or 16x including $75 million of run-rate
cost synergies (achievable within 18 months from closing).
Clarivate's B2 CFR is supported by the company's leading global
market positions across its core scientific/academic research and intellectual
property businesses. The rating also considers the high proportion
of subscription-based recurring revenue (~80% of revenue)
and high switching costs derived from Clarivate's proprietary data
extraction methodology, which facilitates development of value-added
databases that are considered the "gold-standard" among
its clients. Given that its mission-critical subscription
products are embedded in customers' core operations and research
workflows, customer renewals and retention rates on a weighted average
basis have remained above 90%. Clarivate also benefits from
good diversification across end markets, geography and customers
and relatively high EBITDA margins in the 30%-40%
range (Moody's adjusted, excluding one-time cash items).
With the expected elimination of one-time cash costs associated
with the carve-out from Thomson Reuters by year end 2020,
the company's low net working capital and "asset-lite"
operating model should facilitate good conversion of EBITDA to positive
free cash flow.
Factors that weigh on the rating include Clarivate's moderately
high pro forma financial leverage and low single-digit percentage
organic revenue growth rate, influenced by transactional revenue
declines partially offset by subscription revenue growth. Further,
transactional revenue is more vulnerable to reduced demand caused by the
economic conditions arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Clarivate
faces competitive challenges from industry players that are amassing scale
as well as new technology entrants, and regulatory changes that
could restrict its access to data. Low single-digit percentage
revenue growth at North American universities coupled with consolidation
across the pharmaceutical industry could lead to customer budget constraints
in the future. The credit profile is also influenced by governance
risks related to private equity ownership, such as sizable debt-financed
cash distributions to shareholders or growth-enhancing acquisitions,
which could pose integration challenges and lead to volatile credit metrics
in the future.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Clarivate's
business model and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient
during the economic recession, experience low-to-mid-single
digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth and generate solid free cash flow
this year. Moody's expects the company will maintain good
liquidity, even during the remainder of the economic recession,
and use free cash flow to reduce debt towards a long-term net leverage
target of around 3x (approximately 4.75x gross leverage on a Moody's
adjusted basis).
Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects good liquidity
supported by positive free cash flow generation in the range of 3%-4%
of total debt (Moody's adjusted), solid cash levels (cash
balances totaled $609 million at 30 June 2020) and access to its
$250 million revolving credit facility.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. As a result of Clarivate's
exposure to the US and overseas economies, the company remains vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and business and consumer sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Clarivate demonstrates organic revenue growth
in the mid-single digit percentage range and EBITDA expansion that
leads to consistent and growing free cash flow generation of at least
6% of total debt (Moody's adjusted). Additionally,
upward rating pressure could occur if total debt to EBITDA is sustained
below 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) and the company exhibits prudent
financial policies and a good liquidity profile.
Ratings could be downgraded if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above
6.5x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow were to materially weaken
below 2% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) due to deterioration
in operating performance. Market share erosion, liquidity
deterioration, significant client losses or if Clarivate engages
in debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions resulting
in leverage sustained above Moody's downgrade threshold could also
result in ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
