Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 rating to Carpenter Technology's senior unsecured notes

09 Mar 2022

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Carpenter Technology Corporation's (“Carpenter”) proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The proceeds from the note offering plus a small portion of Carpenter’s cash balance will be used to redeem its $300 million senior unsecured notes due March 2023 and to pay the make whole premium and associated fees and expenses. Carpenter’s B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default rating, B2 senior unsecured notes ratings, (P)B2 senior unsecured shelf rating and its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 and its stable ratings outlook remain unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carpenter Technology Corporation's B1 corporate family rating incorporates our expectation for improved operating results over the next 12 to 18 months, which will enable its credit metrics to return to a level that is more commensurate with its rating. It also reflects its very high near-term leverage and weak interest coverage due to the gradual recovery in the commercial aerospace sector along with labor and productivity issues that have limited the improvement in its operating performance. Carpenter’s rating benefits from its position in the specialty metals markets as a producer of high strength, high temperature and corrosion resistant alloys. The company’s technological capabilities enable it to produce specialty alloys and titanium products for demanding end use applications in the aerospace & defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer sectors. These attributes position the company to achieve a materially improved operating performance as these markets recover, although its ability to overcome labor shortages and production issues and the duration of the recovery time remains uncertain. The rating also incorporates its adequate liquidity position which provides support to its credit profile and enables it to navigate the near-term weakness in its operating performance and potential investments in working capital as its business recovers.

Carpenter’s operating performance is reliant on demand from the commercial aerospace sector which typically accounts for about half of its revenues. This sector has begun to recover along with leisure travel as vaccinations become more widespread, but worldwide air traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels and the recovery in this sector is likely to be protracted as business and international travel take longer to recover. The pace of improvement in some of the company's other end markets should track more closely to the economic recovery in the US and a few other countries. Carpenter will also benefit from cost reduction initiatives related to facility closures and exiting underperforming businesses.

The improvement in Carpenter’s end market demand should provide a tail wind to its near-term operating performance, but COVID-19 outbreaks and associated quarantines combined with labor shortages and production issues related to a press outage have impacted its ability to ramp up production and will continue to negatively impact its operating performance in the near-term. This will delay its ability to achieve credit metrics commensurate with its B1 corporate family rating. We anticipate the company will achieve a 15% - 20% increase in revenues to $1.70 billion - $1.78 billion in fiscal 2022 (ends June 2022) and generate adjusted EBITDA of $80 million - $90 million versus about $1.476 billion in revenues and modestly negative adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021 (ended June 2021). However, this will remain well below the $2.2 billion in revenues and $300 million of adjusted EBITDA reported in fiscal 2020 when only the fourth quarter was impacted by the pandemic.

Carpenter’s credit metrics will remain very weak for its rating with a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) around 11.0x and negative interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) in fiscal 2022. However, the company’s operating performance should materially strengthen, and its credit metrics should become more commensurate with its B1 corporate family rating in fiscal 2023 as it moves past its labor and production issues and benefits from its growing backlog of orders.

Carpenter’s Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 considers its adequate liquidity profile with $96.9 million of cash and $294.7 million of borrowing availability on its $300 million credit facility which had no borrowings outstanding and $5.3 million of letters of credit issued. The credit facility matures in March 2024, subject to a springing maturity of November 30, 2022 if the company's $300 million 4.45% senior notes due March 2023 are not redeemed, repurchased or refinanced with indebtedness having a maturity date of October 1, 2024 or later. The company is in the process of refinancing the notes and should avoid the springing maturity. The credit facility has maintenance covenants including an interest coverage ratio. The company received a waiver on this covenant through March 2022 when it amended the credit facility in March 2021, but had to seek another amendment in February 2022 to get it waived through June 2022 since it would not have been in compliance. The amendment reduced the interest coverage requirement to 2.0x for the period ending June 30, 2022, 3.0x for the period ending September 30, 2022 and 3.5x for each measurement period thereafter.

Carpenter has consumed about $190 million of cash in the first half of fiscal 2022 due to its weak operating performance and about $140 million in working capital investments to support increased demand. However, it should generate enough cash in the second half to offset most of its first half consumption as working capital becomes a source of cash and its performance gradually improves. The company could generate free cash flow supported by much stronger earnings in fiscal 2023, but the amount will likely be tempered by investments in working capital.

Carpenter and other companies in the steel, specialty metals and alloys industry are engaged in manufacturing processes that are energy intensive and produce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions. The company must comply with numerous environmental regulations and faces pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number of other sustainability issues and will continue to incur costs to meet increasingly stringent regulations.

Carpenter’s senior unsecured notes are rated B2 since they are subordinated to the company’s secured $300 million revolving credit facility which has a first priority lien on accounts receivable and inventory and because the LGD model assumes a higher level of incremental credit facility borrowings for an entity with a B1 CFR. The unsecured notes were previously rated the same as the corporate family rating when the company had a Ba3 CFR and an unsecured credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Carpenter's operating performance will materially strengthen in fiscal 2023 and its credit metrics will become more commensurate with its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would consider an upgrade of Carpenter’s credit ratings if it sustains leverage (debt/EBITDA) below 3.75x, interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) above 2.75x, adjusted EBIT margins above 6% and consistently generates free cash flow.

Carpenter’s ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity evidences a material deterioration or it consistently consumes cash. A downgrade could also occur if the leverage ratio is sustained above 4.5x, interest coverage below 2.0x and adjusted EBIT margins below 4%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a producer and distributor of specialty materials, including stainless steel, titanium alloys and specialty alloys for the aerospace, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, consumer and defense sectors. The company operates through two business segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP), with the SAO segment contributing about 80% of LTM revenues. The company also provides metal powder solutions and has additive manufacturing capabilities. Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $1.56 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

