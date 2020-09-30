Moody's assigns B2 rating to Centurion Bidco S.p.A. proposed senior secured notes

Paris, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured notes to be issued by Centurion Bidco S.p.A. ("Engineering" or the "company"). The proceeds of the EUR-denominated notes, which are expected to be a maximum of €605 million, will be used to refinance the bridge facility utilized to finance Centurion Bidco S.p.A.'s acquisition of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A. in July 2020.

The company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The outlook on the ratings also remains unchanged at stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned on the proposed notes is in line with Engineering's B2 CFR reflecting a capital structure that comprises senior secured bonds and senior secured bank debt ranking pari passu as well as a super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF).

Engineering's B2 CFR continues to be supported by (1) its leading player status and strong technical know-how; (2) an attractive Italian IT market with significant medium-term growth potential; (3) relatively high switching costs for its services as well as good customer retention overall; (4) expectations that Engineering will be resilient to the coronavirus-related economic downturn and generate healthy growth from 2021 onwards given positive secular trends in IT spending; and (5) forecast Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation above 5% of total Moody's-adjusted debt.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by (1) Engineering's limited geographic diversification and significant customer concentration; (2) strong competition in the Italian IT services market (3) the company's limited track record of growth in cash flow generation; (4) risks associated with Engineering's large net working capital position; and (5) the possibility of delayed deleveraging due to debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, including a repayment of the PIK notes issued outside the Centurion Bidco S.p.A. restricted group.

Engineering's CFR also reflects Moody's initial assessment of the potential impact on the company of an investigation that is being undertaken by authorities in Italy involving Azienda Trasporti Milanesi S.p.A. ("ATM") and a number of companies, including Engineering. The investigation focuses on allegations concerning the potential conduct of employees of the companies under investigation, including certain employees of Engineering, as well as potential breaches of Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 ("LD 231"). Moody's initial assessment takes into account the limited number of Engineering employees under investigation, the small size of ATM's relationship with Engineering, the company's full co-operation with the Italian authorities as well as the preliminary findings of an internal investigation, undertaken by external legal counsel, of Engineering's internal procedures and compliance with LD 231 -- which, at this stage, suggest that the repercussions of the investigation could be limited. That said, the rating agency highlights that proceedings are only at an early stage and more significant repercussions, such as a disqualification from public tenders for a specific period of time or more general reputational damage, cannot be ruled out. Overall, the investigation introduces uncertainty with regards to Engineering's future business and financial profile, particularly given the lengthy nature of the Italian legal process, and highlights the company's exposure to the potentially litigious Italian public sector.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of (1) a limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak and related economic downturn; (2) continued growth in revenue and stable EBITDA margin over the medium term; (3) no material releveraging from opening levels from any future acquisitions, debt refinancing or shareholder distributions; (4) ongoing cash flow generation equivalent to annual Moody's-adjusted FCF in the mid-single digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt; and (5) an adequate liquidity profile.

The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could arise if (1) Engineering continues to increase its size and scale (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis while delivering solid operating performance, including the smooth integration of bolt-on acquisitions; (3) Engineering maintains a strong liquidity profile, including an improvement in Moody's-adjusted FCF generation towards high single-digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt.

Negative pressure could arise if the company's (1) revenue and EBITDA came under pressure, including if there was a sustained deterioration in the market or competitive environment; (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage rises above 6.0x on a sustained basis, due to financial underperformance or additional debt raised to fund acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, including the refinancing of the €216.5 million PIK Notes raised by Engineering's parent; (3) FCF generation and liquidity profile were to deteriorate; or (4) there are more severe implications than Moody's currently expects as a result of current investigations into the breaches of Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 ("LD 231").

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1980, and headquartered in Rome, Engineering is a leading provider of IT services, software development and digital platforms, supporting clients in their digital transformation projects. The company provides software and IT related services and consultancy to companies in a diverse set of sectors including telecommunications, utilities, financials and public administration. In 2019, the company recorded revenue of €1.3 billion, 86% of which was generated in Italy, and company-adjusted EBITDA of €160 million (€180m including the impact of IFRS 16).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

