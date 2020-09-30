Moody's assigns B2 rating to Centurion Bidco S.p.A. proposed senior secured notes

Paris, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured notes to be issued by Centurion
Bidco S.p.A. ("Engineering" or the "company").
The proceeds of the EUR-denominated notes, which are expected
to be a maximum of €605 million, will be used to refinance
the bridge facility utilized to finance Centurion Bidco S.p.A.'s
acquisition of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.
in July 2020.
The company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The outlook on the ratings
also remains unchanged at stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating assigned on the proposed notes is in line with Engineering's
B2 CFR reflecting a capital structure that comprises senior secured bonds
and senior secured bank debt ranking pari passu as well as a super-senior
revolving credit facility (RCF).
Engineering's B2 CFR continues to be supported by (1) its leading player
status and strong technical know-how; (2) an attractive Italian
IT market with significant medium-term growth potential; (3)
relatively high switching costs for its services as well as good customer
retention overall; (4) expectations that Engineering will be resilient
to the coronavirus-related economic downturn and generate healthy
growth from 2021 onwards given positive secular trends in IT spending;
and (5) forecast Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation
above 5% of total Moody's-adjusted debt.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by (1) Engineering's limited
geographic diversification and significant customer concentration;
(2) strong competition in the Italian IT services market (3) the company's
limited track record of growth in cash flow generation; (4) risks
associated with Engineering's large net working capital position;
and (5) the possibility of delayed deleveraging due to debt-funded
acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, including a
repayment of the PIK notes issued outside the Centurion Bidco S.p.A.
restricted group.
Engineering's CFR also reflects Moody's initial assessment
of the potential impact on the company of an investigation that is being
undertaken by authorities in Italy involving Azienda Trasporti Milanesi
S.p.A. ("ATM") and a number of companies,
including Engineering. The investigation focuses on allegations
concerning the potential conduct of employees of the companies under investigation,
including certain employees of Engineering, as well as potential
breaches of Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 ("LD 231").
Moody's initial assessment takes into account the limited number
of Engineering employees under investigation, the small size of
ATM's relationship with Engineering, the company's full co-operation
with the Italian authorities as well as the preliminary findings of an
internal investigation, undertaken by external legal counsel,
of Engineering's internal procedures and compliance with LD 231
-- which, at this stage, suggest that the repercussions
of the investigation could be limited. That said, the rating
agency highlights that proceedings are only at an early stage and more
significant repercussions, such as a disqualification from public
tenders for a specific period of time or more general reputational damage,
cannot be ruled out. Overall, the investigation introduces
uncertainty with regards to Engineering's future business and financial
profile, particularly given the lengthy nature of the Italian legal
process, and highlights the company's exposure to the potentially
litigious Italian public sector.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of (1) a limited impact
from the coronavirus outbreak and related economic downturn; (2)
continued growth in revenue and stable EBITDA margin over the medium term;
(3) no material releveraging from opening levels from any future acquisitions,
debt refinancing or shareholder distributions; (4) ongoing cash flow
generation equivalent to annual Moody's-adjusted FCF in the mid-single
digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt; and
(5) an adequate liquidity profile.
The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure could arise if (1) Engineering continues to increase
its size and scale (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage
ratio falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis while delivering solid
operating performance, including the smooth integration of bolt-on
acquisitions; (3) Engineering maintains a strong liquidity profile,
including an improvement in Moody's-adjusted FCF generation towards
high single-digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt.
Negative pressure could arise if the company's (1) revenue and EBITDA
came under pressure, including if there was a sustained deterioration
in the market or competitive environment; (2) Moody's-adjusted
leverage rises above 6.0x on a sustained basis, due to financial
underperformance or additional debt raised to fund acquisitions or shareholder-friendly
actions, including the refinancing of the €216.5 million
PIK Notes raised by Engineering's parent; (3) FCF generation and
liquidity profile were to deteriorate; or (4) there are more severe
implications than Moody's currently expects as a result of current
investigations into the breaches of Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001
("LD 231").
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1980, and headquartered in Rome, Engineering is
a leading provider of IT services, software development and digital
platforms, supporting clients in their digital transformation projects.
The company provides software and IT related services and consultancy
to companies in a diverse set of sectors including telecommunications,
utilities, financials and public administration. In 2019,
the company recorded revenue of €1.3 billion, 86%
of which was generated in Italy, and company-adjusted EBITDA
of €160 million (€180m including the impact of IFRS 16).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
