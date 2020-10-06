Moody's assigns B2 rating to Cheplapharm's new senior secured notes and affirms B2 CFR; outlook stable

Paris, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH's (Cheplapharm) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating, its B2 senior secured ratings and the B2 rating of its €450 million revolving credit facility (RCF), whose size has been increased from €310 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 instrument ratings to the €1,000 million senior secured notes to be issued. The outlook is stable.

"We have affirmed Cheplapharm's ratings because the prices of recently-signed acquisitions are relatively low compared to the standards of the pharma industry, which implies that pro forma leverage will remain moderate at closing," says Vincent Gusdorf, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Cheplapharm. "The stable outlook assumes that Cheplapharm will successfully integrate the products it will purchase despite significant execution risks," Mr Gusdorf added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cheplapharm intends to issue €1,000 million of new senior secured notes and use €140 million of cash to buy 23 products from four different pharma companies. Following the transactions, Cheplapharm's reported net debt will almost double, increasing to €2,429 million from €1,339 million as of 31 August 2020.

Cheplapharm's B2 CFR is supported by its good operating performance despite the coronavirus epidemic; growing product, therapeutic and geographical diversity; and track record of timely transfer of marketing authorisations from pharmaceutical companies for products acquired so far. However, the B2 rating remains constrained by the company's aggressive financial policy; structural earnings decline in its existing off-patent product portfolio; and relatively short track record of working with well-recognised pharmaceutical companies.

On a Moody's-adjusted basis, Moody's expects Cheplapharm to achieve, at a constant scope, gross debt/EBITDA of about 4.5x as of year-end 2021, compared with 4.9x in 2019, and generate about €200 million of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) in 2021. In 2020, leverage will increase above 6.0x because acquisitions will be consolidated for only a part of the year.

Although Cheplapharm's forecast leverage will remain moderate for a B2 rating, it is offset by substantial integration risks. Recent acquisitions will double Cheplapharm's size, which will compel the company to substantially increase its headcount. Moreover, the company will need to submit several dozens of marketing authorisation transfers in the coming quarters at a time when it is still integrating acquisitions it made over the past 12 months, notably Losec and Lexotan, which it purchased in Q4 2019, and Sake, which it bought in Q2 2020. There is a risk that future earnings stemming from recently acquired drugs may be lower than Cheplapharm's expectations, although the overall performances of the acquisitions made so far have been in line with its estimates.

While Cheplapharm remains a small pharma company, its size will increase significantly following the acquisitions. Moody's forecasts that its revenue will rise to €1.2 billion in 2021 from €0.5 billion in 2019.

The acquisitions will also improve Cheplapharm's product diversity. Pro forma the transactions, the contribution of the top three products to revenue will fall to 24% from 27%, based on June 2020 numbers. In contrast, the contribution of the top three products was 36% when Moody's affirmed Cheplapharm's B2 rating in January 2020.

Cheplapharm's liquidity will be adequate over the next 12 months. Although it will have only €1 million of cash once all the transactions will be completed, it will have access to a fully undrawn €450 million RCF maturing in 2024. There will be no significant debt maturities in the coming years because the existing €980 million Term Loan B will mature in 2025 and the secured notes will be due in 2027 and 2028. Moreover, Moody's forecasts that Cheplapharm will generate about €200 million of Moody's-adjusted FCF over the next 12 months, although it will use most of it for acquisitions.

Cheplapharm's RCF is subject to a springing covenant, requiring the company to maintain net senior secured debt/EBITDA of less than 6.0x if at least 40% of the RCF is drawn. Moody's expects Cheplapharm to maintain good covenant leeway under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The pro forma capital structure of Cheplapharm will comprise mostly senior secured debt located at Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH's level, the main operating entity of the company. This comprises a €980 million term loan, €500 million of existing senior secured notes and €1,000 million of new senior secured notes, as well as a €450 million RCF. All these debt instruments rank pari passu and have the same security package, which includes a first-priority pledge over Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH's shares as well as pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables. Moody's views this security package as relatively weak and therefore considers these debt instruments as unsecured in its loss given default analysis.

Cheplapharm's Moody's-adjusted debt also includes a shareholder loan for which the company can choose to pay interest in cash and which also offers some loss absorption in a default scenario. The small size of this instrument (around €30 million) does not lead to an uplift of the senior secured instrument rating from the CFR.

Moody's used a family recovery rate of 50% appropriate for a debt structure comprising bank and bond debts.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Cheplapharm will successfully integrate the products it purchased, obtain marketing authorisations in a timely manner and continue to generate strong FCF as a result. While pro forma leverage is moderate for the current B2 rating, Moody's expects Cheplapharm to demonstrate its ability to absorb recent acquisitions before pursuing further growth initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months in light of Cheplapharm's fast growth, rising debt levels and ongoing organisational changes. Quantitatively, a positive rating action would require that Cheplapharm maintains its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio below 4.5x for a prolonged period of time.

Conversely, Moody's may downgrade Cheplapharm if it is unable to successfully integrate recent acquisitions, as shown, for instance, by an unexpected delay in transferring marketing authorisations or a deterioration in the profitability of new products. Moody's could also lower Cheplapharm's rating if it fails to maintain a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio pro forma acquisitions comfortably below 5.5x, if its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin declines below 45% or if liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions

..Issuer: Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, Cheplapharm is a family-owned company focused on the marketing of off-patent, branded, prescription and niche drugs. Its business model relies on its good relationships with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Roche Holding AG (Aa3 positive) and AstraZeneca PLC (A3 stable), its ability to buy products with sufficient earnings potential at the right price, and the outsourcing of its production and distribution to reliable third parties. Cheplapharm's asset-light operations enable it to generate high cash flow, which it reinvests in new products, offsetting the structural earnings decline in its existing portfolio.

