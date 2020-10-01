Moody's assigns B2 rating to Colisée's new loans; outlook stable

Paris, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned B2 ratings to the new €875 million senior secured term loan B and €175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to be issued by Cobalt BidCo ("Cobalt"), the new holding company and reporting entity for European nursing home operator Financière Colisée S.A.S. (Colisée or the Company). Colisée's current majority shareholder, IK Investment Partners, is selling a majority stake to EQT's Infrastructure V fund. Quebec pension fund, Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), will acquire a minority stake, management will reinvest their equity and Colisée's founder should also reinvest. The new shareholders will make a total equity contribution of about €1.4 billion (60% of the purchase price including fees and expenses). At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Cobalt. The outlook for all ratings is stable.

"The assignment of the B2 ratings considers that Colisée's new ownership will not materially change the Company's business strategy, management or financial profile, and reflects Moody's expectation that Colisée will continue to grow, generate free cash flow and gradually deleverage," said Brad Gustafson, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Colisée.

The ratings assigned to the new senior secured term loan B and senior secured RCF assume that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR is supported by Colisée's strong position in the French and Belgian elderly care market; high and growing demand for dependent care, driven by an aging and longer-lived population (which Moody's believes the coronavirus outbreak will not disrupt); high barriers to entry and regulatory limits on the supply of new care facilities; management's good track record of growing both organically and externally (with good execution and integration of acquisitions); as well as Colisée's good liquidity and positive free cash flow generation. With the lifting of restrictions on new resident admissions and a shift from nationwide to localized anti-COVID measures across Europe, Colisée's occupancy rate and earnings are recovering. While any further impact of COVID-19 remains a risk, Moody's expects continued recovery notwithstanding concerns about a second wave. Colisée's business and the strong demand for nursing home care have proven resilient during the first wave.

Colisée's high leverage, estimated at Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 7.8x at closing, is high for the B2 rating and remains a key rating constraint. Moody's expects bolt-on acquisitions to remain a key element of Colisée's strategy and, if financed with debt, this could delay deleveraging and potentially reduce financial flexibility if a second wave puts renewed pressure on occupancy rates, earnings and cash flow. Management has a good track record of making both bolt-on and large acquisitions (such as Armonea in 2019) without increasing leverage and, as part of its investment in Colisée, EQT Infrastructure has blocked funds that it could make available for acquisitions. Both management and EQT Infrastructure have committed to gradually deleveraging the company.

Moody's also recognizes that the 20-25-year term for leases in Belgium and resulting high International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16 liabilities contributes to high leverage. That these leases are part of a supportive regulatory framework and create entry barriers partially mitigates their leverage impact.

Governments also appear to have switched to a policy of localized anti-COVID measures instead of nationwide lockdowns, and management and staff are better prepared, which should help mitigate any second wave impact.

The B2 rating is also constrained by Colisée's relatively small scale based on total revenue versus rated peers; concentration in a highly regulated sector and regulatory risk; high operating leverage, driven mainly by nonmedical personnel expenses and rent; and exposure to reputational risk, mitigated by the high quality of services offered.

LIQUIDITY

We expect Colisée's liquidity to be good over the next 12-18 months. At closing the company will have a liquidity buffer of €185 million, comprising €10 million of cash and the full €175 commitment available under its new RCF. The company's liquidity is also supported by an expected annual free cash flow of between €20 million - €40 million in the next 12-18 months.

We expect Colisée's liquidity sources to fully cover the company's annual maintenance capital spending of around €30 million as well as potential growth capital spending in the next two years (about €10 million per year). The RCF and term loan will not mature until 2027. The RCF is subject to a springing maintenance covenant, tested quarterly if 40% of the commitment is drawn, which limits senior secured net leverage to 9.85x EBITDA. Moodys' expects Colisée to remain in compliance with the covenant (if tested) over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures.

The B2 rating assigned to the €875 million senior secured term loan B and €175 million senior secured RCF reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and collateral comprising essentially share pledges.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Colisée will continue to grow and deleverage towards 7.0x, as measured by Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Moody's-adjusted leverage of 7.8x, which remains a key rating constraint, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term. However, Moody's could consider upgrading the rating if:

» the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 6.0x while maintaining good operating performance and successfully executing its strategy;

» Colisee maintains good liquidity, including positive free cash flow; and

» Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest moves sustainably above 2.5x.

Moody's could consider downgrading the rating if:

» the Company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to trend towards 7.0x;

» profitability deteriorates because of competitive, regulatory or pricing pressure;

» Colisee fails to maintain good liquidity, including positive free cash flow;

» EBITA/interest falls below 1.5x; or

» the Company makes large, debt-financed acquisitions or significant distributions to shareholders.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Cobalt BidCo

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Assigned B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Financiere Colisee S.A.S.

Withdrawals:

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Colisée, headquartered in Paris, France, is the fourth-largest private operator of nursing homes in Europe. Following its acquisition of Armonea in April 2019, the group now operates 275 facilities and over 25,000 beds. The group is mainly present in France and Belgium, where it generates 85% of its revenue (based on 2019 total revenue). In Belgium, the group is the second-biggest operator with more than 90 establishments. The group also has a smaller presence in Spain, Italy and China. The company was founded in 1989 by Patrick Teycheney. Via Cobalt, EQT Infrastructure V fund will own a controlling stake in Colisée; CDPQ and management will own minority stakes, and discussions are in progress with the Teycheney family to be part of the deal.

