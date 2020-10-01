Moody's assigns B2 rating to Colisée's new loans; outlook stable

Paris, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned B2 ratings to the new €875 million senior secured term loan
B and €175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF)
to be issued by Cobalt BidCo ("Cobalt"), the new holding
company and reporting entity for European nursing home operator Financière
Colisée S.A.S. (Colisée or the Company).
Colisée's current majority shareholder, IK Investment
Partners, is selling a majority stake to EQT's Infrastructure
V fund. Quebec pension fund, Caisse de Dépôt
et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), will acquire a minority stake,
management will reinvest their equity and Colisée's founder
should also reinvest. The new shareholders will make a total equity
contribution of about €1.4 billion (60% of the purchase
price including fees and expenses). At the same time, Moody's
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Cobalt. The outlook for all ratings
is stable.
"The assignment of the B2 ratings considers that Colisée's
new ownership will not materially change the Company's business
strategy, management or financial profile, and reflects Moody's
expectation that Colisée will continue to grow, generate
free cash flow and gradually deleverage," said Brad Gustafson,
a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst
for Colisée.
The ratings assigned to the new senior secured term loan B and senior
secured RCF assume that the final transaction documents will not be materially
different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and
that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR is supported by Colisée's strong position in the
French and Belgian elderly care market; high and growing demand for
dependent care, driven by an aging and longer-lived population
(which Moody's believes the coronavirus outbreak will not disrupt);
high barriers to entry and regulatory limits on the supply of new care
facilities; management's good track record of growing both
organically and externally (with good execution and integration of acquisitions);
as well as Colisée's good liquidity and positive free cash
flow generation. With the lifting of restrictions on new resident
admissions and a shift from nationwide to localized anti-COVID
measures across Europe, Colisée's occupancy rate and
earnings are recovering. While any further impact of COVID-19
remains a risk, Moody's expects continued recovery notwithstanding
concerns about a second wave. Colisée's business and
the strong demand for nursing home care have proven resilient during the
first wave.
Colisée's high leverage, estimated at Moody's-adjusted
debt to EBITDA of 7.8x at closing, is high for the B2 rating
and remains a key rating constraint. Moody's expects bolt-on
acquisitions to remain a key element of Colisée's strategy
and, if financed with debt, this could delay deleveraging
and potentially reduce financial flexibility if a second wave puts renewed
pressure on occupancy rates, earnings and cash flow. Management
has a good track record of making both bolt-on and large acquisitions
(such as Armonea in 2019) without increasing leverage and, as part
of its investment in Colisée, EQT Infrastructure has blocked
funds that it could make available for acquisitions. Both management
and EQT Infrastructure have committed to gradually deleveraging the company.
Moody's also recognizes that the 20-25-year term for
leases in Belgium and resulting high International Financial Reporting
Standard (IFRS) 16 liabilities contributes to high leverage. That
these leases are part of a supportive regulatory framework and create
entry barriers partially mitigates their leverage impact.
Governments also appear to have switched to a policy of localized anti-COVID
measures instead of nationwide lockdowns, and management and staff
are better prepared, which should help mitigate any second wave
impact.
The B2 rating is also constrained by Colisée's relatively
small scale based on total revenue versus rated peers; concentration
in a highly regulated sector and regulatory risk; high operating
leverage, driven mainly by nonmedical personnel expenses and rent;
and exposure to reputational risk, mitigated by the high quality
of services offered.
LIQUIDITY
We expect Colisée's liquidity to be good over the next 12-18
months. At closing the company will have a liquidity buffer of
€185 million, comprising €10 million of cash and the full
€175 commitment available under its new RCF. The company's
liquidity is also supported by an expected annual free cash flow of between
€20 million - €40 million in the next 12-18 months.
We expect Colisée's liquidity sources to fully cover the
company's annual maintenance capital spending of around €30
million as well as potential growth capital spending in the next two years
(about €10 million per year). The RCF and term loan will not
mature until 2027. The RCF is subject to a springing maintenance
covenant, tested quarterly if 40% of the commitment is drawn,
which limits senior secured net leverage to 9.85x EBITDA.
Moodys' expects Colisée to remain in compliance with the
covenant (if tested) over the next 12-18 months.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's
assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant
lite secured loan structures.
The B2 rating assigned to the €875 million senior secured term loan
B and €175 million senior secured RCF reflects their pari passu ranking,
with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and collateral comprising
essentially share pledges.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Colisée will continue
to grow and deleverage towards 7.0x, as measured by Moody's-adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation
that the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and
maintain good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Moody's-adjusted leverage of 7.8x, which
remains a key rating constraint, upward rating pressure is unlikely
in the near term. However, Moody's could consider upgrading
the rating if:
» the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably
below 6.0x while maintaining good operating performance and successfully
executing its strategy;
» Colisee maintains good liquidity, including positive free
cash flow; and
» Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest moves sustainably above
2.5x.
Moody's could consider downgrading the rating if:
» the Company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails
to trend towards 7.0x;
» profitability deteriorates because of competitive, regulatory
or pricing pressure;
» Colisee fails to maintain good liquidity, including positive
free cash flow;
» EBITA/interest falls below 1.5x; or
» the Company makes large, debt-financed acquisitions
or significant distributions to shareholders.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Cobalt BidCo
Assignments:
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Assigned B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Financiere Colisee S.A.S.
Withdrawals:
....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Colisée, headquartered in Paris, France, is the
fourth-largest private operator of nursing homes in Europe.
Following its acquisition of Armonea in April 2019, the group now
operates 275 facilities and over 25,000 beds. The group is
mainly present in France and Belgium, where it generates 85%
of its revenue (based on 2019 total revenue). In Belgium,
the group is the second-biggest operator with more than 90 establishments.
The group also has a smaller presence in Spain, Italy and China.
The company was founded in 1989 by Patrick Teycheney. Via Cobalt,
EQT Infrastructure V fund will own a controlling stake in Colisée;
CDPQ and management will own minority stakes, and discussions are
in progress with the Teycheney family to be part of the deal.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Brad Christian Gustafson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454