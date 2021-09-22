Moody's assigns B2 rating to Consensus; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (Consensus). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. Moody's also assigned Consensus a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The assignment of the rating takes into account the company's corporate governance as publicly listed spin-off of J2 Global, Inc. (B1, stable) as well as its stated financial strategy.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consensus' B2 rating reflects the company's small scale relative other healthcare software as a service (SaaS) players as well as the concentration around its cloud fax offering which, in Moody's view, bears obsolescence and technological risks. The B2 rating also reflects Moody's concerns that Consensus' revenue growth strategy hinges heavily on the healthcare sector where large players who handle software, information flow and Electronic Health Record management already exist.

The B2 rating also reflects Consensus' moderate leverage post spin-off with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA expected around 4x in 2021. In addition, the company's SoHo business, while expected to be stable at best, offers a base of stable and visible revenue. This has translated in the past in strong free cash flow generation which Moody's expects to continue.

Consensus is a company being created from the spin-off of J2 Global's Cloud Fax business, which used to be part of J2 Global's Historical Cloud Services. All other businesses that used to be part of J2 Global's Historical Cloud Services (i.e. B2B backup, cybersecurity and SMB enablement) will remain under the J2 Global business. At spin-off, J2 Global will be renamed Ziff Davis and retain 19.9% of Consensus, which it expects to divest over time.

Consensus is a provider of online fax solutions and the company estimates it is the largest players in this SaaS subsegment with a 17.5% market share. The company's customers can be categorized into two main segments small office/home office (SoHo) business and corporate business, which includes both medium sized companies and larger "enterprise" business. Historically SoHo subscribers (who mostly pay a monthly recurring fee for usage) have been in a steady decline of between 1 and 4% historically, but they have recently grown as a result of the COVID pandemic which led to large numbers people working from home as well as successful broad based marketing efforts, in particular social media. Moody's expects that long term trends for SoHo cloud fax will mean a stabilization, at best, of the current subscriber base but given the large base (more than a million customers) Moody's does not expect material shifts in the short term.

On its corporate business, Consensus has recently been generating very strong growth of low double digit. This has been driven in great part by the healthcare sector which represents around two thirds of the corporate segment's revenue with the remainder coming from legal, compliance, insurance clients for most. Fax remains widely used in healthcare as it is both HIPAA compliant and secure. In addition, faxed documents are legally binding, and offer efficiency over back and forth physical mailing of contracts/forms to sign. This said, new technologies such as e-signature are being launched by large software companies which could put some pressure in the long term on the attractiveness of cloud fax for some subscribers.

In 2020, the corporate segment represented 44.4% of Consensus' revenue and is expected to overtake the SoHo segment by 2022.

The company sees growth from its corporate business that it expects will continue to gain share from on-premises fax communications, which still represent the majority of fax transfers. The company believes that demand for online fax will grow at 6-8% annually driven mostly by the digitization of key industry verticals, especially healthcare, and a move away from email or traditional fax as people become more aware of the security issues around these types of communication modes.

In the longer term, the company is investing in ancillary products targeted at healthcare interoperability, which is the ability of different information systems/devices to communicate adequately. This is an ambitious goal for the healthcare industry and while Moody's views Consensus' foray into ancillary products as positive from a diversification perspective, material capex spend or large M&A away from Consensus' core business is not currently reflected in the B2 rating. Given the scale and reach of existing SaaS healthcare players, competition to grow revenue through healthcare interoperability solutions is likely to be fierce.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Consensus' growth will continue to be driven by the healthcare sector in the coming 18 months with low attrition in the company's SoHo subscribers allowing gross leverage to remain between 3-4x.

Consensus' liquidity is good. While the company does not currently have a revolving credit facility in place, the senior unsecured notes' indenture include a carveout for one to be raised. In addition, the company is expected to exit the spin-off with around $30 million of cash and to continue generating solid free cash flow of around $90-100 million a year. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $25 million in the coming year although further M&A is possible, given both the historical acquisitive track record and appetite for ancillary products development.

Consensus debt instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, and a 50% average expected family recovery rate given the potential for a secured revolver as part of the long term capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to Consensus' ratings would require the company to sustain revenue and EBITDA growth including from new products and maintain a gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 3x.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company's operating performance weaken or its financial policy change such that leverage (Moody's adjusted) were to sustainably increase above 4x.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Consensus is a provider of cloud fax services. On a pro forma basis, Consensus generated $174 million of revenue, $60 million of net income and $101 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $331 million of revenue, $122 million of net income and $193 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

