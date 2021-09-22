Moody's assigns B2 rating to Consensus; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) to Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (Consensus).
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's
proposed $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and $500
million senior unsecured notes due 2028. Moody's also assigned
Consensus a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2.
The outlook is stable.
The assignment of the rating takes into account the company's corporate
governance as publicly listed spin-off of J2 Global, Inc.
(B1, stable) as well as its stated financial strategy.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Consensus' B2 rating reflects the company's small scale relative
other healthcare software as a service (SaaS) players as well as the concentration
around its cloud fax offering which, in Moody's view,
bears obsolescence and technological risks. The B2 rating also
reflects Moody's concerns that Consensus' revenue growth strategy
hinges heavily on the healthcare sector where large players who handle
software, information flow and Electronic Health Record management
already exist.
The B2 rating also reflects Consensus' moderate leverage post spin-off
with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA expected around 4x in 2021.
In addition, the company's SoHo business, while expected
to be stable at best, offers a base of stable and visible revenue.
This has translated in the past in strong free cash flow generation which
Moody's expects to continue.
Consensus is a company being created from the spin-off of J2 Global's
Cloud Fax business, which used to be part of J2 Global's Historical
Cloud Services. All other businesses that used to be part of J2
Global's Historical Cloud Services (i.e. B2B backup,
cybersecurity and SMB enablement) will remain under the J2 Global business.
At spin-off, J2 Global will be renamed Ziff Davis and retain
19.9% of Consensus, which it expects to divest over
time.
Consensus is a provider of online fax solutions and the company estimates
it is the largest players in this SaaS subsegment with a 17.5%
market share. The company's customers can be categorized
into two main segments small office/home office (SoHo) business and corporate
business, which includes both medium sized companies and larger
"enterprise" business. Historically SoHo subscribers
(who mostly pay a monthly recurring fee for usage) have been in a steady
decline of between 1 and 4% historically, but they have recently
grown as a result of the COVID pandemic which led to large numbers people
working from home as well as successful broad based marketing efforts,
in particular social media. Moody's expects that long term
trends for SoHo cloud fax will mean a stabilization, at best,
of the current subscriber base but given the large base (more than a million
customers) Moody's does not expect material shifts in the short
term.
On its corporate business, Consensus has recently been generating
very strong growth of low double digit. This has been driven in
great part by the healthcare sector which represents around two thirds
of the corporate segment's revenue with the remainder coming from
legal, compliance, insurance clients for most. Fax
remains widely used in healthcare as it is both HIPAA compliant and secure.
In addition, faxed documents are legally binding, and offer
efficiency over back and forth physical mailing of contracts/forms to
sign. This said, new technologies such as e-signature
are being launched by large software companies which could put some pressure
in the long term on the attractiveness of cloud fax for some subscribers.
In 2020, the corporate segment represented 44.4% of
Consensus' revenue and is expected to overtake the SoHo segment
by 2022.
The company sees growth from its corporate business that it expects will
continue to gain share from on-premises fax communications,
which still represent the majority of fax transfers. The company
believes that demand for online fax will grow at 6-8% annually
driven mostly by the digitization of key industry verticals, especially
healthcare, and a move away from email or traditional fax as people
become more aware of the security issues around these types of communication
modes.
In the longer term, the company is investing in ancillary products
targeted at healthcare interoperability, which is the ability of
different information systems/devices to communicate adequately.
This is an ambitious goal for the healthcare industry and while Moody's
views Consensus' foray into ancillary products as positive from
a diversification perspective, material capex spend or large M&A
away from Consensus' core business is not currently reflected in
the B2 rating. Given the scale and reach of existing SaaS healthcare
players, competition to grow revenue through healthcare interoperability
solutions is likely to be fierce.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Consensus'
growth will continue to be driven by the healthcare sector in the coming
18 months with low attrition in the company's SoHo subscribers allowing
gross leverage to remain between 3-4x.
Consensus' liquidity is good. While the company does not
currently have a revolving credit facility in place, the senior
unsecured notes' indenture include a carveout for one to be raised.
In addition, the company is expected to exit the spin-off
with around $30 million of cash and to continue generating solid
free cash flow of around $90-100 million a year.
Capital expenditures are expected to be around $25 million in the
coming year although further M&A is possible, given both the
historical acquisitive track record and appetite for ancillary products
development.
Consensus debt instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of
the company, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default
rating, and a 50% average expected family recovery rate given
the potential for a secured revolver as part of the long term capital
structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade to Consensus' ratings would require the company to sustain
revenue and EBITDA growth including from new products and maintain a gross
leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 3x.
Ratings could be downgraded should the company's operating performance
weaken or its financial policy change such that leverage (Moody's
adjusted) were to sustainably increase above 4x.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Consensus is a provider
of cloud fax services. On a pro forma basis, Consensus generated
$174 million of revenue, $60 million of net income
and $101 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the six months
ended June 30, 2021 and $331 million of revenue, $122
million of net income and $193 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653