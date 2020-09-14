Moody's assigns B2 rating to Consolidated's proposed secured debt

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 rating
to Consolidated Communications, Inc.'s (Consolidated)
proposed senior secured debt (Secured Debt), comprised of a $1.25
billion first lien senior secured credit facility (Credit Facility) and
$1 billion of eight year first lien senior secured notes (Secured
Notes). The Credit Facility is comprised of a five year $250
million revolver (undrawn at close) and a seven year $1 billion
term loan B. Consolidated's B2 corporate family rating (CFR)
and B2-PD probability of default rating are affirmed and SGL-2
speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained. The rating outlook
is stable.
Coincident with the issuance of this Secured Debt, Searchlight Capital
will be making an initial $350 million strategic investment (Searchlight
Investment) into Consolidated in the form of a subordinated note (unrated)
that will convert into both perpetual preferred stock and an approximate
35% common equity ownership stake upon achievement of FCC approval
of foreign ownership of Consolidated's wireless licenses; Searchlight
will augment this $350 million investment by an additional $75
million for a total of $425 million upon FCC approval. The
FCC approval issue relates to foreign wireless ownership and Searchlight
Capital's end state ownership stake in Consolidated ranging between
25% and 50%. While Moody's views the FCC process
resulting in a high likelihood of approval over the next 12 months,
under this staged investment structure Consolidated's debt leverage
(Moody's adjusted) will include this initial $350 million
subordinated note. In the low likelihood event that the FCC does
not approve the Searchlight Investment, Moody's believes Consolidated
will be able to transfer the few wireless licenses it possesses via a
sale to a third party and under a likely leaseback arrangement,
and thus still benefit from the full $425 million Searchlight Investment
under existing conversion terms.
Net proceeds from the Searchlight Investment and Secured Debt will be
used to repay the company's existing term loan B and senior unsecured
notes, and provide additional cash to the balance sheet of approximately
$34 million, resulting in pro forma cash as of June 30,
2020 of $80 million. The Credit Facility and Secured Notes
rank pari passu and share in collateral comprised of a pledge of stock
and security in assets of Consolidated's subsidiaries, with
few exceptions.
Upon completion of this financing and planned debt retirements from net
proceeds, Moody's expects to withdraw the B1 rating on Consolidated's
existing first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $110
million revolver and $1.8 billion in term loans, and
the Caa1 rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes.
Consolidated's financial strategy, which includes last year's
dividend elimination, newly accelerated investment in network upgrades
following the Searchlight Investment and a continued focus on lowering
debt leverage, will be an important driver of the credit profile
going forward.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Consolidated's B2 CFR reflects continued but slowing revenue decline trends
exacerbated by continued traditional voice access line losses within its
high margin legacy telecom segment, network access revenue erosion,
persistent competition from cable and wireless operators and high initial
pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted) of 5.1x at year-end
2020. These negative factors are offset by Consolidated's
improved financial flexibility to accelerate investment in its ILEC networks,
including upgrading its core northern New England residential network
to encompass at least 1 million fiber home passings over the next seven
years to enhance competitive positioning, grow market share and
bolster future revenue and EBITDA growth. Stabilizing declining
revenue with network investments and growth from data and transport and
broadband services is critical to offsetting declining legacy revenue.
While Consolidated's common stock dividend elimination in 2019 improved
free cash flow and enabled greater focus on deleveraging through debt
repayment, Moody's expects greater prioritization of capital
investments with discretionary cash flow going forward. Given Moody's
treatment of the preferred stock as equity and our expectation of the
conversion of Searchlight Capital's $350 million subordinated
note in 12 months, pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted) at
year-end 2021 will decline towards 4.5x. Consolidated's
deleveraging trajectory could also benefit from a further slowing of revenue
decline trends and continued cost cutting efforts. The potential
for non-core divestitures, but excluding sales of interests
in any wireless partnerships which contribute a meaningful portion of
consolidated free cash flow currently, would likely amplify planned
capital investment efforts or secondarily pay down debt. The company
also benefits from diversified operations across carrier, commercial
and consumer end markets, as well as an advanced 45,000-plus
fiber-route mile backbone network that has more stable revenue
prospects than copper-based local exchange carriers.
Moody's views Consolidated's liquidity as good, as reflected by
its SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of June
30, 2020 and pro forma for the Secured Debt issuance, associated
refinancing and the Searchlight Investment, the company will have
$80 million in cash and cash equivalents and full availability
under its new $250 million revolving credit facility. Moody's
still expects meaningful internal operating cash flow for full year 2020,
partly as a result of the 2019 dividend elimination, but also expects
increased capital intensity beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 associated
with the early ramping stage of the comprehensive network upgrade plan
tied to the Searchlight Investment. In addition, Moody's
assumes the company, under its election, will choose to pay
a PIK coupon payment on the subordinated note through 2021 before reverting
to the election of a cash pay preferred dividend in 2022 (under Moody's
expectations for the conversion of the subordinated note to preferred)
-- this will negatively impact operating cash flow in 2022.
However, we note that the Company expects to PIK for the first two
years as it launches the NNE buildout and has election to PIK or pay cash
for the first five years of its partnership with Searchlight Capital.
With its upsized revolver the company will be well positioned for bidding
in the FCC's upcoming RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) auction
and the company will face no debt maturities for five years, further
supporting the company's liquidity. Consolidated is expected to
have capital spending of approximately $225 million in 2020 with
a meaningful increase to about $340 million in 2021, resulting
in an approximate $125 million reduction of free cash flow generated
in 2020 to around $25 million in 2021. Under the company's
network upgrade plans capital investment as a percentage of revenue will
expand from the current teens area to a range around the 25% area
for several years, with success-based investing comprising
a growing portion of this investing over time.
The company will be subject quarterly to a first lien net leverage test
under its new credit agreement of 5.8x when the $250 million
revolver is more than 35% drawn; there will be no step-downs
of this 5.8x test over the life of the credit agreement.
Letters of credit (LCs) under the revolver are capped at $100 million
but LCs up to $80 million associated with the company's bidding
in RDOF auctions will not constitute draws under this 35% draw
ratio definition -- RDOF LCs would be excluded from both
the numerator and the denominator in this calculation up to $80
million. We expect the company to remain within its compliance
requirements over the next 12 months.
Moody's rates the company's pari passu Secured Debt, comprised of
a first lien senior secured credit facility and first lien senior secured
notes, B2, in line with the company's B2 CFR.
Moody's has not provided any ratings lift relative to the CFR for
the loss absorption provide by Searchlight Capital's subordinated
note (unrated) given the high likelihood of its conversion to preferred
over the next 12 months. The first lien senior secured credit facility
consists of a five year $250 million revolver and a seven year
$1 billion term loan B. The remainder of the Secured Debt
is comprised of $1 billion of eight year first lien senior secured
notes. First lien lenders benefit from a pledge of stock and security
in assets of all subsidiaries, with the exception of Consolidated
Communications of Illinois and its majority-owned subsidiary,
East Texas Fiber Line Incorporated.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for slowing revenue declines
over the next 12-18 months, steady EBITDA margins in the
high 30% range and closer to breakeven free cash flow generation
as a result of accelerating capital investments. The outlook also
assumes conversion of the company's subordinated note into preferred
stock over the next 12 months which will drive leverage (Moody's adjusted)
to around 4.5x by year-end 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Consolidated's current competitive positioning and network upgrade
execution risks, upward pressure is limited but could develop if
leverage was sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow
was at least 10% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained
basis. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a
good liquidity profile.
Downward pressure on the rating could arise should Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
increase above 5x on a sustained basis or should the company's liquidity
deteriorate or should execution of its growth strategy materially slow
below budgeted expectations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Telecommunications-Service-Providers--PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Consolidated Communications, Inc. is a broadband and business
communications provider offering a wide range of communications solutions
to consumer, commercial and carrier customers across a 23-state
service area and an advanced fiber network spanning more than 45,000
fiber route miles. The company maintains headquarters in Mattoon,
IL. During the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020,
the company generated $1.3 billion in revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653