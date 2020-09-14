Moody's assigns B2 rating to Consolidated's proposed secured debt

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 rating to Consolidated Communications, Inc.'s (Consolidated) proposed senior secured debt (Secured Debt), comprised of a $1.25 billion first lien senior secured credit facility (Credit Facility) and $1 billion of eight year first lien senior secured notes (Secured Notes). The Credit Facility is comprised of a five year $250 million revolver (undrawn at close) and a seven year $1 billion term loan B. Consolidated's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating are affirmed and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained. The rating outlook is stable.

Coincident with the issuance of this Secured Debt, Searchlight Capital will be making an initial $350 million strategic investment (Searchlight Investment) into Consolidated in the form of a subordinated note (unrated) that will convert into both perpetual preferred stock and an approximate 35% common equity ownership stake upon achievement of FCC approval of foreign ownership of Consolidated's wireless licenses; Searchlight will augment this $350 million investment by an additional $75 million for a total of $425 million upon FCC approval. The FCC approval issue relates to foreign wireless ownership and Searchlight Capital's end state ownership stake in Consolidated ranging between 25% and 50%. While Moody's views the FCC process resulting in a high likelihood of approval over the next 12 months, under this staged investment structure Consolidated's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will include this initial $350 million subordinated note. In the low likelihood event that the FCC does not approve the Searchlight Investment, Moody's believes Consolidated will be able to transfer the few wireless licenses it possesses via a sale to a third party and under a likely leaseback arrangement, and thus still benefit from the full $425 million Searchlight Investment under existing conversion terms.

Net proceeds from the Searchlight Investment and Secured Debt will be used to repay the company's existing term loan B and senior unsecured notes, and provide additional cash to the balance sheet of approximately $34 million, resulting in pro forma cash as of June 30, 2020 of $80 million. The Credit Facility and Secured Notes rank pari passu and share in collateral comprised of a pledge of stock and security in assets of Consolidated's subsidiaries, with few exceptions.

Upon completion of this financing and planned debt retirements from net proceeds, Moody's expects to withdraw the B1 rating on Consolidated's existing first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $110 million revolver and $1.8 billion in term loans, and the Caa1 rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes.

Consolidated's financial strategy, which includes last year's dividend elimination, newly accelerated investment in network upgrades following the Searchlight Investment and a continued focus on lowering debt leverage, will be an important driver of the credit profile going forward.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Consolidated Communications, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consolidated's B2 CFR reflects continued but slowing revenue decline trends exacerbated by continued traditional voice access line losses within its high margin legacy telecom segment, network access revenue erosion, persistent competition from cable and wireless operators and high initial pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted) of 5.1x at year-end 2020. These negative factors are offset by Consolidated's improved financial flexibility to accelerate investment in its ILEC networks, including upgrading its core northern New England residential network to encompass at least 1 million fiber home passings over the next seven years to enhance competitive positioning, grow market share and bolster future revenue and EBITDA growth. Stabilizing declining revenue with network investments and growth from data and transport and broadband services is critical to offsetting declining legacy revenue.

While Consolidated's common stock dividend elimination in 2019 improved free cash flow and enabled greater focus on deleveraging through debt repayment, Moody's expects greater prioritization of capital investments with discretionary cash flow going forward. Given Moody's treatment of the preferred stock as equity and our expectation of the conversion of Searchlight Capital's $350 million subordinated note in 12 months, pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted) at year-end 2021 will decline towards 4.5x. Consolidated's deleveraging trajectory could also benefit from a further slowing of revenue decline trends and continued cost cutting efforts. The potential for non-core divestitures, but excluding sales of interests in any wireless partnerships which contribute a meaningful portion of consolidated free cash flow currently, would likely amplify planned capital investment efforts or secondarily pay down debt. The company also benefits from diversified operations across carrier, commercial and consumer end markets, as well as an advanced 45,000-plus fiber-route mile backbone network that has more stable revenue prospects than copper-based local exchange carriers.

Moody's views Consolidated's liquidity as good, as reflected by its SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of June 30, 2020 and pro forma for the Secured Debt issuance, associated refinancing and the Searchlight Investment, the company will have $80 million in cash and cash equivalents and full availability under its new $250 million revolving credit facility. Moody's still expects meaningful internal operating cash flow for full year 2020, partly as a result of the 2019 dividend elimination, but also expects increased capital intensity beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 associated with the early ramping stage of the comprehensive network upgrade plan tied to the Searchlight Investment. In addition, Moody's assumes the company, under its election, will choose to pay a PIK coupon payment on the subordinated note through 2021 before reverting to the election of a cash pay preferred dividend in 2022 (under Moody's expectations for the conversion of the subordinated note to preferred) -- this will negatively impact operating cash flow in 2022. However, we note that the Company expects to PIK for the first two years as it launches the NNE buildout and has election to PIK or pay cash for the first five years of its partnership with Searchlight Capital. With its upsized revolver the company will be well positioned for bidding in the FCC's upcoming RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) auction and the company will face no debt maturities for five years, further supporting the company's liquidity. Consolidated is expected to have capital spending of approximately $225 million in 2020 with a meaningful increase to about $340 million in 2021, resulting in an approximate $125 million reduction of free cash flow generated in 2020 to around $25 million in 2021. Under the company's network upgrade plans capital investment as a percentage of revenue will expand from the current teens area to a range around the 25% area for several years, with success-based investing comprising a growing portion of this investing over time.

The company will be subject quarterly to a first lien net leverage test under its new credit agreement of 5.8x when the $250 million revolver is more than 35% drawn; there will be no step-downs of this 5.8x test over the life of the credit agreement. Letters of credit (LCs) under the revolver are capped at $100 million but LCs up to $80 million associated with the company's bidding in RDOF auctions will not constitute draws under this 35% draw ratio definition -- RDOF LCs would be excluded from both the numerator and the denominator in this calculation up to $80 million. We expect the company to remain within its compliance requirements over the next 12 months.

Moody's rates the company's pari passu Secured Debt, comprised of a first lien senior secured credit facility and first lien senior secured notes, B2, in line with the company's B2 CFR. Moody's has not provided any ratings lift relative to the CFR for the loss absorption provide by Searchlight Capital's subordinated note (unrated) given the high likelihood of its conversion to preferred over the next 12 months. The first lien senior secured credit facility consists of a five year $250 million revolver and a seven year $1 billion term loan B. The remainder of the Secured Debt is comprised of $1 billion of eight year first lien senior secured notes. First lien lenders benefit from a pledge of stock and security in assets of all subsidiaries, with the exception of Consolidated Communications of Illinois and its majority-owned subsidiary, East Texas Fiber Line Incorporated.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for slowing revenue declines over the next 12-18 months, steady EBITDA margins in the high 30% range and closer to breakeven free cash flow generation as a result of accelerating capital investments. The outlook also assumes conversion of the company's subordinated note into preferred stock over the next 12 months which will drive leverage (Moody's adjusted) to around 4.5x by year-end 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Consolidated's current competitive positioning and network upgrade execution risks, upward pressure is limited but could develop if leverage was sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow was at least 10% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increase above 5x on a sustained basis or should the company's liquidity deteriorate or should execution of its growth strategy materially slow below budgeted expectations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Telecommunications-Service-Providers--PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Consolidated Communications, Inc. is a broadband and business communications provider offering a wide range of communications solutions to consumer, commercial and carrier customers across a 23-state service area and an advanced fiber network spanning more than 45,000 fiber route miles. The company maintains headquarters in Mattoon, IL. During the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated $1.3 billion in revenue.

