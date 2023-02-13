Moody's assigns B2 rating to Creative Artists Agency's new credit facility

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to Creative Artists Agency, LLC's (CAA) new credit facility (including a $125 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and $1,550 million senior secured first lien term loan B). The B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and all other ratings remain unchanged. The stable outlook remains unchanged.

This refinancing will extend CAA's debt maturity profile for the revolver to 2027 and the term loan B to 2028. CAA is also likely to consider an upsize of the $125 million revolver. The transaction is leverage neutral (4.8x as of Q3 2022 including Moody's standard adjustments) as the amount of outstanding debt will be relatively unchanged. CAA will continue to benefit from a good liquidity position due to access to an undrawn revolver as well as approximately $410 million of cash on the balance sheet pro forma for the transaction. The ratings on the existing term loans and revolver will be withdrawn after completion of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Creative Artists Agency, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CAA's B2 CFR reflects the relatively high leverage level and Moody's expectation that operating results will improve modestly in 2023 following a rapid recovery from the pandemic. CAA derives strength from its size and diversified operations in client representation with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services. A substantial amount of CAA's costs are variable and contractual revenue streams will continue to be a recurring source of revenue and cash flow. A potential strike by the Writers Guild of America could increase volatility in operating performance depending on the length of time that scripted content production is disrupted, but CAA's diversified operations, flexible cost structure, and contractual revenue streams would limit the overall impact on the company's results.

CAA will continue to benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide given the ongoing demand for content from traditional media companies and streaming services, but Moody's expects the pace of growth to moderate from existing levels. Concert related revenue is a modest portion of CAA's total revenues, but will likely continue to contribute to growth through 2024 given the strong demand for live entertainment. Sports related revenues benefit from largely contractual revenue streams and will likely expand further as athletes' compensation and sports advisory services continue to rise due to strong demand for sporting events. Moody's expects CAA will continue to evaluate additional purchases to further increase its scale, geographic footprint, and the range of services offered.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

CAA's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) due to the company's relatively aggressive financial policy. CAA has completed numerous acquisitions and issued additional debt on several occasions during the past few years including almost $400 million of debt to buy back employee equity in 2019 and the purchase of International Creative Management LLC (ICM) in 2022. Moody's expects CAA will consider additional acquisitions going forward. However, TPG Capital L.P. and other investors contributed almost $250 million in additional equity since July 2021 to help fund acquisitions which has offset the impact on leverage levels. CAA is a privately owned company.

Moody's expects CAA's liquidity will be good as a result of approximately $410 million of pro forma cash balance and access to an undrawn ($23 million of L/Cs outstanding) $125 million revolver due 2027 following the transaction. Moody's projects CAA will generate good operating cash flow, but it will be seasonal and a portion of the cash flow will be used to make distributions to membership holders. Capex will increase modestly in 2023 as CAA completes the buildout of new office space. CAA's cash flow will continue to be supported by contractual revenue streams. Cash on the balance sheet and free cash flow is likely to be used for acquisitions or distributions to membership holders and equity investors.

The first lien term loan is covenant lite. The revolver is subject to a springing senior secured first lien net leverage covenant of 7.5x when greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Moody's expects CAA will remain well within compliance with the financial covenant going forward.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits in 2023 aided by synergies from recent acquisitions. While Moody's expects continued positive media spending growth overall, recessionary pressures on the economy and a possible strike by the Writers Guild of America could elevate volatility in operating performance in 2023. Moody's expects financial policy decisions will be an important driver of leverage levels going forward. CAA's debt to EBITDA ratio as calculated by the company is below their target leverage range which may limit the potential for a further decrease in leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CAA's leverage declined to the low 4x range on a sustained basis and free cash flow as a percentage of debt is maintained in the mid to high single percent range. Good organic growth and confidence that the private equity sponsor would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if CAA's leverage was sustained above 6.5x due to additional debt issue or poor operating performance. A weakened liquidity position could also lead to a downgrade.

Creative Artists Agency, LLC (CAA) is a global talent representation agency with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services. TPG Capital L.P. has a significant ownership position in the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

