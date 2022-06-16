Moody's assigns B2 rating to Creative Artists Agency's new term loan

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to Creative Artists Agency, LLC's (CAA) new term loan B-2. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2 rating on the existing credit facility, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The net proceeds of the term loan and a portion of cash on the balance sheet will be used to fund the acquisition of talent agency, International Creative Management LLC (ICM). Pro forma leverage is unchanged (5.2x as of March 31, 2022 including Moody's standard adjustments) as a result of the transaction. The ICM purchase will be complementary to CAA's motion picture, television, and sports divisions, while expanding publishing services. CAA will also have a larger market position in European soccer representation following the acquisition which Moody's expects will increase international growth opportunities going forward. CAA will maintain a good liquidity position which was bolstered by an additional equity contribution of $147 million from TPG Capital Partners (TPG).

Assignments:

..Issuer: Creative Artists Agency, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B2, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CAA's B2 CFR reflects the relatively high leverage level and Moody's expectation that leverage will continue to decrease from growth in the company's different business segments. CAA will benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide over the next several years given the strong demand for content from traditional media companies and streaming services. CAA's music division represents a modest portion of total revenue historically and was the most significantly affected by the pandemic, but the division started to recover in 2021 and Moody's expects the division will improve toward pre pandemic levels in 2022.

CAA derives strength from its size and diversified operations in client representation with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services. A substantial amount of CAA's costs are variable and the company was able to reduce expenses to offset a significant portion of the declines in revenue during the pandemic which supported cash flow. Contractual revenue streams will continue to be a recurring source of revenue and cash flow which provide some stability to performance going forward.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in CAA's credit profile is the company's aggressive financial policy with leverage maintained at relatively high levels. CAA has completed numerous acquisitions and issued additional debt on several occasions during the past few years including almost $400 million of debt to buy back employee equity in November 2019. In addition to the ICM purchase, Moody's expects CAA to consider additional acquisitions going forward. However, TPG and other investors contributed almost $250 million in additional equity since July 2021 to help fund acquisitions which has offset the impact on leverage levels. CAA is a privately owned company.

Moody's expects CAA's liquidity will be good as a result of the pro forma cash balance of approximately $289 million and access to an undrawn ($26 million of L/Cs outstanding) $125 million revolver due 2024 as of March 31, 2022. CAA's cash balance benefited from the receipt of an additional $147 million equity investment by TPG in June 2022. The equity contribution follows the $100mm investment led by TPG in July 2021. Moody's projects CAA will generate good operating cash flow, but it will be seasonal and a portion of the cash flow will be used to make distributions to membership holders. Capex is likely to be modest in the near term and cash flow will be supported by contractual revenue streams going forward.

The first lien term loan is covenant lite. The revolver is subject to a springing senior secured first lien net leverage covenant of 7.5x when greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Moody's expects CAA will remain well within compliance with the financial covenant going forward.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CAA will continue to experience good demand for media content over the next several years aided by the company's strong position in the client representation industry. Moody's projects leverage will decline to the 5x range by the end of 2022 with a further reduction in leverage in 2023 as a result of mid-single digit EBITDA growth. However, future acquisition activity is likely to have a substantial impact on the pace of deleveraging going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CAA's leverage declined to the low 4x range on a sustained basis and free cash flow as a percentage of debt is maintained in the mid to high single percent range. Good organic growth and confidence that the private equity sponsor would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if CAA's leverage was sustained above 6.5x due to additional debt issue or poor operating performance. A weakened liquidity position could also lead to a downgrade.

Creative Artists Agency, LLC (CAA) is a global talent representation agency with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services. TPG Capital Partners has a significant ownership position in the company.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

