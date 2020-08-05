Moody's assigns B2 rating to Element Solutions Inc's new $800 million senior unsecured notes

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Element Solutions Inc's ("Element Solutions")
$800 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. Element Solutions
Inc's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR), SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating and Ba2 first lien senior secured credit facility ratings are unchanged.
The outlook is negative.
"The note issuance will allow Element Solutions to take advantage of the
current low interest rate environment and should materially reduce cash
interest and extends the maturity profile," said Domenick
R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Element
Solutions Inc.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Element Solutions Inc
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Assigned B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The senior unsecured notes are rated B2 reflecting their effective subordination
to the still sizable amount of secured debt in the capital structure.
The rating on the senior unsecured notes also reflects expectations that
the amount of secured debt could increase from the current level in the
future to fund either acquisitions or share repurchases. The first
lien term loan is secured by a first lien on the assets of the borrower
and guarantors, which include domestic subsidiaries.
Element Solutions intends to use the net proceeds of the new issue,
in addition to cash on the balance sheet, towards redeeming the
company's entire outstanding $800 million 5.875%
senior unsecured notes due 2025, including accrued and unpaid interest,
if any, along with fees and expenses related to the transaction.
Moody's expects this leverage-neutral transaction should
materially reduce cash interest expense based on the current interest
rate environment, further strengthening free cash flow, and
also extends the debt maturity profile.
The Ba3 CFR rating considers Element Solution's solid liquidity,
attractive margins, variable cost structure and asset-light
business model that will allow the company to generate free cash flow
and eventually restore metrics commensurate with the existing rating.
The credit profile incorporates its solid, globally diversified
business with leading positions in niche segments and exposure to favorable
long-term trends in 5G technology, increased electronic content
in automobiles and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The rating is constrained by the company's significant exposure to the
cyclical automotive and electronics industries. The rating also
considers expectations that cash balances will be prudently managed during
the downturn to mitigate the impact of slower macroeconomic growth and
exposure to these industries. The lack of a long-term operating
history under the new financial policy, which includes the company's
public statement to maintain net leverage according to management's
calculation below 3.5x, is tempered by expectations that
future free cash flow generation will be used for share repurchases and
M&A, rather than additional debt reduction.
Moody's expects the company to maintain good liquidity over the
next 12 months. Element Solutions has available cash on the balance
sheet of approximately $237 million and full availability under
its $330 million revolving credit facility as of June 30,
2020. Moody's also expects Element Solutions to generate
positive free cash flow, which should further enhance its liquidity
profile.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics
will weaken in 2020 as several of Element's major end markets,
including autos and electronics, continue to suffer from weaker
demand as economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's would likely revise the outlook back to stable upon evidence
that the economic weakness does not persist for more than several quarters
and Element is able to restore financial metrics consistent with the Ba3
rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage is sustained
above 4.0x, free cash flow is negative for a sustained period,
or the company uses cash on the balance sheet for share repurchases or
acquisitions before restoring credit metrics. Although unlikely
given the challenging economic conditions, an upgrade would be contingent
on financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments,
remaining well below 3.5x, maintaining retained cash flow-to-debt
(RCF/Debt) above 17% and consistently generating positive free
cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Element Solutions Inc
is a public company that produces a wide array of specialty chemicals
and materials primarily sold into the automotive, electronics and
industrial markets with leading positions in a number of niche markets.
The company operates in two business segments: Electronics and Industrial
& Specialty. Element Solutions had sales of approximately $1.8
billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Domenick Fumai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
