Moody's assigns B2 rating to Element Solutions Inc's new $800 million senior unsecured notes

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Element Solutions Inc's ("Element Solutions") $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. Element Solutions Inc's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating and Ba2 first lien senior secured credit facility ratings are unchanged. The outlook is negative.

"The note issuance will allow Element Solutions to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment and should materially reduce cash interest and extends the maturity profile," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Element Solutions Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Element Solutions Inc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The senior unsecured notes are rated B2 reflecting their effective subordination to the still sizable amount of secured debt in the capital structure. The rating on the senior unsecured notes also reflects expectations that the amount of secured debt could increase from the current level in the future to fund either acquisitions or share repurchases. The first lien term loan is secured by a first lien on the assets of the borrower and guarantors, which include domestic subsidiaries.

Element Solutions intends to use the net proceeds of the new issue, in addition to cash on the balance sheet, towards redeeming the company's entire outstanding $800 million 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025, including accrued and unpaid interest, if any, along with fees and expenses related to the transaction. Moody's expects this leverage-neutral transaction should materially reduce cash interest expense based on the current interest rate environment, further strengthening free cash flow, and also extends the debt maturity profile.

The Ba3 CFR rating considers Element Solution's solid liquidity, attractive margins, variable cost structure and asset-light business model that will allow the company to generate free cash flow and eventually restore metrics commensurate with the existing rating. The credit profile incorporates its solid, globally diversified business with leading positions in niche segments and exposure to favorable long-term trends in 5G technology, increased electronic content in automobiles and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The rating is constrained by the company's significant exposure to the cyclical automotive and electronics industries. The rating also considers expectations that cash balances will be prudently managed during the downturn to mitigate the impact of slower macroeconomic growth and exposure to these industries. The lack of a long-term operating history under the new financial policy, which includes the company's public statement to maintain net leverage according to management's calculation below 3.5x, is tempered by expectations that future free cash flow generation will be used for share repurchases and M&A, rather than additional debt reduction.

Moody's expects the company to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months. Element Solutions has available cash on the balance sheet of approximately $237 million and full availability under its $330 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2020. Moody's also expects Element Solutions to generate positive free cash flow, which should further enhance its liquidity profile.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will weaken in 2020 as several of Element's major end markets, including autos and electronics, continue to suffer from weaker demand as economic growth falters due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's would likely revise the outlook back to stable upon evidence that the economic weakness does not persist for more than several quarters and Element is able to restore financial metrics consistent with the Ba3 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage is sustained above 4.0x, free cash flow is negative for a sustained period, or the company uses cash on the balance sheet for share repurchases or acquisitions before restoring credit metrics. Although unlikely given the challenging economic conditions, an upgrade would be contingent on financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, remaining well below 3.5x, maintaining retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) above 17% and consistently generating positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Element Solutions Inc is a public company that produces a wide array of specialty chemicals and materials primarily sold into the automotive, electronics and industrial markets with leading positions in a number of niche markets. The company operates in two business segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. Element Solutions had sales of approximately $1.8 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

