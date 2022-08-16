Moody's assigns B2 rating to EyeCare Partners' new incremental first lien term loan

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to EyeCare Partners, LLC's ("ECP") proposed new $225 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan due November 2028. There are no changes to ECP's existing ratings including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), the first lien senior secured bank credit facility rating at B2, and the second lien senior secured bank credit facility rating at Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

ECP has announced that it will be acquiring several eye care targets in the near future. ECP will be funding the transaction and adding cash to the balance sheet by raising a $225 million incremental first lien term loan. In addition, ECP will also be repaying existing balances on its revolving credit facility. Pro forma for this transaction, Moody's expect adjusted Debt/EBITDA to increase to close to 8x based on the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022. However, Moody's expect leverage to decline towards 7x over the next 12 to 18 months reflecting earnings growth and a smooth integration of these acquisitions. The acquisitions will also diversify ECP geographically.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects ECP's high leverage, aggressive growth strategy and moderate geographic concentration in two states, Michigan and Missouri, which would make ECP more susceptible to an economic downturn or additional impact from the coronavirus. Moody's projects adjusted leverage of approximately 8x debt/EBITDA (pro forma acquisitions) for the last twelve month ended June 30, 2022. Absent this incremental debt, leverage has improved to 7.3x for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Going forward, Moody's expects leverage to decline towards 7x by the end of 2023 as growth continues and the acquisitions are fully integrated. Integration risk is a key issue as ECP has been aggressive in growth through acquisitions. In addition, while e-commerce penetration in the optical sector is likely to remain moderate, Moody's expects that, over time, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market share pressure from growing online competition.

The rating considers that while leverage is increasing, the additional scale supported through the acquisitions help somewhat offset the risks associated with the elevated leverage. The acquisitions will also diversify ECP geographically. ECP benefits from the industry's favorable long-term growth prospects, including growing demand for optometrist and ophthalmological services and eyewear products. ECP also owns ambulatory surgery centers, which will benefit from growing demand as patients and payors generally prefer the outpatient environment (primarily due to lower cost and better outcomes) for certain specialty procedures, including cataract surgeries.

The B3 CFR rating is further supported by Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months and generate positive free cash flow before expansion. Liquidity is further supported by ECP's estimated $55 million pro forma cash balance and full availability on its $200 million revolver due 2025 following at the close of the proposed refinancing.

The B2 ratings for the company's senior secured credit facilities is one notch above the B3 CFR reflecting the level of junior capital provided by the second lien term loan in the company's capital structure.

Social and governance risks are material to ECP's ratings. ECP was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a social risk, as volumes declined at the height of the pandemic causing leverage to increase. Aside from coronavirus, ECP faces other social risks, such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the eye care providers and ASCs to face the same level of social risk as hospitals as ASCs are viewed as an affordable alternative to hospitals for elective procedures. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive given private equity ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will decline towards 7x by the end of 2023 as growth continues and the acquisitions are fully integrated. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's favorable view of the longer-term prospects for vision care.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or profitability weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive or if adjusted debt/EBITDA is does not decline below 7.5 times by the end of 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates stable organic growth while effectively executing its expansion strategy. An upgrade would be supported by sustained, stable free cash flow and debt to EBITDA that is expected to be maintained below 6.5 times.

EyeCare Partners, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is the largest medically-focused eye care services provider. ECP is vertically integrated, providing optometry, ophthalmology and retail products. Pro forma for the acquisitions, ECP will have more than 750 locations across 18 states. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022, ECP generated $1.4 billion of revenues.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

