Moody's assigns B2 rating to FCG Acquisitions' new incremental first lien term loan

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to FCG Acquisitions, Inc.'s (Flow Control Group, FCG) new non-fungible incremental first lien term loan, which is the same rating as FCG's existing first lien term loans. The additional borrowing capacity provided under the new term loan, along with $19 million of remaining second lien delayed draw term loan capacity, will be used to fund future acquisitions. There is no change to the Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan. The increased term loan commitments do not impact FCG's other ratings, including the existing B3 corporate family rating. The ratings outlook is stable.

Since its April 2021 LBO by KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR), Flow Control Group has engaged in a steady pace of relatively small debt-funded acquisitions, as Moody's expected. These investments were all in the industrial distribution sector, which is similar to FCG's existing businesses. Since closing the LBO, FCG has completed 19 acquisitions totaling over $290 million, funded primarily through incremental drawings on its first and second lien term loan facilities. The company plans to use the incremental first lien facility to fund about $144 million in acquisitions currently under letters of intent.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: FCG Acquisitions, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Flow Control Group's B3 corporate family rating reflects the risks related to its acquisition growth strategy and heavy reliance on the performance of those acquisitions to provide cash flow. The company has a recent history of thin free cash flow. Debt balances are substantial due to the funding of the company's 2021 purchase by KKR and subsequent acquisitions. Moody's believes that the company will maintain debt-to-EBITDA at about 7x to 8x over the next few years.

However, FCG has long history as a value-added distributor of highly engineered components to leading industrial customers in North America representing a diverse range of end markets. FCG's backlog provides short-term revenue visibility and good profitability with EBITA margins expected to remain around 10%. Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity with modest cash balances and stable positive free cash flow starting in fiscal year 2023.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Flow Control Group will be able to maintain consistent EBITA margins in excess of 10% over the next few years with little business disruption as it completes acquisitions. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of additional debt to be raised to fund acquisitions, with debt-to-EBITDA remaining in the 7x to 8x range through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes planned acquisitions in the next few years. Higher ratings would be supported by deleveraging primarily through debt repayment, with debt-to-EBITDA falling below 5.5x without pro forma adjustments for acquisitions. The maintenance of EBITA margins in excess of 10% and strong liquidity along with more conservative financial policies would also support higher ratings.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to execute its acquisition growth strategy as planned. This may result in negative or breakeven free cash flow over the next few years. Significantly higher debt levels, including increased drawing on the revolving credit facility to support cash flow shortfalls after FY 2022, could also warrant lower ratings. As well, the undertaking of more aggressive financial policies could prompt a downgrade. This may include an accelerated pace of debt-financed acquisitions or a distribution of capital to owners.

Flow Control Group, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a wholesale distributor of flow control and industrial automation products and aftermarket services, benefiting from well-established relationships concentrated in North American markets. The company's revenue pro forma for acquisitions is approximately $1 billion annually.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Berge, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

