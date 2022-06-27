Moody's assigns B2 rating to FTAI Infrastructure's proposed debt

Approximately $500 million of new notes rated

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FTAI Infrastructure), including a B2 corporate family rating (CFR), a B2-PD probability of default rating and a B2 rating to its proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2027. The rating outlook is stable.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was formed to hold the material infrastructure assets and investments (non-aviation related) of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI, Ba3 ratings under review for upgrade). FTAI Infrastructure will be spun off from FTAI as a public company, and will hold the following businesses (i) Jefferson Terminal (Jefferson), (ii) Repauno Port and Rail Terminal (Repauno), (iii) Long Ridge Energy Terminal (Long Ridge), and (iv) Transtar, LLC (Transtar).

As a part of the spinoff transaction, FTAI Infrastructure will issue $500 million of new secured notes and up to $300 million of preferred equity to make a one-time $800 million cash distribution to FTAI. The debt and preferred financings are expected to close immediately before the spinoff is completed around mid-2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects FTAI Infrastructure's high financial leverage, structural subordination to debt at its operating subsidiaries, limited scale relative to higher rated companies, and elevated near term execution risk and growth spending. The rating also considers the newly formed company's governance framework, including untested financial policies and operating track record; limited liquidity; and increasing debt profile. The B2 CFR is supported by FTAI Infrastructure's strategically located and diversified assets providing critical infrastructure support, stable and growing revenues backed by long-term contracts at Transtar, Jefferson, and Long Ridge, mostly high-quality and sticky customer base, and long lived assets that require low maintenance capital.

The proposed $500 million senior secured notes were rated B2, the same rating as the CFR given these notes represent the only debt at FTAI Infrastructure, which is the top holding company within the corporate structure. The notes will have a first-lien claim on Transtar's railroad assets, which are unencumbered today, as well as a first-lien on FTAI Infrastructure's equity interests in other direct subsidiaries. There is significant amount of non—recourse debt at Jefferson and Long Ridge that have priority claim over assets at those respective subsidiaries. The notes indenture will have provisions allowing for a senior secured revolver. If the senior secured revolver has a priority claim to assets that have been pledged to the secured notes or is first out in repayment priority over the senior secured notes, then the amount of the facility is expected to be relatively small. A significant revolving credit facility or other debt instrument with a priority position in the capital structure could lead to a downgrade of the notes rating depending on its size relative to the amount of outstanding notes.

The company should have adequate liquidity through 2023 to run its operations with $66 million of pro forma cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022. The company does not have a revolving credit facility today, but we expect sufficient cash distributions from Transtar to adequately cover FTAI Infrastructure's operating expenses and debt service. Management has indicated that it may enter into a small revolving credit facility agreement in the near future to augment liquidity. The company will have access to 100% of free cash flow at Transtar and Repauno, 80% excess free cash flow at Jefferson and 51.1% of free cash flow at Long Ridge. The recycling assets do not generate any meaningful cash flow today.

The stable outlook reflects the company's well contracted, highly predictable cash flow and Moody's expectation of stable to declining financial leverage over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If the company can efficiently grow its EBITDA and assets according to current plans, improve liquidity, achieve strong utilization of its assets and reduce the proportionately consolidated debt/EBITDA ratio below 6x, an upgrade could be considered. A downgrade is most likely if the company significantly borrows to fund a growth project, acquisition or shareholder distributions. Weak liquidity or EBITDA/Interest below 2.5x, could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. is a diversified infrastructure company with exposures to the energy, power and railroad transportation industries.

