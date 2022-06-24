Moody's assigns B2 rating to Florida Food Product's proposed term loan add-on; other ratings and stable outlook are unaffected

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Florida Food Products, LLC's ("FFP") proposed $151.5 million first lien term loan add-on due 2028. The B2 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities (consisting of a $50 million revolver due 2026 and a $444 million term loan due 2028), and the Caa2 rating for the company's $126 million senior secured second lien term loan are unaffected by the add-on. FFP's other ratings remain unchanged, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The outlook remains stable.

FFP plans to issue a $151.5 million first lien term loan add-on to the company's existing $444 million senior secured first lien term loan. Proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition of Javo Beverage Company Inc. ("Javo"), a natural extractor of clean-label coffees, teas, and botanicals focused on the beverage category, as well as repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The remaining financing for Javo will be comprised of common equity from its private equity owners, Ardian and MidOcean Partners.

Moody's views the transaction as credit negative. Although pro-forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage increases slightly to 6.5x from 6.4x as of March 30, 2022 (based on the company's estimate of Javo's EBITDA), Moody's believes integration risk increases significantly. FFP is acquiring Javo less than two months after announcing the acquisition of T-Bev, a caffeine and tea concentrate producer. Although the acquisition of Javo increases FFP's scale and introduces a new product category which will further diversify the company's product offerings, the acquisition is occurring at a time when the company is also integrating its recent acquisition of T-Bev. Partially offsetting the integration risk, FFP should realize the cross-selling synergies that are likely to occur from Javo's beverage overlap with Amelia Bay, T-Bev, and Comax. FFP will be able to cross-sell Comax flavors, T-Bev natural caffeine, and Amelia Bay liquid concentrates to Javo customers. In addition, the acquisition of Javo will add manufacturing scale on the West Coast and provides FFP entrance to the Midwest through its facilities in California and Indianapolis.

FFP's B3 CFR and stable outlook are not affected because leverage remains within Moody's expectations for the rating, and the company's private equity sponsors continue to support the acquisition activity with sizable equity contributions. Moody's also expects FFP will generate modestly positive free cash flow, and the planned repayment of all borrowings on the $50 million revolver will provide additional liquidity cushion to manage in the current inflationary cost environment and integrate the acquisitions.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Florida Food Products, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

FFP's B3 CFR broadly reflects its small scale as measured by revenue and competition in the fragmented clean label ingredients market it serves. Limited geographic diversification and utilization of one main supplier for its key raw material are also credit constraints. The rating also reflects FFP's high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.5x for the trailing twelve months ended March 30, 2022, pro forma the acquisition of Javo. Barring additional borrowings, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to about 6.3x by the end of FY22 with earnings growth and some debt paydown. Additionally, private equity ownership and the expected aggressive financial policy also weaken the credit profile. However, the rating is supported by the company's established market position in the niche vegetable and fruit based clean label ingredients market with a market leading position in the clean label cures segment.

The rating benefits from FFP's strong margins, lack of customer concentration, as well as solid growth prospects driven by favorable market tailwinds with growing consumer demand for healthier food. The company's positive free cash flow generation and good liquidity also supports the rating.

FFP is exposed to environmental risk because of reliance on natural capital as the primary ingredients. Similar to other packaged food companies, FFP has exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management.

In addition, similar to other packaged food companies, FFP is exposed to social risk related to responsible production and customer relations. As a B2B company, FFO's products can be found in the ingredients of many brand name manufacturers. Although FFP does not face the same potential consumer backlash as branded companies, it does risk the loss of business if its products do not sustain high quality.

Moody's views the company's governance risk as high given its private equity ownership. As such, Moody's expects financial policy to be aggressive (evidenced by the high pro forma leverage) and favor the shareholders. In addition, as a private company, financial disclosure is expected to be more limited than for public companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to de-lever to about 6x debt-to-EBITDA by the end of fiscal year 2022 with earnings growth and some debt paydown. However, given the company's private equity ownership, Moody's expects re-leveraging transactions to keep leverage elevated and range bound over the longer term. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next year including positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers continued organic revenue and earnings growth with Moody's adjusted debt-to EBITDA sustained below 5.0x as well as strong free cash flow generation and liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBTIDA is sustained above 7.0x, free cash flow is weak or negative, or liquidity otherwise deteriorates. The rating could also come under pressure if credit metrics weaken materially due to an aggressive financial policy.

Headquartered in Eustis, Florida, Florida Food Products, LLC is a producer of vegetable and fruit based clean label ingredients. The company was acquired by Ardian and MidOcean Partners in 2021. Florida Food Products generated revenue of about $260 million pro-forma for the acquisition on Javo for the trailing twelve months ended March 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

