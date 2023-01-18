Moody's assigns B2 rating to Genesis Energy's proposed senior notes

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Genesis Energy, L.P.'s (GEL) proposed senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the new notes issuance will be used to refinance the company's 2024 notes, repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes. GEL's existing ratings are unchanged, including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2 ratings on the existing senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is negative.

"Genesis Energy's proposed notes issuance will improve its liquidity by addressing its next maturity of notes and repaying revolver borrowings," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "The financing will be leverage neutral."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Genesis Energy, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed senior unsecured notes are rated B2, the same as GEL's other senior unsecured notes issues and one notch below GEL's B1 CFR. The notes are contractually subordinated to the secured obligations under the senior secured credit facility. The size of the secured credit facility debt relative to the unsecured notes results in the notes being rated one notch below the B1 CFR.

GEL's B1 CFR reflects its high leverage and Moody's expectation that the company will generate negative free cash flow in the near-term as it continues to incur elevated capital expenditures. The company's leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA of 6.4x as of September 30, 2022) improved in 2022 with the rise in earnings, but remains high for the rating. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment saw higher volumes from new US Gulf of Mexico wells entering service (Argos / Mad Dog 2 and King's Quay developments) and the Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services Segment realized higher soda ash prices. Furthermore, GEL will produce higher soda ash volumes from its Granger mine legacy operations that restarted on January 1, 2023, and the Granger capacity expansion when it enters service in Q3 2023. However, until that time, GEL will likely continue to generate negative free cash flow, as it spends on its soda ash expansion project. This could potentially lead to higher debt balances. In the past, GEL has engaged in small assets sales.

GEL has scale in its primary businesses, a meaningful proportion of fee-based cash flow, and a high degree of business line diversification for a company of its size with offshore pipelines, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation, and onshore facilities & transportation operations. The company is a large US producer of natural soda ash, which enjoys cost advantages over synthetic soda ash production and generates relatively steady cash flow. Historically, it has also shown a willingness to issue common equity and preferred equity to fund acquisitions and projects, limiting the impact of growth investments on its leverage.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that GEL will have adequate liquidity through early 2024 supported by cash flow from operations and unused availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility due in March 2024. The $650 million revolver had $71.4 million of borrowings outstanding as of September 30, 2022 (pro forma for the debt offering), and availability will be subject to letters of credit outstanding ($4.5 million as of September 30, 2022) and compliance with financial covenants.

The credit facility has three financial covenants: (1) a maximum Debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5x; (2) a maximum Senior Secured Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x; and (3) a minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA / Interest Expense) of 2.5x. Moody's expects GEL to remain in compliance with its financial covenants through year-end 2023. (The covenant metric calculated for compliance purposes under the credit agreement excludes from debt the Alkali senior secured notes due 2042 and allows for certain adjustments such as for in-process projects). The company's next notes maturity (following the repayment of notes due 2024 with proceeds from the proposed debt offering) are the senior unsecured notes due 2025 ($535 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022). Substantially all of GEL's assets are currently pledged as security under the revolver which limits the extent to which asset sales could provide a source of additional liquidity, if needed.

The negative outlook reflects GEL's still high leverage despite recent growth in earnings, as well as uncertainty over the extent and durability of the recovery in its earnings and the timing and amount of future contributions to earnings from new projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if GEL's core business fundamentals are weaker than expected, it generates greater than expected negative free cash flow or does not execute on growth projects, or Debt to EBITDA remains above 5.5x on a sustained basis. An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the high leverage, but the CFR could be upgraded if Moody's expects GEL's businesses to exhibit steady earnings growth and Debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x.

Genesis Energy, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a master limited partnership (MLP) with midstream assets located in the US Gulf Coast region and soda ash operations in Wyoming. The company conducts a wide variety of operations through four different business segments: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals & sulfur services, onshore facilities & transportation, and marine transportation.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

