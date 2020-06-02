Moody's assigns B2 rating to Hearthside's proposed term loan; affirms B3 CFR

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to H-Food Holdings, LLC's (Hearthside) proposed $100 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2025. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's also affirmed the B2 (LGD3) ratings for the company's $225 million first lien secured revolving credit facility and $1.6 billion senior secured first lien term loan. Lastly, Moody's also affirmed the Caa2 (LGD6) rating for the company's $350 million senior unsecured global notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Hearthside is seeking a new senior secured first lien term loan of $100 million that is pari passu with existing senior secured first lien debt. Proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay approximately $97 million of outstanding borrowings under the company's $225 million first lien secured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Hearthside used the revolver borrowings to help fund a $130 million growth capital expenditures program that will expand its facilities and allow Hearthside to accommodate newly awarded contracts from its customers. The borrowings increase Hearthside's already high leverage and cash interest.

The rating affirmations with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hearthside will reduce leveraging through anticipated incremental EBITDA growth in 2021, mainly attributable to its $130 million growth capital expenditure program. Moody's also expects Hearthside to maintain good liquidity from roughly $94 million of cash and an undrawn revolver, and that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2021 once the significant growth spending subsides and realization of earnings from the investments.

Moody's took the following rating actions on H-Food Holdings, LLC:

- Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3;

- Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B3-PD;

- Proposed $100 million senior secured first lien term loan maturing 2025, assigned a B2 (LGD3)

- First lien senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2023, affirmed at B2 (LGD3);

- Senior secured first lien term loan maturing 2025, affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

- Senior unsecured global notes maturing 2026, affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

- Outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hearthside's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage at over 8x, the risk in achieving targeted profitability from its capital expansion program during a time of low visibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, and modest customer concentration. Moody's expects leverage to fall below 7x within 18-24 months, mainly as a result of incremental EBITDA growth from the company's $130 million growth capital investments. The rating also reflects event risk, such as additional leveraged acquisitions and aggressive shareholder distributions, given the company's financial sponsor ownership. At the same time, the rating incorporates the company's good position as a contract manufacturer and packager of food products. The company has longstanding relationships with leading US food companies and limited commodity exposure due to pass-through cost arrangements. This helps limit cash flow and earnings volatility. The company has good liquidity.

Hearthside's revenue declined in the first quarter despite strong demand experienced by the company's packaged food customers because of pantry loading and greater at-home food consumption related to the coronavirus. Management attributed the weakness to a decline in fresh sandwich sales as well as a decline in functional bar sales, which are sold at airports and other on-the-go locations, and were thus impacted by reduced travel and commuting due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Fiscal 2020, Moody's expects Hearthside's revenues to be relatively flat year over year, as weakness in fresh sandwiches and functionals bars is offset by strength in Hearthside's other packaged food categories.

ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, lingering store closures, deteriorating economic outlook, and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer packaged food sector has been somewhat affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment including a change in consumer purchasing habits and volatility in price. More specifically, there could be shifts in market sentiment during these unprecedented operating conditions. Other EGS considerations include corporate governance risk associated with an aggressive financial policy evidenced by high financial leverage.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hearthside's financial leverage will remain high with incremental debt to fund a sizable capital program in 2020. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain good liquidity, generate relatively stable revenue in 2020, and that the new investments will lead to incremental earnings, lower leverage and positive free cash flow in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains stable operating performance, and reduces financial leverage such that debt to EBITDA approaches 6x.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, financial policy turns more aggressive or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if interest coverage measured as EBITA to interest approaches 1.0x, or the company does not generate positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hearthside is a contract manufacturer and packager of packaged food products in North America and to a lesser extent Europe. The company supplies companies such as General Mills, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, and Mondelez. Revenue is approximately $3.1 billion. Hearthside is owned by an investment group led by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group following an April 2018 leveraged buyout.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

