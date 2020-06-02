Moody's assigns B2 rating to Hearthside's proposed term loan; affirms B3 CFR

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to H-Food Holdings, LLC's (Hearthside) proposed
$100 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2025.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
In addition, Moody's also affirmed the B2 (LGD3) ratings for the
company's $225 million first lien secured revolving credit
facility and $1.6 billion senior secured first lien term
loan. Lastly, Moody's also affirmed the Caa2 (LGD6)
rating for the company's $350 million senior unsecured global
notes. The rating outlook is stable.
Hearthside is seeking a new senior secured first lien term loan of $100
million that is pari passu with existing senior secured first lien debt.
Proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay approximately $97
million of outstanding borrowings under the company's $225
million first lien secured revolving credit facility and for general corporate
purposes. Hearthside used the revolver borrowings to help fund
a $130 million growth capital expenditures program that will expand
its facilities and allow Hearthside to accommodate newly awarded contracts
from its customers. The borrowings increase Hearthside's
already high leverage and cash interest.
The rating affirmations with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations
that Hearthside will reduce leveraging through anticipated incremental
EBITDA growth in 2021, mainly attributable to its $130 million
growth capital expenditure program. Moody's also expects
Hearthside to maintain good liquidity from roughly $94 million
of cash and an undrawn revolver, and that the company will generate
positive free cash flow in 2021 once the significant growth spending subsides
and realization of earnings from the investments.
Moody's took the following rating actions on H-Food Holdings,
LLC:
- Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3;
- Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B3-PD;
- Proposed $100 million senior secured first lien term loan
maturing 2025, assigned a B2 (LGD3)
- First lien senior secured revolving credit facility expiring
2023, affirmed at B2 (LGD3);
- Senior secured first lien term loan maturing 2025, affirmed
at B2 (LGD3)
- Senior unsecured global notes maturing 2026, affirmed at
Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
- Outlook remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hearthside's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial
leverage at over 8x, the risk in achieving targeted profitability
from its capital expansion program during a time of low visibility due
to the coronavirus pandemic, and modest customer concentration.
Moody's expects leverage to fall below 7x within 18-24 months,
mainly as a result of incremental EBITDA growth from the company's
$130 million growth capital investments. The rating also
reflects event risk, such as additional leveraged acquisitions and
aggressive shareholder distributions, given the company's
financial sponsor ownership. At the same time, the rating
incorporates the company's good position as a contract manufacturer and
packager of food products. The company has longstanding relationships
with leading US food companies and limited commodity exposure due to pass-through
cost arrangements. This helps limit cash flow and earnings volatility.
The company has good liquidity.
Hearthside's revenue declined in the first quarter despite strong
demand experienced by the company's packaged food customers because
of pantry loading and greater at-home food consumption related
to the coronavirus. Management attributed the weakness to a decline
in fresh sandwich sales as well as a decline in functional bar sales,
which are sold at airports and other on-the-go locations,
and were thus impacted by reduced travel and commuting due to the coronavirus
pandemic. In Fiscal 2020, Moody's expects Hearthside's
revenues to be relatively flat year over year, as weakness in fresh
sandwiches and functionals bars is offset by strength in Hearthside's
other packaged food categories.
ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the coronavirus
outbreak given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, lingering
store closures, deteriorating economic outlook, and falling
oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The consumer packaged food sector has been somewhat
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment
including a change in consumer purchasing habits and volatility in price.
More specifically, there could be shifts in market sentiment during
these unprecedented operating conditions. Other EGS considerations
include corporate governance risk associated with an aggressive financial
policy evidenced by high financial leverage.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hearthside's
financial leverage will remain high with incremental debt to fund a sizable
capital program in 2020. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
view that the company will maintain good liquidity, generate relatively
stable revenue in 2020, and that the new investments will lead to
incremental earnings, lower leverage and positive free cash flow
in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains stable operating performance,
and reduces financial leverage such that debt to EBITDA approaches 6x.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, financial
policy turns more aggressive or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings
could also be downgraded if interest coverage measured as EBITA to interest
approaches 1.0x, or the company does not generate positive
free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hearthside is a contract manufacturer and packager of packaged food products
in North America and to a lesser extent Europe. The company supplies
companies such as General Mills, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz,
PepsiCo, and Mondelez. Revenue is approximately $3.1
billion. Hearthside is owned by an investment group led by Charlesbank
Capital Partners and Partners Group following an April 2018 leveraged
buyout.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
