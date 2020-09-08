Moody's assigns B2 rating to IAMGOLD's new notes

Toronto, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating
to IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") proposed new senior unsecured
notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance the company's existing
7.00% Senior Notes due 2025.
Assignments:
..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
IAMGOLD (B1 CFR) benefits from 1) low leverage (1.4x LTM Q2/20),
2) very good liquidity (SGL-1) with cash in excess of debt,
and 3) conservative financial policies. IAMGOLD is constrained
by 1) the company's high operating cash costs ($1100/gold equivalent
ounce ("GEO") LTM Q2/20) (Revenue - EBITDA)/GEO),
2) its moderate scale (800 thousand GEOs), 3) a concentration of
production and cash flows at its two largest mines, 4) execution
risk in developing its Côté Gold project and 5) geopolitical
risk (mines in Burkina Faso, and Suriname).
IAMGOLD together with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.
Ltd., sanctioned the construction of the Côté
Gold project in Ontario Canada. With a capital obligation of $875
— $925 million for IAMGOLD's 70% share of project
construction costs, the project will consume a material amount of
IAMGOLD's available liquidity through 2023 and introduce project execution
risk. However, once completed, the company will benefit
from improved diversification in a low risk jurisdiction, and an
increased production profile from a long life mine with expected lower
cash costs.
IAMGOLD has very good liquidity (SGL-1). The company had
$832 million in cash and $6 million in short term investments
at June 2020 and a $500 million committed facility ($472
million matures Jan 2024, remainder matures Jan 2023) which is largely
undrawn. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative by
about $300 million over the next 12 months, using a gold
price sensitivity of $1300. IAMGOLD has no re-financing
risk over the near term; its credit facility matures in January 2024;
and its $400 million in notes are due in 2025 (which are to be
refinanced in the proposed transaction). IAMGOLD's credit facility
includes financial covenants with which we believe the company will remain
comfortably in compliance.
The stable outlook reflects IAMGOLD's strong liquidity position
which provides it with financial flexibility to progress on its capital
projects associated with increasing production and lowering its cash costs.
It also assumes that IAMGOLD will fund negative free cash flow largely
with its sizeable cash balance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The CFR rating could be upgraded to Ba3 if IAMGOLD is able to achieve
increased mine diversity and demonstrate its ability to execute on new
mine development without meaningful setbacks, total cash costs per
ounce (revenue less adjusted EBITDA divided by total production) are maintained
below $800/oz ($1100/GEO LTM Q2/20) , leverage is
sustained below 2.5x (1.4 LTM Q2/2020), and liquidity
remains good.
The CFR rating could be downgraded to B2 if we expect IAMGOLD's adjusted
debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 3x (1.4 LTM Q2/20), or
should the company's liquidity position materially worsen, most
likely due to new development costs consuming most of its currently very
good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, IAMGOLD owns and operates
three gold mines: Rosebel (95% owned,~251koz of attributable
gold production in 2018) in Suriname, Essakane (90%,
~368koz) in Burkina Faso, and Westwood (100%, ~91koz)
in Canada. The company also has two primary gold mine development
projects: Côté Gold in Ontario, Canada,
and Boto in Senegal. Revenues LTM June 2020 were $1.1
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jamie Koutsoukis
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
