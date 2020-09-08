Moody's assigns B2 rating to IAMGOLD's new notes

Toronto, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") proposed new senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance the company's existing 7.00% Senior Notes due 2025.

Assignments:

..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

IAMGOLD (B1 CFR) benefits from 1) low leverage (1.4x LTM Q2/20), 2) very good liquidity (SGL-1) with cash in excess of debt, and 3) conservative financial policies. IAMGOLD is constrained by 1) the company's high operating cash costs ($1100/gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") LTM Q2/20) (Revenue - EBITDA)/GEO), 2) its moderate scale (800 thousand GEOs), 3) a concentration of production and cash flows at its two largest mines, 4) execution risk in developing its Côté Gold project and 5) geopolitical risk (mines in Burkina Faso, and Suriname).

IAMGOLD together with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., sanctioned the construction of the Côté Gold project in Ontario Canada. With a capital obligation of $875 — $925 million for IAMGOLD's 70% share of project construction costs, the project will consume a material amount of IAMGOLD's available liquidity through 2023 and introduce project execution risk. However, once completed, the company will benefit from improved diversification in a low risk jurisdiction, and an increased production profile from a long life mine with expected lower cash costs.

IAMGOLD has very good liquidity (SGL-1). The company had $832 million in cash and $6 million in short term investments at June 2020 and a $500 million committed facility ($472 million matures Jan 2024, remainder matures Jan 2023) which is largely undrawn. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative by about $300 million over the next 12 months, using a gold price sensitivity of $1300. IAMGOLD has no re-financing risk over the near term; its credit facility matures in January 2024; and its $400 million in notes are due in 2025 (which are to be refinanced in the proposed transaction). IAMGOLD's credit facility includes financial covenants with which we believe the company will remain comfortably in compliance.

The stable outlook reflects IAMGOLD's strong liquidity position which provides it with financial flexibility to progress on its capital projects associated with increasing production and lowering its cash costs. It also assumes that IAMGOLD will fund negative free cash flow largely with its sizeable cash balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The CFR rating could be upgraded to Ba3 if IAMGOLD is able to achieve increased mine diversity and demonstrate its ability to execute on new mine development without meaningful setbacks, total cash costs per ounce (revenue less adjusted EBITDA divided by total production) are maintained below $800/oz ($1100/GEO LTM Q2/20) , leverage is sustained below 2.5x (1.4 LTM Q2/2020), and liquidity remains good.

The CFR rating could be downgraded to B2 if we expect IAMGOLD's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 3x (1.4 LTM Q2/20), or should the company's liquidity position materially worsen, most likely due to new development costs consuming most of its currently very good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, IAMGOLD owns and operates three gold mines: Rosebel (95% owned,~251koz of attributable gold production in 2018) in Suriname, Essakane (90%, ~368koz) in Burkina Faso, and Westwood (100%, ~91koz) in Canada. The company also has two primary gold mine development projects: Côté Gold in Ontario, Canada, and Boto in Senegal. Revenues LTM June 2020 were $1.1 billion.

