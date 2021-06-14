Moody's assigns B2 rating to IHS Holding, outlook negative

London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating to IHS Holding Limited (IHS Holding), a leading mobile telecommunications
tower operator in Africa, Middle East and Latin America.
Moody's has assigned IHS Holding a negative outlook.
The assignment of the CFR to IHS Holding, the parent of IHS Netherlands
Holdco B.V. (B2, Negative), reflects the consent
solicitation proposal whereby the restricted group will be widened to
include IHS Holding and its subsidiaries with IHS Holding becoming a guarantor
to the senior unsecured notes issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V.
If the consent solicitation is successful, the B2 ratings assigned
to the backed senior unsecured notes issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco
B.V. is expected to remain unchanged. In addition,
Moody's will withdraw the CFR assigned the IHS Netherlands Holdco
B.V., with the CFR repositioned to the parent,
IHS Holding Limited.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects IHS Holding's leading independent tower market
positions in six of the nine countries of operation and diversified operations
across nine African, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries
that have favourable tower industry fundamentals and high barriers to
entry. The company's business profile is supported by its
moderate scale with 29,271 towers generating revenues of $1.4
billion for the last twelve months (LTM) to 31 March 2021 and high visibility
of future revenues given contracted long term tenant leases totaling $9.2
billion, that are in part foreign currency linked (65% of
2020 revenue) with local currency inflation escalators. The strong
credit profile reflects the robust operating performance during COVID-19
with high Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins of 57% and low
leverage, as measured by debt/ EBITDA, of 3.1x as of
year end 31 December 2020, underpinned by conservative financial
policies.
IHS Holding has high customer concentration given six mobile operators
represent the bulk of 2020 revenue, with sizable exposure to MTN
Group Limited (Ba2, negative). This concentration risk is
partly mitigated by the strong credit standings of its customers,
which are subsidiaries of international telecommunications service providers
mostly rated Ba2 and above.
IHS Holding's B2 CFR is constrained by Nigeria's (B2 negative)
foreign currency ceiling of B2 because of the high concentration of IHS
Holding's cash flow (around 78% of 2020 EBITDA) and the risks associated
with operating in Nigeria, including repatriating cashflows which
has been difficult at times.
LIQUIDITY
IHS Holding's liquidity is good supported by positive operating
cash flow and sizable cash balances of $545 million as of LTM March
2021, of which $243 million is held in offshore accounts
in the name of IHS Holding. In addition, IHS Holding has
an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility due March 2023,
which combined with the holding level cash balance provides sizeable dollar
cash liquidity in the event IHS Holding is unable to repatriate dollars
out of Nigeria.
Moody's expect these liquidity sources to be sufficient to meet
IHS Holding's tower build strategy and ongoing tower maintenance
activities, estimated to be between $350 million and $400
million per year. The ability to delay capital expenditure in the
short term provides IHS Holding with a further buffer against any unforeseen
temporary liquidity strain.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Assuming the consent solicitation is successful Moody's expects
the B2 rating on the notes to remain unchanged and will be in line with
IHS Holding's CFR to reflect the wider restricted group and pari
passu nature of the notes with the senior credit facilities and IHS Holding's
$225 million revolving credit facility. The notes will benefit
from IHS Holding joining the existing guarantor group, comprising
of IHS Netherlands NG1 B.V., IHS Netherlands NG2 B.V.,
Nigeria Tower Interco B.V., IHS Nigeria Limited,
IHS Towers NG Limited and INT Towers Limited (INT).
The $1.45 billion notes and $455.5 million
term loans issued by IHS Netherlands B.V. will continue
to benefit from the same upstream guarantees from the Nigerian operations.
However, they will be structurally subordinated to the cash flows
and debt of non-guarantor subsidiaries, comprising IHS Holding's
operations in the rest of Africa, Middle East and Latin America.
Moody's notes that the non-guarantor subsidiaries do not
benefit from any Nigerian upstream guarantees and that the size of the
non-guarantor subsidiary debt is not material representing 12%
of total debt (excl lease liabilities) as of 2020. The proposed
bond amendments will however allow IHS Holding to increase the proportion
of non-guarantor debt to give the company financial flexibility
to grow and fund its operations outside of Nigeria. Based on the
proposed non-guarantor debt basket (200% of consolidated
EBITDA, subject to the consolidated net debt/ EBITDA remaining below
4x), Moody's estimates IHS Holding has the capacity to increase
the non-guarantor debt by a further $1.4 billion.
While Moody's does not expect a sudden increase in non-guarantor
debt, Moody's will monitor the evolution of cash flows,
assets and debt levels of the non-guarantor subsidiaries,
which if significant could lead Moody's to revisit the impact on
the senior unsecured bond rating relative to the CFR.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects IHS Holding's high operational concentration
in Nigeria, exposing the company to the heightened risks associated
with the operating environment in Nigeria. The rating outlook is
in line with the negative outlook on the Nigerian sovereign rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given IHS Holding's concentration in Nigeria, an upgrade is
unlikely in the next 12 months. An upgrade would depend on the
Nigerian foreign currency ceiling and government bond rating being upgraded
or there is significant diversification into jurisdictions that have stronger
credit qualities than Nigeria. In addition, IHS Holding's
would need to demonstrate (1) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 4.5x;
(2) a track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation; and
(3) its strong liquidity is maintained.
A downgrade of the Nigerian foreign currency ceiling or government bond
rating would lead to a downgrade of IHS Holding's rating. Moody's
would also consider a downgrade if one or a combination of the following
occurs (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is trending towards 5.5x;
(2) FCF is negative on a sustained basis; (3) IHS Holding's liquidity
weakens or has difficulties in repatriating funds out of Nigeria for a
prolonged period; or (4) there is a deterioration of one of its major
tenants, causing a material weakening of credit metrics.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
IHS Holdings, registered in Mauritius (Baa2, Negative) and
Group offices in London and Dubai, is a leading independent tower
company which owns and operates 29,271 towers, providing tower
services to the local mobile operating entities across nine countries
in Africa (Nigeria; Cote d'Ivoire; Cameroon; Zambia and
Rwanda); Middle East (Kuwait) and Latin America (Brazil; Peru
and Columbia). For the last twelve months to 31 March 2021,
IHS generated revenue of $1,432 million and reported EBITDA
of $848 million.
The Local Market analyst for this rating is Dion Bate, +971
(423) 795-04.
