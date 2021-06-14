Moody's assigns B2 rating to IHS Holding, outlook negative

London, 14 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating to IHS Holding Limited (IHS Holding), a leading mobile telecommunications tower operator in Africa, Middle East and Latin America. Moody's has assigned IHS Holding a negative outlook.

The assignment of the CFR to IHS Holding, the parent of IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (B2, Negative), reflects the consent solicitation proposal whereby the restricted group will be widened to include IHS Holding and its subsidiaries with IHS Holding becoming a guarantor to the senior unsecured notes issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V.

If the consent solicitation is successful, the B2 ratings assigned to the backed senior unsecured notes issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. is expected to remain unchanged. In addition, Moody's will withdraw the CFR assigned the IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., with the CFR repositioned to the parent, IHS Holding Limited.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects IHS Holding's leading independent tower market positions in six of the nine countries of operation and diversified operations across nine African, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries that have favourable tower industry fundamentals and high barriers to entry. The company's business profile is supported by its moderate scale with 29,271 towers generating revenues of $1.4 billion for the last twelve months (LTM) to 31 March 2021 and high visibility of future revenues given contracted long term tenant leases totaling $9.2 billion, that are in part foreign currency linked (65% of 2020 revenue) with local currency inflation escalators. The strong credit profile reflects the robust operating performance during COVID-19 with high Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins of 57% and low leverage, as measured by debt/ EBITDA, of 3.1x as of year end 31 December 2020, underpinned by conservative financial policies.

IHS Holding has high customer concentration given six mobile operators represent the bulk of 2020 revenue, with sizable exposure to MTN Group Limited (Ba2, negative). This concentration risk is partly mitigated by the strong credit standings of its customers, which are subsidiaries of international telecommunications service providers mostly rated Ba2 and above.

IHS Holding's B2 CFR is constrained by Nigeria's (B2 negative) foreign currency ceiling of B2 because of the high concentration of IHS Holding's cash flow (around 78% of 2020 EBITDA) and the risks associated with operating in Nigeria, including repatriating cashflows which has been difficult at times.

LIQUIDITY

IHS Holding's liquidity is good supported by positive operating cash flow and sizable cash balances of $545 million as of LTM March 2021, of which $243 million is held in offshore accounts in the name of IHS Holding. In addition, IHS Holding has an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility due March 2023, which combined with the holding level cash balance provides sizeable dollar cash liquidity in the event IHS Holding is unable to repatriate dollars out of Nigeria.

Moody's expect these liquidity sources to be sufficient to meet IHS Holding's tower build strategy and ongoing tower maintenance activities, estimated to be between $350 million and $400 million per year. The ability to delay capital expenditure in the short term provides IHS Holding with a further buffer against any unforeseen temporary liquidity strain.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Assuming the consent solicitation is successful Moody's expects the B2 rating on the notes to remain unchanged and will be in line with IHS Holding's CFR to reflect the wider restricted group and pari passu nature of the notes with the senior credit facilities and IHS Holding's $225 million revolving credit facility. The notes will benefit from IHS Holding joining the existing guarantor group, comprising of IHS Netherlands NG1 B.V., IHS Netherlands NG2 B.V., Nigeria Tower Interco B.V., IHS Nigeria Limited, IHS Towers NG Limited and INT Towers Limited (INT).

The $1.45 billion notes and $455.5 million term loans issued by IHS Netherlands B.V. will continue to benefit from the same upstream guarantees from the Nigerian operations. However, they will be structurally subordinated to the cash flows and debt of non-guarantor subsidiaries, comprising IHS Holding's operations in the rest of Africa, Middle East and Latin America. Moody's notes that the non-guarantor subsidiaries do not benefit from any Nigerian upstream guarantees and that the size of the non-guarantor subsidiary debt is not material representing 12% of total debt (excl lease liabilities) as of 2020. The proposed bond amendments will however allow IHS Holding to increase the proportion of non-guarantor debt to give the company financial flexibility to grow and fund its operations outside of Nigeria. Based on the proposed non-guarantor debt basket (200% of consolidated EBITDA, subject to the consolidated net debt/ EBITDA remaining below 4x), Moody's estimates IHS Holding has the capacity to increase the non-guarantor debt by a further $1.4 billion. While Moody's does not expect a sudden increase in non-guarantor debt, Moody's will monitor the evolution of cash flows, assets and debt levels of the non-guarantor subsidiaries, which if significant could lead Moody's to revisit the impact on the senior unsecured bond rating relative to the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects IHS Holding's high operational concentration in Nigeria, exposing the company to the heightened risks associated with the operating environment in Nigeria. The rating outlook is in line with the negative outlook on the Nigerian sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given IHS Holding's concentration in Nigeria, an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months. An upgrade would depend on the Nigerian foreign currency ceiling and government bond rating being upgraded or there is significant diversification into jurisdictions that have stronger credit qualities than Nigeria. In addition, IHS Holding's would need to demonstrate (1) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 4.5x; (2) a track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation; and (3) its strong liquidity is maintained.

A downgrade of the Nigerian foreign currency ceiling or government bond rating would lead to a downgrade of IHS Holding's rating. Moody's would also consider a downgrade if one or a combination of the following occurs (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is trending towards 5.5x; (2) FCF is negative on a sustained basis; (3) IHS Holding's liquidity weakens or has difficulties in repatriating funds out of Nigeria for a prolonged period; or (4) there is a deterioration of one of its major tenants, causing a material weakening of credit metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

IHS Holdings, registered in Mauritius (Baa2, Negative) and Group offices in London and Dubai, is a leading independent tower company which owns and operates 29,271 towers, providing tower services to the local mobile operating entities across nine countries in Africa (Nigeria; Cote d'Ivoire; Cameroon; Zambia and Rwanda); Middle East (Kuwait) and Latin America (Brazil; Peru and Columbia). For the last twelve months to 31 March 2021, IHS generated revenue of $1,432 million and reported EBITDA of $848 million.

