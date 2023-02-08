Moody's assigns B2 rating to IRB Holding's proposed $1.75 billion senior secured term loan

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned B2 ratings to IRB Holding Corp.'s ("IRB") proposed $1.75 billion senior secured term loan B3 due 2027 and extended senior secured revolving credit facility due 2027. All other ratings are unchanged, including its B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), B2 ratings on its existing senior secured credit facilities and B2 rating on its senior secured notes. The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the proposed senior secured term loan and proposed new Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Dunkin' VFN (unrated), will be used to refinance IRB's $2.5 billion senior secured term loan due 2025 and pay related costs, fees and expenses. The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation. The transaction is leverage neutral on a consolidated basis and will extend IRB's maturity profile.

Assignments:

..Issuer: IRB Holding Corp.

.... Backed Sr Sec Term Loan B3, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Sr Sec Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

IRB's B2 CFR reflects governance risks including its private equity ownership and aggressive financial policy characterized by very high leverage as a result of a series of debt-financed acquisitions and a shareholder return. For the LTM period ended October, 2022, Moody's debt/EBITDA was well over 9.5 times while EBITA/interest expense was 1.6 times. However, the B2 CFR reflects that material improvement in credit metrics is expected in 2023 through both earnings growth and a focus on debt reduction. Also considered are ongoing integration risks related to the 2020 acquisition of Dunkin' brands and the continued challenges related to labor, supply chain and product inflation that are pressuring profitability. IRB benefits from its market position as one of the largest restaurant operators in the US based on number of restaurants with material scale, a diverse portfolio of well-recognized national brands and an off-premise franchised focused business model that will enable it to operate through drive-thrus, delivery and curbside pickup. IRB's credit profile is also supported by its very good liquidity, including balance sheet cash, expected positive free cash flow and ample excess revolver availability.

The negative outlook reflects IRB's weaker than expected performance over the past several quarters, very high financial leverage and risk that the increasingly difficult operating environment could challenge IRB's ability to substantially improve credit metrics to levels needed to maintain the B2 rating over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IRB's ratings could be downgraded in the event the company fails to make substantial progress in improving its credit metrics through both earnings growth and debt reduction over the next 12-18 months. Specific metrics include Moody's debt/EBITDA not improving toward 7 times, EBITA/interest falling below 1.5 times, or free cash flow to debt remaining below 4%. A deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

Given the company's very high leverage, a higher rating over the intermediate term is unlikely. However, the ratings could be upgraded with a successful integration of Dunkin' and sustained organic improvement in operating performance along with a more moderate financial policy that resulted in a sustained strengthening of credit metrics, with debt/EBITDA approaching 5.25 times and EBITA/interest of over 2.0 times. A higher rating would also require very good liquidity.

IRB Holding Corp. is the parent holding company of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., Sonic, Jimmy John's LLC, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Revenue (excluding advertising revenues) was approximately $5.9 billion for the twelve month period ended October 2022. IRB's systemwide sales are $31 billion, and over 32,000 restaurant locations operate under its brand names. IRB is a subsidiary of Mavericks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Inspire Brands, Inc. ("Inspire"), which is owned by Roark Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

