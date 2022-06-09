Moody's assigns B2 rating to Inovie's term loan add-on, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Inovie Group (Inovie or the company). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 rating of the senior secured term loan B and the B2 rating of the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) all issued at the level of Inovie Group. The rating agency also assigned a B2 rating to the contemplated €400 million add-on to the existing senior secured term loan issued by Inovie Group. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the contemplated €400 million add-on will be used, along with €50 million equity from shareholders biologists and €54 million of cash on balance sheet to finance the acquisition of Bioclinic, an independent group providing clinical routing testing services in the Paris region.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the following interrelated drivers: a sound strategic rationale with the acquisition of Bioclinic allowing Inovie to increase its scale and strengthen its presence in the attractive Paris area, a leverage broadly unchanged compared to the last transaction from December 2021, an aggressive M&A policy with €1.3 billion spent on acquisitions that have been mostly debt-funded since Moody's assigned the first time rating in December 2020 and hence related integration risks. The strong COVID-19 testing tailwinds boost current margin and cash flow generation, a credit positive. It is very difficult to forecast COVID-19 testing but Moody's thinks that this activity is not sustainable, at the current level, in the long-term. However, despite lower COVID-19 testing activity forecasted by the rating agency in the mid-term, Moody's expects Inovie to continue to operate within the credit metrics parameters required for the B2 rating category.

Inovie's ratings are supported by (1) its size, market positioning and network density in the South regions of France and Paris area, (2) the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests, (3) a good EBITDA margin level coupled with limited capex needs which should translate into positive free cash flow (FCF) going forward, and (4) a management team who holds a substantial ownership stake in the company.

The ratings are constrained by (1) the continuous tariff pressure in the sector limiting organic growth and margin expansion even if the triennial agreement provides some visibility, (2) the lack of geographic diversification outside of France and hence the very large exposure to one regulatory regime, (3) a high Moody's adjusted leverage and (4) risk of future debt funded acquisitions.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment will remain favorable for the next quarters. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will successfully integrate the high amount of acquisitions announced over the last 12 months and adopt a measured approach when it comes to likely future bolt-on acquisitions in terms of size, pace and acquisition multiple and that funding will not translate into a Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA higher than 6.0x.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is good supported by (1) around €461 million of cash on balance sheet end of March 2022, (2) full availability under the €175 million RCF post proposed transaction, (3) expectation of positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months and (4) long dated maturities with the senior secured term loan B maturing in March 2028 and the RCF maturing in September 2027. Out of the €461 million cash on balance sheet end of March 2022, €218 million will be used to finance other acquisitions announced in Q1 2022 and €54 million to finance the Bioclinic acquisition.

The debt structure includes a springing covenant (9.35x flat requirement on Senior Net Leverage), with ample headroom, tested only in case the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The environmental risk is considered low for the healthcare sector in general and Inovie in particular. Moody's views social risks to be high for the healthcare industry given the highly regulated nature of the industry and the sensitivity to demographic and societal pressures, including access and affordability of healthcare services.

Governance risks for Inovie include any potential failure in internal control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and, as a result, could harm its credit profile. Inovie's financial policy is in line with that of similar private equity-owned issuers as illustrated by its high leverage. However, the ownership structure suggests a degree of stability in financial policies since a substantial share of capital is owned by management and other shareholder biologists. The rest is owned by Ardian and Co-investors which own the majority at the holding level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured term loan B (including the proposed add-on) and the RCF are pari passu and rated B2 in line with the CFR. The instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package consists of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. There is around €130 million of debt directly issued by operating entities. There are typically limitations in the enforcement of French guarantees hence Moody's treats the €130 million debt as structurally senior to the senior secured term loan B and the RCF. The small size of this debt in comparison to the overall debt quantum does not lead to a notching in the LGD model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves to 10% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt falls below 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 2009, Inovie is a player in the French private medical laboratory testing industry with a strong footprint in the South/ Center of France and Paris area. The company provides routine and specialty testing. Since the closing of the 1st LBO in March 2021, Ardian and co-investors own the majority of the capital at the holding level, while the rest is owned by the senior management and other shareholder biologists.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

