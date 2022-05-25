Moody's assigns B2 rating to Inspired's new term loan B tranche

London, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new €250 million senior secured term loan B tranche due 2026 to be issued by Inspired Finco Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Inspired Education Holdings Limited ("Inspired"). The outlook is stable.

The B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Inspired Education Holdings Limited and the B2 instrument ratings of Inspired Finco Holdings Limited as well as the stable outlook on all ratings are unaffected by the new debt issuance.

The €250 million proceeds from the contemplated debt issuance, in combination with €150 million of new equity raised, will be used to finance the planned acquisition of Eleva Educacao ("Eleva") in Brazil and a number of bolt-on acquisitions for a total consideration of around €360 million. Eleva is an operator of nine premium K-12 schools across Brazil with around 9,000 students. The acquisition is expected to close in June 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to the new senior secured term loan B tranche is in line with Inspired's B2 CFR and the B2 instrument ratings on its existing senior secured bank credit facilities. Inspired's ratings reflect the group's position as one of the largest global operators in the fragmented K-12 education market, which will be further strengthened by the addition of Eleva and the other smaller acquisitions to its portfolio.

While the acquisition of Eleva initially weakens Inspired's rating positioning, considering the high price it is paying for the business which consequently leads to an increase in Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 7.1x, based on the last twelve months period to February 2022 and pro form for the acquisitions, Moody's expects that the group will be able to rapidly decrease leverage once again on the back of a continuously strong operating performance in the current fiscal year, ending August 2022.

Inspired's B2 CFR further reflects (1) its geographically diversified portfolio of 71 schools in 21 countries; (2) the predictable and stable revenue streams with strong margins, underpinned by robust demand and good revenue visibility from committed student enrollments; (3) the barriers to entry through regulatory requirements, brand reputation and purpose built real-estate in attractive locations; and (4) its good liquidity profile.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by (1) Inspired's elevated financial leverage resulting from the M&A-driven and debt-funded growth strategy; (2) its exposure to changes in the political, legal and economic environment in emerging markets; (3) the historically modest free cash flow generation constrained by the group's capacity expansion strategy; and (4) the governance risk related to the concentration of power around the founder and CEO.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Inspired will continue to grow its EBITDA through both increased student numbers and tuition fee growth. Moody's expects that the group will pursue growth and acquisitions in a prudent manner, as such maintaining leverage within the expected range for the rating, and benefit from positive free cash flow generation and a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could emerge if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declines and is sustained below 6.0x; a track record of free cash flow generation is established, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt ratio sustained above 5%; and liquidity remains adequate.

Inspired's rating could come under pressure if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x on a sustainable basis; Free Cash Flow/Debt reduces towards zero; or liquidity weakens. Any material negative impact from a change in any of the group's schools' regulatory approval status could also pressure the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK, the group was founded in 2013 by Nadim M Nsouli and has grown organically and through acquisitions to generate €553 million of revenue during fiscal year 2021, ended 31 August 2021. Inspired operates 71 schools across 21 countries in five continents, with nearly 57,000 students, ranging from early learning schools to secondary school. Inspired is controlled by the CEO and founder, Mr Nsouli, with certain minority shareholders having economic interests in the group.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timo Fittig

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

