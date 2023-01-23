Moody's assigns B2 rating to Kiloutou's proposed notes; changes outlook to positive

Paris, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 instrument rating to KAPLA HOLDING S.A.S.' (Kiloutou or the company) proposed €150 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2027. Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay the €150 million bridge loan put in place to fund the acquisition of GSV, a Danish equipment rental company.

Moody's has also affirmed Kiloutou's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 instrument ratings on the backed senior secured notes due 2026. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kiloutou has continued to report strong operating performance in 2022 with proforma revenue of more than €1 billion and pro forma Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €377 million for the last twelve months (LTM) ending September 2022, having already recovered to above pre-covid levels in 2021. The recovery was driven by a strong rebound in activity levels following the Covid-19 crisis, strong underlying market trends and a combination of organic and acquisition driven growth.

The acquisition of GSV in April 2022 has diversified Kiloutou's revenues outside of France and provided access to the Danish market. GSV is the market leader in Denmark with 22% market share and revenue of €131 million and post-IFRS EBITDA of €40 million in FY2021. GSV currently offers more than 13,000 units of equipment through 16 depots, 4 hubs and one module factory with an extensive geographical footprint that is able to cater to both large national construction companies and smaller regional and local players. Kiloutou also completed two bolt on acquisitions in Denmark (Holbaek Lift) and Portugal (Grupo Vendap) in the second half of 2022, these acquisitions allow Kiloutou to enter the Portuguese market and further strengthen GSV's leading position in the Danish market while diversifying Kiloutou's exposure outside France. Pro forma for these transactions, Moody's estimates that exposure to France has decreased to around 64% from 81%.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR and the change of outlook to positive reflects the significant improvement in Kiloutou's performance in 2021 and 2022 resulting in a decrease in Moody's adjusted gross leverage to 4.2x as of LTM September 2022 from 5.6x during the COVID-19 pandemic in FY2020 and the company's adequate liquidity. While the rating agency considers that leverage may increase slightly to 4.3x in FY2023 due to these acquisitions and under the assumption of a more challenging macroeconomic environment, positive industry fundamentals should support de-leveraging to around 4.1x by FY2024. Moody's projects FCF/debt to be around 1-2% in FY2023 as Kiloutou reduces capex in response to softening demand.

Moody's expects that Kiloutou could meet the upgrade triggers if it continues to perform well in the next 12-18 months, however the rating agency also notes the expectation for a more challenging macroeconomic environment raising the risk of some earnings volatility.

Governance is a consideration here under Moody's ESG framework because of the company's financial policy of pursuing debt funded acquisitions which shows an appetite for increase in leverage.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Kiloutou's liquidity to be adequate and supported by: (i) €32 million of cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2022; (ii) €154 million of undrawn RCF; (iii) a certain level of capex flexibility and a history of maintaining positive EBITDA-capex through the cycle; and (iv) no meaningful debt amortization before 2026.

As part of the documentation, the super senior RCF contains a springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 7.2x and tested on a quarterly basis only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Kiloutou's strong operating performance will continue such that Moody's adjusted leverage will remain below 4.5x in the next 12-18 months. It also includes Moody's expectation for an improved free cash flow generation from FY2023 onwards after a period of elevated levels of growth capex. Moody's assumes that the company will not execute any additional major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Kiloutou's PDR is B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including bonds and bank debt. The backed senior secured notes are rated B2 in line with the CFR due to a limited amount of super senior RCF ranking ahead in the structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company successfully achieves further international diversification; (ii) maintains its strong operating performance; (iii) Moody's adjusted leverage is maintained at below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; and (iv) liquidity remains adequate.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's operational performance deteriorates; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 5.5x in the next 12-18 months; and (iii) free cash flow generation remains negative leading to weaker liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded by Franky Mulliez in 1981, Kiloutou is the number two operator in the French equipment rental market and the number three in Europe. In February 2018, HLD and Dentressangle acquired a majority stake in Kiloutou alongside its management and Franky Mulliez and family continue to hold a minority stake. The company serves more than 400,000 customers through a network of 600 branches across seven countries. Kiloutou has a focus on tools and light equipment, construction equipment, access equipment and services. As of LTM September 2022, Kiloutou generated more than €1 billion of revenue and €377 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA on a proforma basis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

