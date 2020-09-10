Moody's assigns B2 rating to Lightpath ahead of planned carve-out from Altice USA; outlook is stable

New York, September 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) rating to Cablevision Lightpath LLC ("Lightpath", the "Borrower", "Issuer", or "Company"), ahead of the planned carve-out from Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice", unrated). Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of a new $700 million Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility including a new 5-year, $100 million Revolving Credit Facility (due 2025) and a new 7-year, $600 million Term Loan B (due 2027). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of new 7-year, $450 million Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and assigned a Caa1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of new 8-year, $415 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the "Transaction financing"). The outlook is stable.

On Tuesday, July 28, Altice announced that it has agreed to sell 49.99% of Lightpath Group (materially, Cablevision Lightpath LLC and its subsidiaries), its fiber enterprise business, to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Total cash proceeds to Altice are expected to be about $2.3 billion. Altice will retain a 50.01% interest in Lightpath Group, maintain control of the company, and consolidate its financial results. However, Lightpath will be refinanced on a standalone basis with a mix of equity and debt non-recourse to Altice (the Transaction financing as described above) and operated as a Joint Venture (JV). A portion of the debt proceeds, along with MSIP's equity, will be used to acquire the 49.99% interest in Lightpath Group. The transaction is currently expected to close in Q4 2020 (the "Close"). We expect the JV to be consolidated into Altice financial reporting post-closing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lightpath's credit profile is constrained by governance risk, specifically tolerance for very high leverage that will be approximately 6.7x (Moody's adjusted) at the close of the transaction, falling to approximately 5.8x by the end of 2022, consistent with management's target of 5.5x-6.0x net leverage. We also expect that the private equity owner will seek cash returns on its investment over its investment holding period. The small scale and limited geographic and product diversity are also credit weaknesses, in the face of increasing competition from larger players that are angling to take share. Supporting the rating is the company's strong and profitable business model, which provides a high degree of recurring and predictable revenues from a large and diversified base of customers including large-scale enterprises, wireless carriers, and governments. The profitability and strength of the business model are evident in EBITDA margins in the high 50% range. Its large and dense regional fiber network, built over many decades, in the Tier I metro New York market (NY, NJ, and CT) also provides certain benefits including a favorable cost structure, a large number of near-net sales opportunities, and an ability to satisfy sustained demand for high-speed data-services.

The company also has good liquidity, supported by positive operating cash flow, an undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility, and covenant-lite loans. The credit profile also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities for the next 5 years.

Lightpath's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks. The company will be operated as a joint venture with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) the co-investor. Although MSIP has no put options to exit its investment, MSIP is a private equity investor that will seek to extract returns over time through either a sell down of its interest or through the extraction of dividends or other shareholder returns. Additionally, we understand the business will be operated with a less than conservative financial policy that will target a net leverage ratio (management adjusted) of 5.5x-6x after peak leverage of 6.7x (Moody's adjusted) at the close of the transaction (management's calculation of leverage is currently materially similar to Moody's). We expect deleveraging through a combination of organic EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayments using excess free cash flow.

The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We believe the communication infrastructure sector has less exposure than many others, with the expectation that the demand for data and other services are likely to remain resilient. Broadband demand is accelerating with increased, more evenly distributed usage driven by remote workers, and a dramatic shift to online commerce and communications. Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, slower pace of construction, weakness in small and medium-sized business, lower advertising sales, higher bad debt expense, and disruptions to operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades) will be only a partial offset.

Moody's rates Lightpath's senior secured bank debt facilities and senior secured instruments B1 (LGD3), one notch above the B2 CFR. Secured lenders will benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured notes which are rated Caa1 (LGD5), two notches lower than the CFR due to the subordinate priority of claims. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The senior secured bank credit facility and senior secured notes are secured by a perfected first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of the Borrower and the Guarantors. The Guarantors exclude Cablevision Lightpath NJ LLC which represents about 33-34% of consolidated EBITDA. The equity interests in Cablevision Lightpath NJ LLC are excluded from the collateral package. The collateral includes a perfected first-priority security interest in all of the equity interests of the Borrower held by Lightpath Holdings, LLC the "Parent") and any intercompany loans from the Parent to the Borrower on a par-passu basis).

The draft credit agreement contains certain provisions that create risk to lenders including carve-outs from protective covenants that, subject to certain limitations, allow incremental debt capacity and the ability to transfer assets or collateral out of the restricted group. Specifically, the issuer can and is permitted to:

• Incur an unlimited amount of secured debt, pari-passu with existing, up to 4.75x net secured leverage, plus the greater of $225 million or 100% of the last two quarters of annualized (L2QA) covenant adjusted EBITDA, free and clear, plus $115 million and 50% of L2QA EBITDA under a general carve-out basket; and

• Designate any existing or subsequently acquired or organized subsidiary as an unrestricted subsidiary, and will be able to contribute assets to an unrestricted subsidiary in an unlimited amount so long as net total leverage is equal to or less than 6.50x on a pro forma basis, plus the greater of $115M and 50% of L2QA EBITDA under a general basket and the greater of $70M and 30% of L2QA under a general restricted payment basket.

We believe the draft agreement, however, (i) requires guaranteeing subsidiaries to provide guarantees if wholly-owned and requires non-wholly owned subsidiaries to provide guarantees if they guarantee other material debt, reducing the risk of future guarantee releases, and (ii) does not allow for leverage-based step-downs in the requirement that net asset sale proceeds prepay the loans, helping preserve lenders' control over collateral.

Our view of the covenant provisions above are based on draft provisions during the marketing period and subject to change

Outlook

Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the low single-digit percent over the next 12-18 months, to just under $400 million, generating close to $230 million in EBITDA on margins in the high 50% range. We expect leverage to be high, near 6.7x at close, but falling to about 5.8x over the next 12-18 months with EBITDA growth and mandatory debt repayment. We expect CAPEX to revenues to average 25% and average borrowing costs to be approximately 6%. Free cash flow to debt will rise from 1.9% at close, to 3.8% at the end of 2022. Interest coverage (EBITDA-CAPEX/Interest) will rise from 1.3x at close, to 1.6x at the end of 2022. All figures are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise noted. We expect liquidity to remain good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was sustained below 5.0x, and

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 5%

An upgrade could also be considered if scale was larger, there was more geographic or product diversity, or financial policy was more conservative.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.5x, or

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percentage

A downgrade could also be considered if liquidity deteriorated, performance weakened materially, or financial policy became more aggressive.

Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, Cablevision Lightpath LLC serves over 6.5 thousand customers in three states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It delivers a range of data, voice, and managed services to enterprise customers, wireless carriers, governments, and other large-scale entities. Its 18,600 fiber, 8,800 route-mile network connects more than 11,400 buildings. The company is a joint venture, 50.01% owned and controlled by Altice USA, a public company majority owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) will own 49.99%. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $300 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

