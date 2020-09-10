info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 rating to Lightpath ahead of planned carve-out from Altice USA; outlook is stable

10 Sep 2020

New York, September 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default (PDR) rating to Cablevision Lightpath LLC ("Lightpath", the "Borrower", "Issuer", or "Company"), ahead of the planned carve-out from Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice", unrated). Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of a new $700 million Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility including a new 5-year, $100 million Revolving Credit Facility (due 2025) and a new 7-year, $600 million Term Loan B (due 2027). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of new 7-year, $450 million Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and assigned a Caa1 rating to the Company's planned issuance of new 8-year, $415 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the "Transaction financing"). The outlook is stable.

On Tuesday, July 28, Altice announced that it has agreed to sell 49.99% of Lightpath Group (materially, Cablevision Lightpath LLC and its subsidiaries), its fiber enterprise business, to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Total cash proceeds to Altice are expected to be about $2.3 billion. Altice will retain a 50.01% interest in Lightpath Group, maintain control of the company, and consolidate its financial results. However, Lightpath will be refinanced on a standalone basis with a mix of equity and debt non-recourse to Altice (the Transaction financing as described above) and operated as a Joint Venture (JV). A portion of the debt proceeds, along with MSIP's equity, will be used to acquire the 49.99% interest in Lightpath Group. The transaction is currently expected to close in Q4 2020 (the "Close"). We expect the JV to be consolidated into Altice financial reporting post-closing.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cablevision Lightpath LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cablevision Lightpath LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lightpath's credit profile is constrained by governance risk, specifically tolerance for very high leverage that will be approximately 6.7x (Moody's adjusted) at the close of the transaction, falling to approximately 5.8x by the end of 2022, consistent with management's target of 5.5x-6.0x net leverage. We also expect that the private equity owner will seek cash returns on its investment over its investment holding period. The small scale and limited geographic and product diversity are also credit weaknesses, in the face of increasing competition from larger players that are angling to take share. Supporting the rating is the company's strong and profitable business model, which provides a high degree of recurring and predictable revenues from a large and diversified base of customers including large-scale enterprises, wireless carriers, and governments. The profitability and strength of the business model are evident in EBITDA margins in the high 50% range. Its large and dense regional fiber network, built over many decades, in the Tier I metro New York market (NY, NJ, and CT) also provides certain benefits including a favorable cost structure, a large number of near-net sales opportunities, and an ability to satisfy sustained demand for high-speed data-services.

The company also has good liquidity, supported by positive operating cash flow, an undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility, and covenant-lite loans. The credit profile also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities for the next 5 years.

Lightpath's financial policies reflect moderate governance risks. The company will be operated as a joint venture with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) the co-investor. Although MSIP has no put options to exit its investment, MSIP is a private equity investor that will seek to extract returns over time through either a sell down of its interest or through the extraction of dividends or other shareholder returns. Additionally, we understand the business will be operated with a less than conservative financial policy that will target a net leverage ratio (management adjusted) of 5.5x-6x after peak leverage of 6.7x (Moody's adjusted) at the close of the transaction (management's calculation of leverage is currently materially similar to Moody's). We expect deleveraging through a combination of organic EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayments using excess free cash flow.

The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We believe the communication infrastructure sector has less exposure than many others, with the expectation that the demand for data and other services are likely to remain resilient. Broadband demand is accelerating with increased, more evenly distributed usage driven by remote workers, and a dramatic shift to online commerce and communications. Any negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, slower pace of construction, weakness in small and medium-sized business, lower advertising sales, higher bad debt expense, and disruptions to operations (component supply chains, construction / network upgrades) will be only a partial offset.

Moody's rates Lightpath's senior secured bank debt facilities and senior secured instruments B1 (LGD3), one notch above the B2 CFR. Secured lenders will benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured notes which are rated Caa1 (LGD5), two notches lower than the CFR due to the subordinate priority of claims. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The senior secured bank credit facility and senior secured notes are secured by a perfected first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of the Borrower and the Guarantors. The Guarantors exclude Cablevision Lightpath NJ LLC which represents about 33-34% of consolidated EBITDA. The equity interests in Cablevision Lightpath NJ LLC are excluded from the collateral package. The collateral includes a perfected first-priority security interest in all of the equity interests of the Borrower held by Lightpath Holdings, LLC the "Parent") and any intercompany loans from the Parent to the Borrower on a par-passu basis).

The draft credit agreement contains certain provisions that create risk to lenders including carve-outs from protective covenants that, subject to certain limitations, allow incremental debt capacity and the ability to transfer assets or collateral out of the restricted group. Specifically, the issuer can and is permitted to:

• Incur an unlimited amount of secured debt, pari-passu with existing, up to 4.75x net secured leverage, plus the greater of $225 million or 100% of the last two quarters of annualized (L2QA) covenant adjusted EBITDA, free and clear, plus $115 million and 50% of L2QA EBITDA under a general carve-out basket; and

• Designate any existing or subsequently acquired or organized subsidiary as an unrestricted subsidiary, and will be able to contribute assets to an unrestricted subsidiary in an unlimited amount so long as net total leverage is equal to or less than 6.50x on a pro forma basis, plus the greater of $115M and 50% of L2QA EBITDA under a general basket and the greater of $70M and 30% of L2QA under a general restricted payment basket.

We believe the draft agreement, however, (i) requires guaranteeing subsidiaries to provide guarantees if wholly-owned and requires non-wholly owned subsidiaries to provide guarantees if they guarantee other material debt, reducing the risk of future guarantee releases, and (ii) does not allow for leverage-based step-downs in the requirement that net asset sale proceeds prepay the loans, helping preserve lenders' control over collateral.

Our view of the covenant provisions above are based on draft provisions during the marketing period and subject to change

Outlook

Our outlook reflects revenue growth in the low single-digit percent over the next 12-18 months, to just under $400 million, generating close to $230 million in EBITDA on margins in the high 50% range. We expect leverage to be high, near 6.7x at close, but falling to about 5.8x over the next 12-18 months with EBITDA growth and mandatory debt repayment. We expect CAPEX to revenues to average 25% and average borrowing costs to be approximately 6%. Free cash flow to debt will rise from 1.9% at close, to 3.8% at the end of 2022. Interest coverage (EBITDA-CAPEX/Interest) will rise from 1.3x at close, to 1.6x at the end of 2022. All figures are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise noted. We expect liquidity to remain good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was sustained below 5.0x, and

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 5%

An upgrade could also be considered if scale was larger, there was more geographic or product diversity, or financial policy was more conservative.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 6.5x, or

• Free cash flow to gross debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percentage

A downgrade could also be considered if liquidity deteriorated, performance weakened materially, or financial policy became more aggressive.

Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, Cablevision Lightpath LLC serves over 6.5 thousand customers in three states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It delivers a range of data, voice, and managed services to enterprise customers, wireless carriers, governments, and other large-scale entities. Its 18,600 fiber, 8,800 route-mile network connects more than 11,400 buildings. The company is a joint venture, 50.01% owned and controlled by Altice USA, a public company majority owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) will own 49.99%. Revenue for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $300 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
