Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 rating to Lightstone Holdco LLC's proposed amended and extended term loans; affirms B2 on existing senior secured debt. The outlook remains negative

02 May 2022

Approximately $1.734 billion of debt affected

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Lightstone Holdco LLC's (Lightstone) proposed amended and extended senior secured term loans due January 2027 consisting of a $1.641 billion senior secured term loan B and a $93 million senior secured term loan C. We also affirmed the B2 rating on its existing senior secured credit facilities. The outlook remains negative.

The proposed transaction seeks to extend the existing term loan B and C by 3 years and the new amended and extended term loans are expected to benefit from numerous revisions. Key lender benefits include a minimum debt paydown of $100 million at financial close, higher interest margins, a new minimum target debt balance of $850 million, a new minimum DSCR covenant of 1.05x, a lower minimum 2.0x Debt to EBITDA threshold before the excess cash sweep steps down to 50% subject to the minimum debt balance target, and a cap on deemed tax distributions of $50 million for 2022, up to $75 million in 2023 if the total net debt balance excluding revolving loans is below $1.35 billion (otherwise the cap is $50 million), and $35 million starting in 2024. The annual cap on the deemed tax distribution is expected to be a significant new benefit that ensures a greater portion of cash flow after mandatory debt service is used to reduce debt especially given the current strong market conditions.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Lightstone Holdco LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan C, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lightstone Holdco LLC

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan C, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lightstone Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Lightstone's B2 rating reflects the project's improved financial performance over the next several years given a sharp rise to power and natural gas prices since mid-2021. In 2021, power prices at the AEP-Dayton hub in PJM rose by almost 83% to around $45/MWh compared to around $24/MWh in 2020 because of much higher natural gas prices and power prices have continued to rise sharply in 2022 on the back of higher natural gas prices. The combination of higher power prices and working capital benefits have led to improved financial metrics at the borrower with debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of around 2.51x, Project CFO to Debt of around 9.1%, and Debt to EBITDA of 7.1x, according to Moody's standard calculations for full year 2021. As legacy "out of the money" energy hedges roll off, the project anticipates further substantial improvement to its cash flow generation in 2022 and onward as Lightstone expects to more fully realize the benefits of much higher energy margins that more than offsets a sharp decline to capacity revenue starting in June 2022. In that regard, we calculate that under the Moody's case, Lightstone's financial performance for 2022 will strengthen including a DSCR of around 2.6x, Project CFO to Debt of around 12%, and Debt to EBITDA of less than 5.0x.

Further supporting the B2 rating are the benefits of some asset diversity, strong operational performance by its combined cycle natural gas fired plants in most years, energy hedges for 2022 and 2023 that provide partial cash flow stability, and some project finance features. Credit supportive project finance protections include a six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA), pledge of assets, and cash flow waterfall.

That said, the rating also recognizes the very modest debt reduction since 2018's debt upsizing with the current debt balance well above the $1.475 billion target debt level as of year-end 2021. Additionally the rating considers Lightstone's ongoing exposure to an improved but still volatile merchant energy market, heightened environmental risk including carbon transition risk since approximately half of its generation is coal fired, and project finance structural weaknesses including deemed tax distribution provision that allows cash to flow to equity ahead of the excess cash sweep. The proposed transaction should cap the latter.

The negative outlook reflects certain operational challenges facing Lightstone including an outage of the limestone system at the Gavin coal fired power plant, an unexpected outage at Gavin's unit 2 that is expected to be resolved in June, and the need to convert to a bottom ash system at Gavin for both units in 2022 to address coal ash disposal issues. On the latter, Gavin's unit 1 is currently under a scheduled outage to implement the conversion and unit 2 is set to have a 10-week outage in fall of 2022 to implement the same conversion. The negative outlook further considers the uncertainty around Lightstone's ability to execute this transaction that, if unsuccessful, would heighten refinancing risk given upcoming revolving credit expiry in in mid-2023 and term loan maturity in January 2024.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook incorporates operating challenges and significant environmental capital spending at Gavin and substantial refinancing risk if Lightstone's is unable to complete the amend and extend transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, the project's rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. Lightstone's outlook could be revised to stable if the project is able to successfully resolve Gavin's operating issues, execute on the planned environmental capital improvements in 2022, and address upcoming debt maturities. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Lightstone is able to reduce its debt to around its new target debt balance of $850 million while sustaining both substantially stronger financial metrics and sound operating performance.

The rating could be downgraded if the project is not able to execute on this refinancing thereby increasing refinancing risk, if Lightstone is not able to resolve the operating and environmentally driven issues at Gavin, if the project experiences incremental material operating issues on its major assets, or if Lightstone does not materially reduce debt.

Corporate Profile

Lightstone owns a 5,310 MW portfolio of power generation plants consisting of the 2,721 MW Gavin coal-fired plant in Ohio, the 1,211 MW Lawrenceburg combined-cycle natural gas fired plant in Indiana; the 894 MW Waterford combined-cycle natural gas fired plant in Ohio; and the 484 MW Darby simple cycle natural gas fired plant in Ohio. All four facilities sell power and capacity into the PJM market.

The borrower is indirect owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group LP (50%) (Blackstone) and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (50%) (ArcLight).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Clifford J Kim
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

