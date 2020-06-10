Moody's assigns B2 rating to MH Sub I's (Internet Brands) new first-lien term loan

Approximately $714 million of new debt rated

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to MH Sub I, LLC's (d/b/a "Internet Brands" or the "company") proposed $ $500 million incremental first-lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the new $214 million first-lien revolver, which was extended to a 2024 maturity. The stable outlook remains unchanged.

Proceeds from the incremental term loan will be used to fully repay $185 million of outstanding revolver borrowings and increase cash balances, which will fund several medium and small-sized acquisitions over the coming year. Internet Brands drew under the revolver in Q1 2020 to acquire Staywell's patient and clinical education and health and wellness businesses. The term loan add-on and new revolver will be pari passu with the existing first-lien term loan and executed via a joinder agreement with respect to the existing first-lien credit agreement.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: MH Sub I, LLC (Co-Borrower: WebMD Health Corp.)

....$500 Million Incremental Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan due September 2024, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....$214 Million Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due March 2024, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Upon transaction close, Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the existing revolving credit facility maturing 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Internet Brands' B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its solid debt protection measures for the rating category, high EBITDA margins in the 35%-40% range (Moody's adjusted) and 40% free cash flow (FCF) conversion. As a result of the incremental debt, we estimate restricted group pro forma leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will increase modestly to 6.7x (Moody's adjusted, including our estimates for pro forma LTM EBITDA from acquisitions and cost synergies achievable this year) from 6.6x at 31 March 2020. Annual interest expense will increase approximately $25 million to $240 million resulting in roughly 2.3x pro forma EBITDA to interest coverage (Moody's adjusted).

The rating is further supported by Internet Brands' resilient business model characterized by its: (i) sizable healthcare business, a sector of the economy that has fared better than other industries in withstanding the economic impact from the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing recession given its non-discretionary and essential nature, especially during the recent health crisis; and (ii) subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business. The healthcare segment accounts for just over 75% of Internet Brands' total revenue driven by its Medscape brand, which is the leading digital resource for physicians and other healthcare professionals globally; and WebMD, the leading destination for consumer health information. While the healthcare business is chiefly an advertising-based revenue model (with a small subscription component), it has a highly visible revenue stream of which approximately 85%-90% is fully contracted for 2020, fueled by strong pharmaceutical advertising and sponsorship revenue across both Medscape's professional practice and WebMD's consumer platform. Though Moody's expects global ad spending to decline this year, we expect ad spending in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and online sectors to hold up fairly well. In Q1 2020, WebMD's advertising and sponsorship revenue surged 30%, which led to a 26% increase in WebMD's segment GAAP revenue and 14% increase in Internet Brands' consolidated GAAP revenue in the March quarter. The company's as-reported EBITDA rose 13% in Q1 2020 (up 18% after adjusting for one-time costs and unusual items).

Internet Brands also benefits from its non-advertising subscription-based SaaS business, which accounts for approximately 20% of total revenue and has 1-3 year contracts with professional small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise customers. Though SMBs are more susceptible to spending reductions in the current economic recession, the company's SaaS customers are expected to be less impacted given that most are professional service firms, such as healthcare providers and law firms, that Moody's expects will experience steady demand from their clients. This business is high margin, supported by a relatively stable revenue stream in which approximately 90+% of SaaS/Software sales are recurring (or reoccurring), relatively high customer (revenue) retention rates in the 85% range and solid demand from professional SMBs as they seek to automate key functions by outsourcing IT requirements to providers that can offer a broad offering of integrated SaaS-based workflow tools. Despite these positive attributes, Moody's expects subscription revenue growth will experience modest pressure this year as renewal rates soften due to the economic downturn.

Moody's expects Internet Brands' online service offerings to benefit from good organic traffic as consumers spend more time indoors and businesses increasingly allow employees to work-from-home during the COVID-19 outbreak, which will prompt an acceleration of media content and advertising spend to migrate to digital and mobile platforms. The rating also benefits from a low-cost traffic acquisition model and relatively low operating expense structure combined with modest working capital and capex that facilitate positive free cash flow generation. To preserve margins in the current environment, the company has taken certain cost actions. This includes a ~3% staff reduction, operational expense reductions (travel & entertainment, marketing, recruitment, etc.), pausing merit increases and halting new hires.

Owing to the pandemic, Internet Brands has experienced some weakness in small parts of its business. The medical education live events segment experienced a revenue pullback due to social distancing measures. In response, the company shifted most of its live events online, which has generated better margins due to the reduction in staffing and marketing costs. Other challenged areas include the Henry Schein One JV (Dental) and auto segments in Q2 2020. According to the company, dental practices were down materially in April-May but have rebounded in June and continue to demonstrate improvement each week as stay-at-home measures are gradually relaxed and states reopen. Auto dealerships were also impacted in April, but have shown continuing improvement since the nadir due to a faster rebound in used vehicle sales compared to new vehicle sales as the US economy began to reopen in May. Weekly used car sales are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels kindled by the federal government's stimulus checks and consumers shift to less expensive used vehicles in the weak economic environment. Moody's estimates these businesses collectively represent less than 10% of Internet Brands' revenue and will continue to improve in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020.

Weighing on the rating is Internet Brands' serial acquisition growth strategy, which has led to volatile credit metrics and could lead to integration challenges. Though the company is highly acquisitive, acquiring around 5-10 companies annually, it has a strong track record for successfully integrating acquisitions on or ahead of schedule, delivering planned cost synergies, expanding their margins in the process and achieving better-than-expected operating performance, particularly with the $2.8 billion WebMD acquisition in 2017, its largest purchase to date. Financial leverage will typically decline to a low level for the rating category after acquisitions are fully integrated, synergies realized and EBITDA rises.

The rating is constrained by heightened governance risk from the company's majority ownership by private equity sponsor, KKR. Management's financial strategy, capital allocation and track record are solely influenced by the equity sponsor's demonstrated desire to welcome EBITDA growth as a means to build capacity for sizable debt-financed acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions, which increases the probability of future leveraging events following periods of deleveraging. There is also the potential for website traffic declines due to rapidly changing technology and industry standards as well as low entry barriers that could possibly increase competitive threats. Moody's also believes there is limited ability for Internet Brands to negotiate attractive pricing in certain ad revenue sharing agreements given that a growing and more concentrated share of digital ad revenue is derived from Alphabet's and Facebook's owned and operated websites.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Internet Brands' business model and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient during the ensuing economic recession similar to the resilience demonstrated during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, experience low-to-mid-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth and generate robust free cash flow this year. Moody's expects Internet Brands will maintain very good liquidity, even during the remainder of the economic recession. Potentially higher leverage rising to the 7x-7.5x area (Moody's adjusted) if EBITDA moderates this year from a prolonged pandemic or worse-than-expected economic recession is also factored in the stable outlook. Moody's projects a decline in economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with US GDP growth contracting 5.7% in 2020, followed by a 4.5% rebound next year.

Over the coming twelve months, Moody's expects Internet Brands will maintain very good liquidity, supported by positive free cash flow generation in the $150 million to $200 million range (free cash flow totaled $220 million at LTM 31 March 2020). Liquidity is further enhanced by cash balances of at least $100 million (cash balances totaled $271 million at 31 March 2020) plus full access to the proposed $214 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF is subject to a springing First-Lien Secured Debt to Consolidated EBITDA maintenance covenant (currently set at 7x, as defined in the first-lien credit agreement) that becomes operative only when more than 30% of the facility is drawn in the quarter. At 31 March 2020, the company's First-Lien Leverage ratio was 4.25x. Following the planned repayment of RCF borrowings with proceeds from the proposed incremental first-lien term loan, Moody's does not expect Internet Brands to draw on the RCF over the next 12-15 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The internet media sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Internet Brands' credit profile, including its exposure to the US economy, have left it moderately vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Internet Brands remains somewhat vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, however over time, an upgrade could occur if management were to refrain from aggressive debt-financed acquisitions that result in a highly leveraged capital structure and lower restricted group financial leverage well below 6.5x total debt to GAAP EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Upward ratings pressure could also transpire if Internet Brands were to maintain its leading market positions, demonstrate solid organic revenue/earnings growth and continue to successfully integrate acquisitions. The company would also need to expand its subscription-based services to at least 50% of total revenue, improve end market and international diversification and maintain at least a good liquidity position.

The ratings could be downgraded if Internet Brands experienced: (i) a weakened competitive position (as measured by market share), recurring/reoccurring and performance--based ad revenue decline from current levels, acquisitions exhibit underperformance or marketing and development costs increase (as measured by operating margin performance); (ii) debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that resulted in restricted group total debt to GAAP EBITDA sustained above 8x (Moody's adjusted); or (iii) negative free cash flow and/or weakened liquidity on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Internet Brands is the trade name for MH Sub I, LLC, an internet media company that owns more than 260 branded websites across four verticals (Health, Legal, Automotive and Other (includes Home and Travel)). Revenue totaled approximately $1.4 billion for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

