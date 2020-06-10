Moody's assigns B2 rating to MH Sub I's (Internet Brands) new first-lien term loan

Approximately $714 million of new debt rated
New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2
rating to MH Sub I, LLC's (d/b/a "Internet Brands"
or the "company") proposed $ $500 million incremental
first-lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's
assigned a B2 rating to the new $214 million first-lien
revolver, which was extended to a 2024 maturity. The stable
outlook remains unchanged.
Proceeds from the incremental term loan will be used to fully repay $185
million of outstanding revolver borrowings and increase cash balances,
which will fund several medium and small-sized acquisitions over
the coming year. Internet Brands drew under the revolver in Q1
2020 to acquire Staywell's patient and clinical education and health
and wellness businesses. The term loan add-on and new revolver
will be pari passu with the existing first-lien term loan and executed
via a joinder agreement with respect to the existing first-lien
credit agreement.
Following is a summary of today's rating action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: MH Sub I, LLC (Co-Borrower:
WebMD Health Corp.)
....$500 Million Incremental Senior
Secured First-Lien Term Loan due September 2024, Assigned
B2 (LGD3)
....$214 Million Senior Secured First-Lien
Revolving Credit Facility due March 2024, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and
no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction
as advised to Moody's. Upon transaction close, Moody's
will withdraw the ratings on the existing revolving credit facility maturing
2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Internet Brands' B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its solid
debt protection measures for the rating category, high EBITDA margins
in the 35%-40% range (Moody's adjusted) and
40% free cash flow (FCF) conversion. As a result of the
incremental debt, we estimate restricted group pro forma leverage,
as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will increase modestly to 6.7x
(Moody's adjusted, including our estimates for pro forma LTM
EBITDA from acquisitions and cost synergies achievable this year) from
6.6x at 31 March 2020. Annual interest expense will increase
approximately $25 million to $240 million resulting in roughly
2.3x pro forma EBITDA to interest coverage (Moody's adjusted).
The rating is further supported by Internet Brands' resilient business
model characterized by its: (i) sizable healthcare business,
a sector of the economy that has fared better than other industries in
withstanding the economic impact from the novel coronavirus (a.k.a.
COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing recession given its non-discretionary
and essential nature, especially during the recent health crisis;
and (ii) subscription-based Software-as-a-Service
(SaaS) business. The healthcare segment accounts for just over
75% of Internet Brands' total revenue driven by its Medscape
brand, which is the leading digital resource for physicians and
other healthcare professionals globally; and WebMD, the leading
destination for consumer health information. While the healthcare
business is chiefly an advertising-based revenue model (with a
small subscription component), it has a highly visible revenue stream
of which approximately 85%-90% is fully contracted
for 2020, fueled by strong pharmaceutical advertising and sponsorship
revenue across both Medscape's professional practice and WebMD's
consumer platform. Though Moody's expects global ad spending
to decline this year, we expect ad spending in the healthcare,
pharmaceutical and online sectors to hold up fairly well. In Q1
2020, WebMD's advertising and sponsorship revenue surged 30%,
which led to a 26% increase in WebMD's segment GAAP revenue
and 14% increase in Internet Brands' consolidated GAAP revenue
in the March quarter. The company's as-reported EBITDA
rose 13% in Q1 2020 (up 18% after adjusting for one-time
costs and unusual items).
Internet Brands also benefits from its non-advertising subscription-based
SaaS business, which accounts for approximately 20% of total
revenue and has 1-3 year contracts with professional small-to-medium
sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise customers. Though SMBs are
more susceptible to spending reductions in the current economic recession,
the company's SaaS customers are expected to be less impacted given
that most are professional service firms, such as healthcare providers
and law firms, that Moody's expects will experience steady
demand from their clients. This business is high margin,
supported by a relatively stable revenue stream in which approximately
90+% of SaaS/Software sales are recurring (or reoccurring),
relatively high customer (revenue) retention rates in the 85% range
and solid demand from professional SMBs as they seek to automate key functions
by outsourcing IT requirements to providers that can offer a broad offering
of integrated SaaS-based workflow tools. Despite these positive
attributes, Moody's expects subscription revenue growth will
experience modest pressure this year as renewal rates soften due to the
economic downturn.
Moody's expects Internet Brands' online service offerings
to benefit from good organic traffic as consumers spend more time indoors
and businesses increasingly allow employees to work-from-home
during the COVID-19 outbreak, which will prompt an acceleration
of media content and advertising spend to migrate to digital and mobile
platforms. The rating also benefits from a low-cost traffic
acquisition model and relatively low operating expense structure combined
with modest working capital and capex that facilitate positive free cash
flow generation. To preserve margins in the current environment,
the company has taken certain cost actions. This includes a ~3%
staff reduction, operational expense reductions (travel & entertainment,
marketing, recruitment, etc.), pausing merit
increases and halting new hires.
Owing to the pandemic, Internet Brands has experienced some weakness
in small parts of its business. The medical education live events
segment experienced a revenue pullback due to social distancing measures.
In response, the company shifted most of its live events online,
which has generated better margins due to the reduction in staffing and
marketing costs. Other challenged areas include the Henry Schein
One JV (Dental) and auto segments in Q2 2020. According to the
company, dental practices were down materially in April-May
but have rebounded in June and continue to demonstrate improvement each
week as stay-at-home measures are gradually relaxed and
states reopen. Auto dealerships were also impacted in April,
but have shown continuing improvement since the nadir due to a faster
rebound in used vehicle sales compared to new vehicle sales as the US
economy began to reopen in May. Weekly used car sales are now back
to pre-COVID-19 levels kindled by the federal government's
stimulus checks and consumers shift to less expensive used vehicles in
the weak economic environment. Moody's estimates these businesses
collectively represent less than 10% of Internet Brands'
revenue and will continue to improve in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020.
Weighing on the rating is Internet Brands' serial acquisition growth
strategy, which has led to volatile credit metrics and could lead
to integration challenges. Though the company is highly acquisitive,
acquiring around 5-10 companies annually, it has a strong
track record for successfully integrating acquisitions on or ahead of
schedule, delivering planned cost synergies, expanding their
margins in the process and achieving better-than-expected
operating performance, particularly with the $2.8
billion WebMD acquisition in 2017, its largest purchase to date.
Financial leverage will typically decline to a low level for the rating
category after acquisitions are fully integrated, synergies realized
and EBITDA rises.
The rating is constrained by heightened governance risk from the company's
majority ownership by private equity sponsor, KKR. Management's
financial strategy, capital allocation and track record are solely
influenced by the equity sponsor's demonstrated desire to welcome
EBITDA growth as a means to build capacity for sizable debt-financed
acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions, which increases the
probability of future leveraging events following periods of deleveraging.
There is also the potential for website traffic declines due to rapidly
changing technology and industry standards as well as low entry barriers
that could possibly increase competitive threats. Moody's
also believes there is limited ability for Internet Brands to negotiate
attractive pricing in certain ad revenue sharing agreements given that
a growing and more concentrated share of digital ad revenue is derived
from Alphabet's and Facebook's owned and operated websites.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Internet Brands'
business model and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient
during the ensuing economic recession similar to the resilience demonstrated
during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, experience low-to-mid-single
digit revenue and EBITDA growth and generate robust free cash flow this
year. Moody's expects Internet Brands will maintain very
good liquidity, even during the remainder of the economic recession.
Potentially higher leverage rising to the 7x-7.5x area (Moody's
adjusted) if EBITDA moderates this year from a prolonged pandemic or worse-than-expected
economic recession is also factored in the stable outlook. Moody's
projects a decline in economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus
outbreak, with US GDP growth contracting 5.7% in 2020,
followed by a 4.5% rebound next year.
Over the coming twelve months, Moody's expects Internet Brands
will maintain very good liquidity, supported by positive free cash
flow generation in the $150 million to $200 million range
(free cash flow totaled $220 million at LTM 31 March 2020).
Liquidity is further enhanced by cash balances of at least $100
million (cash balances totaled $271 million at 31 March 2020) plus
full access to the proposed $214 million revolving credit facility
(RCF). The RCF is subject to a springing First-Lien Secured
Debt to Consolidated EBITDA maintenance covenant (currently set at 7x,
as defined in the first-lien credit agreement) that becomes operative
only when more than 30% of the facility is drawn in the quarter.
At 31 March 2020, the company's First-Lien Leverage
ratio was 4.25x. Following the planned repayment of RCF
borrowings with proceeds from the proposed incremental first-lien
term loan, Moody's does not expect Internet Brands to draw
on the RCF over the next 12-15 months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The internet media sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Internet Brands' credit profile, including its
exposure to the US economy, have left it moderately vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Internet Brands remains somewhat vulnerable to the outbreak's
continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, however
over time, an upgrade could occur if management were to refrain
from aggressive debt-financed acquisitions that result in a highly
leveraged capital structure and lower restricted group financial leverage
well below 6.5x total debt to GAAP EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).
Upward ratings pressure could also transpire if Internet Brands were to
maintain its leading market positions, demonstrate solid organic
revenue/earnings growth and continue to successfully integrate acquisitions.
The company would also need to expand its subscription-based services
to at least 50% of total revenue, improve end market and
international diversification and maintain at least a good liquidity position.
The ratings could be downgraded if Internet Brands experienced:
(i) a weakened competitive position (as measured by market share),
recurring/reoccurring and performance--based ad revenue decline from
current levels, acquisitions exhibit underperformance or marketing
and development costs increase (as measured by operating margin performance);
(ii) debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that
resulted in restricted group total debt to GAAP EBITDA sustained above
8x (Moody's adjusted); or (iii) negative free cash flow and/or weakened
liquidity on a sustained basis.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Internet Brands is the trade
name for MH Sub I, LLC, an internet media company that owns
more than 260 branded websites across four verticals (Health, Legal,
Automotive and Other (includes Home and Travel)). Revenue totaled
approximately $1.4 billion for the twelve months ended 31
March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653