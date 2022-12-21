Moody's assigns B2 rating to Magenta's add on term loan; no ratings impact from dividend

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Magenta Buyer LLC's ("Magenta") proposed add on first lien term loan, the same rating as the existing first lien debt. The new loan will be used to fund a dividend to the private equity owners and cash to the balance sheet. The existing ratings including the B3 Corporate Family Rating were not affected by the transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Financial leverage will increase and cash flow will weaken moderately as a result of the transaction but remain within the parameters for the rating. Magenta, the entity formed by a consortium of private equity owners led by Symphony Technology Group ("STG") to acquire the enterprise security software business from McAfee Corp. in July 2021 subsequently acquired FireEye's enterprise security software business in October 2021. While the standup and integration of the two companies are relatively far along, the process and associated costs will continue well into 2023 contributing to modestly negative free cash flow.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Magenta's (dba Trellix) B3 CFR is driven by high leverage as the company restructures operations, separates as a stand-alone company and integrates the FireEye acquisition. Debt to EBITDA inclusive of the proposed debt is over 9x based on September 2022 trailing results but around 6x excluding all transaction, stand up and restructuring costs. The company has the potential to drive actual leverage towards 7x over the next 12 to 18 months driven by the wind-down of one time costs and realization of private equity owner's sizeable cost restructuring and synergy plans for McAfee Enterprise and FireEye if it can maintain stable revenues.

While Magenta has leading positions in endpoint, network and cloud security, the company continues to face challenges from new market entrants. We expect growth to be flat over the next 12 to 18 months as the company continues its transition from a license to subscription based model and focuses on growth from its existing customer base. The credit profile is supported by Magenta's large scale, diverse enterprise customer base with long-term relationships and high retention rates. The company's stable customer base and large proportion of recurring revenue helps drive revenue visibility and the potential for consistent free cash flow generation. However, flat revenue expectations imply the company is not gaining, or possibly losing, market share in segments of a growing cybersecurity market. Still, Magenta has made significant investments in recent years among its endpoint security and cloud products which has offset declines from certain security operations and network products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of synergy realization and wind down of stand up and integration expenses but also reflects the execution risks of integrating FireEye while simultaneously separating McAfee Enterprise as a stand-alone company and restructuring its operations. Given the high debt levels and ongoing (albeit declining) one-time costs, debt to EBITDA could remain elevated for an extended period. If the company is successful with the restructuring plans and can return the combined businesses to modest growth, Magenta has the potential to improve EBITDA margins to the low thirties percentage level and meaningfully reduce leverage over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company grows revenues, maintains or improves market share, sustains leverage below 7x (including Moody's adjustments) while producing free cash flow to debt above 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates as a result of the separation, restructuring, or integration plans, leverage remains over 8.5x (including Moody's adjustments), free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis, or liquidity otherwise deteriorates.

Liquidity is good based on a cash balance of about $300 million at close of the transaction and an undrawn $125 million revolving credit facility. We expect free cash flow will be modestly negative over the next 12 to 18 months. The revolver contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant, and Moody's anticipates Magenta will maintain good cushion under this covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Magenta Buyer LLC (McAfee Enterprise)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Magenta is a security software company serving both enterprise and government customers, with approximately $1.9 billion of (combined McAfee and FireEye) revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The company is owned by a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. McAfee's enterprise business was acquired in July 2021. The company subsequently acquired certain FireEye assets in October 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

