Moody's assigns B2 rating to MajorDrive Holdings IV, LLC's (Club Car) new $100 million incremental term loan

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to MajorDrive Holdings IV, LLC's ("MajorDrive") new $100 million incremental senior secured term loan. MajorDrive is the parent company of Club Car, LLC (together "Club Car"). Proceeds from the senior secured incremental term loan will be used to fund the planned acquisition of Garia A/S, as well as to supplement the company's cash balances. There is no change to the B2 rating on the existing first lien term loan. The increased term loan commitments do not impact Club Car's other ratings, including the existing B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The ratings outlook is stable.

As the incremental term loan only results in a 5% increase in total debt with minimal earnings contribution expected from Garia over the near term, this transaction will not materially affect credit metrics. However, Club Car is increasing debt shortly after its June 2021 debt-financed acquisition by financial sponsor Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (Platinum) at the time of its spinoff from Ingersoll Rand Inc. Therefore, this transaction is moderately credit negative.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: MajorDrive Holdings IV, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Club Car's B3 CFR reflects the high leverage that resulted from the debt-funded acquisition of the company by Platinum in June 2021, which will increase further to fund the Garia acquisition. On total debt of over $1.4 billion, Moody's estimates Club Car's pro forma leverage at close to 9x debt-to-EBITDA. Such high leverage, if maintained over several years, would limit the company's ability to further invest in growth over that time. Over the longer term, persistently-high leverage would present difficulties in potential re-financing activities. As well, as a recent spinoff from Ingersoll Rand, the B3 rating reflects Club Car's short operating history as an independent company. Additionally, Club Car's ratings are constrained by its limited product offerings when compared to more diversified peers, with high exposure to the US consumer market – the golf segment in particular.

However, Club Car's leadership within its markets temper many of the risks. Club Car is one of only three major competitors in the golf and consumer low speed vehicle markets, along with a smaller offering to commercial customers. Club Car's premium brand offering helps the company to protect and grow its competitive position in key markets. As well, the acquisition of Garia, an electrical vehicle manufacturer that primarily serves European utility markets, represents a small but important investment to diversify Club Car's product offerings beyond US golf and consumer markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of good demand for Club Car's vehicles over the next two years. This will support modest sales growth the through 2023. Moody's expects that Club Car will experience modest integration costs from the Garia acquisition, but no material disruption in its core business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Club Car's ratings if the company repays debt or grows earnings to levels that allow the company to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 6x. As well, the company would need to demonstrate conservative financial policies to warrant an upgrade, with no material distribution of cash to owners. Club Car will also need to maintain is solid market positions and margin to support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating results fall short of plans, possibly due to difficulties encountered as it continues its transition to a standalone operator, or if it experiences unexpected weakening in demand vehicles. Diminishing earnings or free cash flow at breakeven levels or below could also prompt a downgrade, as this would impair the company's ability to de-lever. As well, ratings could be downgraded if the company makes a material distribution of capital to its owners before establishing lower leverage.

Headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, Club Car is a manufacturer of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Pro forma for the Garia acquisition, annual revenue is approximately $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

