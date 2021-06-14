Moody's assigns B2 rating to Milk Specialties' first lien term loan

Approximately $500 million of debt affected

Toronto, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Milk Specialties Company's ("Milk Specialties") extended first lien term loan due 2025. Milk Specialties' B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating, and the B2 rating on its revolving credit facility maturing in August 2023 remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

As part of the financing transaction, Milk Specialties will upsize its existing first lien term loan from $439 million to $519 million and extend the maturity date from August 2023 to August 2025. Milk Specialties will also be issuing a $100 million second lien term loan (unrated). The proceeds from the new debt issuances, in conjunction with cash on hand, will be used to pay a one-time distribution to the shareholders of Milk Specialties and pay transaction fees.

"Despite an increase in leverage through the issuance of additional debt to fund a distribution to the shareholders, Milk Specialties' B2 CFR remains unchanged as a result of the company's improved operating results and its strong market positions in the human and animal nutrition segments" said Louis Ko, VP-Senior Analyst with Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustment:

..Issuer: Milk Specialties Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility LGD Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Milk Specialties' B2 CFR rating is constrained by (1) our expectation that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) will increase to approximately 5.2x through FY2022 (fiscal year end in June) as a result of the leveraging transaction (from 4.5x as at LTM Q3/FY2021); (2) exposure to volatility in commodity pricing of key inputs; (3) unpredictable market conditions as witnessed by the negative impact from the African Swine fever in 2019; (4) narrow focus within the human and animal nutrition segments; and (5) risk of aggressive financial strategies under private equity ownership.

The company's rating benefits from (1) its solid market position as the leading independent processor of whey protein in the US; (2) high barriers to entry; (3) synergies realized between the company's human and animal nutrition segments; (4) good customer diversification; and (5) secure access to liquid whey and other raw materials via strategically located plants and contracts with milk processors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Milk Specialties' leverage will be maintained below 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. This is supported by the successful completion of its capital projects which will allow the company to satisfy increased demand in its human nutrition segment.

Milk Specialties has good liquidity. Sources are approximately $135 million compared to about $5 million of cash usage over the next 12 months. Sources consist of $16 million of cash upon the closing of the debt issuance transaction, full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due August 2023, and positive free cash flow of approximately $70 million over the next twelve months. Milk Specialties' cash usage includes approximately $5 million of mandatory term loan amortization. Milk Specialties' revolver is subject to a Net Leverage Ratio covenant of 7.8x if its revolver exceeds 30% utilization. We do not expect this covenant to be applicable in the next four quarters, but there would be sufficient cushion for the covenant should it become applicable. Milk Specialties has limited flexibility to boost liquidity from asset sales.

Social risk considerations for Milk Specialties include the responsible production and safety of their products. The company established programs and procedures to monitor the quality and safety of their products from raw material evaluation through to delivery. It has also instituted a comprehensive Quality Systems program and works closely with a leader in the audit of food safety systems.

Governance considerations include risks associated with private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies that favor shareholders, including the maintenance of high leverage and potential for additional debt-funded dividend transactions in addition to the financing currently in the market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is an increase in scale and product diversity, if leverage is sustained below 4x (projected to be 5.2x for FY2022E with a year-end date of June 30) with the company maintaining at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 5.5x (projected to be 5.2x for FY2022E), or if liquidity deteriorates significantly, possibly due to a prolonged period of negative free cash flow generation.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Milk Specialties is a leading independent manufacturer of whey protein for human nutrition (sports nutrition, health and wellness, infant formula, food manufacturing) and animal nutrition end markets. Milk Specialties is privately-owned by American Securities. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $750 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

