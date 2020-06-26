Moody's assigns B2 rating to Mitchell's new $675 million first lien term loan add-on, affirms B3 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Mitchell International, Inc.'s ("Mitchell") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating, pro forma for the proposed capital structure to finance the acquisition of Coventry Workers' Compensation Services ("Coventry"), a cost containment and clinical services provider. Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $675 million senior secured first lien term loan add-on. Moody's also affirmed the instrument ratings on Mitchell's existing debt, including the B2 rating on the $1.6 billion first lien senior secured term loan and $125 million first lien senior secured revolver, and Caa2 rating on Mitchell's $300 million second lien senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

The acquisition of Coventry will be financed with the $675 million senior secured first lien term loan add-on, a $200 million equity contribution from private equity owner Stone Point Capital, and available cash. Proceeds will be utilized to finance the acquisition, to pay transaction fees and to repay the existing $122 million draw on the $125 million first lien senior secured revolver. Changes to the proposed capital structure could result in updates to the ratings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mitchell's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's very high 8.0x debt/EBITDA leverage, pro forma with the proposed Conventry financing (Moody's adjusted, excluding future cost-saving benefits), and weak free cash flow to debt, with expected FCF/debt below 2.5% in 2020. The coronavirus recession will lead to credit deterioration in 2020 as claim volumes decline. Mitchell relies on workers' compensation and auto claim volumes to generate the majority of its revenue. Very high unemployment levels and travel limitations will pressure the business model in 2020. A longer than expected recession could constrain liquidity and pressure the ratings. Mitchell also faces risks to integrate Coventry, an asset that Moody's believes was underinvested by previous owner CVS/Aetna and has experienced revenue declines over the last few years. The turnaround will be pressured by the current recessionary environment, which adds incremental challenges. Aggressive financial policies also weigh on the credit, Moody's expects additional debt-funded acquisitions as Mitchell continues to expand its product suite.

Mitchell's long-term organic growth rate, in the low to mid single-digit percentage, combined with stronger profitability, is expected to support credit improvement beyond 2020. Mitchell's increasing scale and leading position as a diversified cost containment provider with a broad suite of solutions are also credit positive. The rating reflects customer contracts that provide a fairly predictable revenue base, despite its reliance on claim volumes, which partially mitigates Mitchell's high financial leverage. The $200 million equity consideration in the proposed financing structure, along with the strategic value of Coventry's PPO network solutions and increased scale, provide credit support. Moody's believes the acquisition of Coventry fits well within Mitchell's long-term strategy as it will 1) incorporate a leading workers' compensation and auto claims preferred provider network, especially within the hospital/physician services segment; 2) increase scale across existing casualty and clinical offerings, creating cost reduction opportunities; and 3) offer cross-sell growth across the combined client base. The Coventry transaction enhances Mitchell's legacy retrospective cost-containment technology and Genex's prospective clinical services by incorporating a leading PPO network that strategically increases the company's ability to reduce spend for its clients.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Record unemployment rates, a reduction in miles driven and the overall recessionary environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Mitchell's business model.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Mitchell will generate weak, but positive, free cash flow in 2020, despite a decline in organic revenue and lower profitability due to COVID-19 headwinds. Debt/EBITDA will increase in 2020 but we anticipate a deleveraging trend towards 7.5x thereafter (Moody's adjusted), in the absence of leveraging transactions. Organic revenue declines and Coventry integration costs will lower EBITDA margin in 2020, partially offset by benefits from cost reduction initiatives. After 2020, we anticipate organic revenue growth will return to mid to low single-digit percentage rates, and EBITDA margin will return to pre-COVID levels, around 20% (Moody's adjusted), with potential upside from increased scale and cost reductions. We expect the coronavirus impact will result in weak 2Q20 and 3Q20 quarters, with a recovery starting in 3Q20, leading to an overall 2020 organic revenue growth decline in the mid single-digit range. The outlook and credit rating could be pressured if social distancing measures remain in place longer than anticipated or the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 adds additional pressure to Mitchell's business.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Mitchell's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The pro forma first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $125 million revolver expiring in 2022 and the $2.3 billion term loan maturing in 2024, are rated B2, one notch higher than the B3 corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects their relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan that would drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in the event of a default. However, the increased proportion of first lien debt in the capital structure, pro forma with the $675 million add-on, reduces the benefits of its priority position ahead of the second lien term loan. Additional first lien issuances could result in an instrument rating downgrade, as the capital structure moves towards a predominantly first lien structure. Mitchell's $300 million second lien term loan, due 2025, is rated Caa2, two notches below the corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of LGD6.

Liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of $48 million and an undrawn $125 million revolver (pro forma with the Coventry transaction, which is expected to close in 3Q20), and free cash flow to debt in the 1%-3% range over the next 12 months, which will suffice to cover mandatory debt amortization payments of roughly $23 million annually. The secured credit facility is covenant-lite, with a loose 8x springing first lien leverage limit applicable only when there is at least 35% outstanding under the revolver. Moody's anticipates Mitchell will continue to be in compliance with the covenant over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for credit deterioration due to the recessionary macroeconomic environment caused by COVID-19, which will negatively affect growth and margins. In the longer term, Mitchell's ratings could be upgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if Moody's expects 1) stronger than anticipated revenue and profitability growth; 2) a significant improvement in leverage metrics, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt above 5%; and 3) a track record of more conservative financial policies.

Mitchell's ratings could be downgraded if the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 deteriorates, extending the expected timeline to delever and weakening Mitchell's liquidity position. The ratings could also be downgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if 1) long-term revenue growth or profitability decline materially due to integration challenges, customer losses, pricing pressures or increasing competition; 2) Moody's expects weaker than anticipated long-term growth or deteriorating margins will keep leverage above 8x without a clear path to deleveraging; 3) liquidity diminishes or free cash flow to debt falls to break-even levels or becomes negative; or 4) Moody's expects (EBITDA -- capex)/interest expense coverage to decline below 1x.

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leading provider of cost containment and clinical solutions for insurance companies, third party administrators and self-insured employers. The company operates three business segments: clinical, casualty and APD. The APD segment provides data, software, and services to support the estimating, adjudication, and processing of automobile physical damage insurance claims. The casualty segment includes services and technology to support auto-related bodily injury claims (ACS), workers' compensation claims (WCS) and pharmacy network services for prescriptions related to casualty claims. The clinical segment provides clinical case management services, independent medical exams and other ancillary network services. The acquisition of Coventry Workers' Compensation Services ("Coventry") will add scale and new network capabilities to Mitchell's casualty and clinical segments. The company generated $1.7 billion of annualized revenue in 2019, pro forma with the Coventry transaction. Private equity sponsor Stone Point Capital acquired both Mitchell and Genex in early 2018, and combined the two companies in October 2018. The Coventry acquisition was announced in March 2020 and is expected to close in 3Q20.

