Moody's assigns B2 rating to Mitchell's new $675 million first lien term loan add-on, affirms B3 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Mitchell
International, Inc.'s ("Mitchell") B3 corporate
family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default
rating, pro forma for the proposed capital structure to finance
the acquisition of Coventry Workers' Compensation Services ("Coventry"),
a cost containment and clinical services provider. Moody's
assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $675 million senior secured
first lien term loan add-on. Moody's also affirmed the instrument
ratings on Mitchell's existing debt, including the B2 rating
on the $1.6 billion first lien senior secured term loan
and $125 million first lien senior secured revolver, and
Caa2 rating on Mitchell's $300 million second lien senior
secured term loan. The outlook is stable.
The acquisition of Coventry will be financed with the $675 million
senior secured first lien term loan add-on, a $200
million equity contribution from private equity owner Stone Point Capital,
and available cash. Proceeds will be utilized to finance the acquisition,
to pay transaction fees and to repay the existing $122 million
draw on the $125 million first lien senior secured revolver.
Changes to the proposed capital structure could result in updates to the
ratings.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mitchell's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's very
high 8.0x debt/EBITDA leverage, pro forma with the proposed
Conventry financing (Moody's adjusted, excluding future cost-saving
benefits), and weak free cash flow to debt, with expected
FCF/debt below 2.5% in 2020. The coronavirus recession
will lead to credit deterioration in 2020 as claim volumes decline.
Mitchell relies on workers' compensation and auto claim volumes to generate
the majority of its revenue. Very high unemployment levels and
travel limitations will pressure the business model in 2020. A
longer than expected recession could constrain liquidity and pressure
the ratings. Mitchell also faces risks to integrate Coventry,
an asset that Moody's believes was underinvested by previous owner
CVS/Aetna and has experienced revenue declines over the last few years.
The turnaround will be pressured by the current recessionary environment,
which adds incremental challenges. Aggressive financial policies
also weigh on the credit, Moody's expects additional debt-funded
acquisitions as Mitchell continues to expand its product suite.
Mitchell's long-term organic growth rate, in the low to mid
single-digit percentage, combined with stronger profitability,
is expected to support credit improvement beyond 2020. Mitchell's
increasing scale and leading position as a diversified cost containment
provider with a broad suite of solutions are also credit positive.
The rating reflects customer contracts that provide a fairly predictable
revenue base, despite its reliance on claim volumes, which
partially mitigates Mitchell's high financial leverage. The $200
million equity consideration in the proposed financing structure,
along with the strategic value of Coventry's PPO network solutions and
increased scale, provide credit support. Moody's believes
the acquisition of Coventry fits well within Mitchell's long-term
strategy as it will 1) incorporate a leading workers' compensation and
auto claims preferred provider network, especially within the hospital/physician
services segment; 2) increase scale across existing casualty and
clinical offerings, creating cost reduction opportunities;
and 3) offer cross-sell growth across the combined client base.
The Coventry transaction enhances Mitchell's legacy retrospective cost-containment
technology and Genex's prospective clinical services by incorporating
a leading PPO network that strategically increases the company's ability
to reduce spend for its clients.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Record unemployment rates, a reduction
in miles driven and the overall recessionary environment caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic will impact Mitchell's business model.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Mitchell will generate
weak, but positive, free cash flow in 2020, despite
a decline in organic revenue and lower profitability due to COVID-19
headwinds. Debt/EBITDA will increase in 2020 but we anticipate
a deleveraging trend towards 7.5x thereafter (Moody's adjusted),
in the absence of leveraging transactions. Organic revenue declines
and Coventry integration costs will lower EBITDA margin in 2020,
partially offset by benefits from cost reduction initiatives. After
2020, we anticipate organic revenue growth will return to mid to
low single-digit percentage rates, and EBITDA margin will
return to pre-COVID levels, around 20% (Moody's adjusted),
with potential upside from increased scale and cost reductions.
We expect the coronavirus impact will result in weak 2Q20 and 3Q20 quarters,
with a recovery starting in 3Q20, leading to an overall 2020 organic
revenue growth decline in the mid single-digit range. The
outlook and credit rating could be pressured if social distancing measures
remain in place longer than anticipated or the recessionary environment
caused by COVID-19 adds additional pressure to Mitchell's business.
The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Mitchell's
overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD,
and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments.
The pro forma first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $125
million revolver expiring in 2022 and the $2.3 billion term
loan maturing in 2024, are rated B2, one notch higher than
the B3 corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment
of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects their relative
size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan that would
drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in the event of a
default. However, the increased proportion of first lien
debt in the capital structure, pro forma with the $675 million
add-on, reduces the benefits of its priority position ahead
of the second lien term loan. Additional first lien issuances could
result in an instrument rating downgrade, as the capital structure
moves towards a predominantly first lien structure. Mitchell's
$300 million second lien term loan, due 2025, is rated
Caa2, two notches below the corporate family rating, with
a loss given default assessment of LGD6.
Liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of $48 million
and an undrawn $125 million revolver (pro forma with the Coventry
transaction, which is expected to close in 3Q20), and free
cash flow to debt in the 1%-3% range over the next
12 months, which will suffice to cover mandatory debt amortization
payments of roughly $23 million annually. The secured credit
facility is covenant-lite, with a loose 8x springing first
lien leverage limit applicable only when there is at least 35%
outstanding under the revolver. Moody's anticipates Mitchell
will continue to be in compliance with the covenant over the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for
credit deterioration due to the recessionary macroeconomic environment
caused by COVID-19, which will negatively affect growth and
margins. In the longer term, Mitchell's ratings could be
upgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if Moody's expects 1) stronger
than anticipated revenue and profitability growth; 2) a significant
improvement in leverage metrics, with debt/EBITDA sustained below
6x and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt above 5%;
and 3) a track record of more conservative financial policies.
Mitchell's ratings could be downgraded if the recessionary environment
caused by COVID-19 deteriorates, extending the expected timeline
to delever and weakening Mitchell's liquidity position. The ratings
could also be downgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if 1) long-term
revenue growth or profitability decline materially due to integration
challenges, customer losses, pricing pressures or increasing
competition; 2) Moody's expects weaker than anticipated long-term
growth or deteriorating margins will keep leverage above 8x without a
clear path to deleveraging; 3) liquidity diminishes or free cash
flow to debt falls to break-even levels or becomes negative;
or 4) Moody's expects (EBITDA -- capex)/interest expense coverage
to decline below 1x.
Mitchell International, Inc. is a leading provider of cost
containment and clinical solutions for insurance companies, third
party administrators and self-insured employers. The company
operates three business segments: clinical, casualty and APD.
The APD segment provides data, software, and services to support
the estimating, adjudication, and processing of automobile
physical damage insurance claims. The casualty segment includes
services and technology to support auto-related bodily injury claims
(ACS), workers' compensation claims (WCS) and pharmacy network services
for prescriptions related to casualty claims. The clinical segment
provides clinical case management services, independent medical
exams and other ancillary network services. The acquisition of
Coventry Workers' Compensation Services ("Coventry") will
add scale and new network capabilities to Mitchell's casualty and clinical
segments. The company generated $1.7 billion of annualized
revenue in 2019, pro forma with the Coventry transaction.
Private equity sponsor Stone Point Capital acquired both Mitchell and
Genex in early 2018, and combined the two companies in October 2018.
The Coventry acquisition was announced in March 2020 and is expected to
close in 3Q20.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
