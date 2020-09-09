Moody's assigns B2 rating to Nielsen's new senior unsecured notes

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Nielsen Finance LLC's ("Nielsen Finance") proposed senior unsecured notes offering. Nielsen Finance is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or the "company"). Nielsen's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and negative outlook remain unchanged.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignment:

Issuer: Nielsen Finance LLC (Co-Borrower: Nielsen Finance Co.)

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The new notes will be pari passu with the existing senior unsecured notes issued by Nielsen Finance and benefit from the same guarantors on a senior unsecured basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is leverage and ratings neutral since there will be no change to the outstanding debt quantum or classes of debt. Moody's expects the net offering proceeds will be used to partly repay the $425 million outstanding 5.5% Senior Unsecured notes due 2021 residing at The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. and partially repay the $2.3 billion outstanding 5% Senior Unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Nielsen Finance. Moody's views the transaction favorably given the extension of the debt maturity structure.

Nielsen's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's leading international positions within its Global Media ("Media") and Global Connect ("Connect") operating segments; relatively high entry barriers with high client switching costs; long-standing contractual relationships across its client base; and solid EBITDA margins. Nielsen has sustained historical margin pressure in its Connect business from: (i) slowing revenue growth amid a competitive landscape, (ii) reduced spend from consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients and (iii) growth in e-commerce and private label sales, coupled with investments in the Media business to adapt to shifts in advertising spend and consumer viewing habits. On 7 July 2020, Nielsen announced a plan to achieve $250 million of permanent cost savings spanning Media and Connect.

Further challenges include cyclical and secular spending pressures, temporarily high financial leverage and moderating EBITDA. Nielsen's contractual revenue (around 70% of total revenue) will provide some cushion against client spending pullbacks. Nonetheless, with the global economic recession, Moody's expects client spending in short-cycle products (roughly 30% of total revenue) will be weak this year as some customers in challenged sectors such as CPG, automotive and non-grocery retail will reduce or delay purchases. Exposure to sectors less affected by the virus, such as food and beverage, supermarkets, healthcare, pharmacies, telecom, financial services and in-home entertainment and media, will help to partially offset challenged sectors.

The negative outlook considers that Nielsen's constant currency organic revenue growth will turn negative, declining in the mid-single digit percentage range, and Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins will migrate to the low end of the 27% to 30% range over the coming year. The outlook captures Moody's view that financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA will increase temporarily above the 5x downgrade trigger (Moody's adjusted, including one-time separation and restructuring costs) arising from the challenged operating environment and global economic recession.

On 7 November 2019, Nielsen announced plans to spin off Connect into a new publicly traded standalone entity by distributing the business unit's shares to shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2021. An expected cash distribution from the completed spin-off would be applied towards partial repayment of Media's debt. Following the Connect separation, the remaining Media business will continue as a publicly traded company ("Nielsen RemainCo"). While Moody's views the pending separation favorably given the prospects for debt reduction, enhanced free cash flow generation and improved organic revenue growth in 2021, as more information becomes available closer to the spin-date, Moody's will evaluate Nielsen RemainCo's pro forma debt capital structure, leverage target and financial policies, as well as the impact and timing of expected transition costs on EBITDA and cash flows. Moody's assessment will also consider that Nielsen RemainCo will become a more narrowly focused business with reduced revenue and profitability after the spin-off.

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects Nielsen to maintain good liquidity (SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity) supported by positive, albeit weakened, free cash flow generation in the range of 1%-2% of total debt (Moody's adjusted), solid cash levels (cash balances totaled $438 million at 30 June 2020) and access to a $850 million revolving credit facility (RCF) ($165 million outstanding at 30 June 2020).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Nielsen's exposure to the US and overseas economies as well as consumer discretionary spend, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating outlook could be revised to stable if financial leverage declines to the 4.5x area (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to debt improves to the mid-single digit percentage range (Moody's adjusted) coupled with constant currency revenue growth in the low-to-mid-single digit percentage band. A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially if the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact clients' spending on Nielsen's measurement and analytics products. Over time, an upgrade could occur if the company demonstrates constant currency revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range and higher EBITDA margins in the 30% to 35% area. Additionally, upward rating pressure could occur if total debt to EBITDA declines below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) improves to the 5% to 6% range.

Ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA margins contracted or debt levels increased resulting in total debt to EBITDA above 5x (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis and free cash flow generation weakened to below 1% of adjusted debt due to deterioration in operating performance. A deterioration in liquidity could also result in ratings pressure.

Nielsen Holdings plc, headquartered in Oxford, England and New York, NY, is a global provider of consumer information and measurement with operations in more than 100 countries. Revenue totaled approximately $6.4 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

