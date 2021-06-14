Moody's assigns B2 rating to Nobian, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Nobian Finance B.V. (Nobian).
Moody's has also assigned a B2 instrument rating to €1,615m
of the guaranteed senior secured indebtedness which Moody's understands
can take the form of term loan and senior secured notes plus the €200
million proposed guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility,
all of these instruments are borrowed by Nobian Finance B.V.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned B2 rating reflects Nobian's initially high pro-forma
gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, of 6.7x
for the last 12 months that ended March 2021 but also its strong EBITDA
margins compared to other chemical peers. Moody's expects gross
leverage to be close to 6.5x, on a pro-forma basis,
by the end of 2021 and further deleveraging to well below 6x in 2022 driven
by EBITDA expansion. The company is initially weakly positioned
in the B2 rating category, and therefore there is also limited cushion
in the rating for unexpected underperformance compared to Moody's expectations.
Nobian's B2 CFR is primarily supported by (1) its leading market positions
in industrial salt and chlor-alkali products in Northwestern Europe
and its long-standing relationship with its customers; (2)
its backward integrated business model across the energy-salt-chlorine
value chain which enables a low cost structure leading to a high profitability
with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin at around 27% in 2020;
(3) Moody's expectation of additional earnings from growth capex
in the past which was invested in additional chloromethanes capacity and
energy storage in its salt caverns with a combined additional EBITDA contribution
of over €30 million per annum by fiscal year 2022; (4) its ability
to generate positive free cash flow despite elevated investments into
growth projects over the next years; (5) limited chlor-alkali
capacities additions in Europe and a recovery of its industrial and automotive
end-markets which should support improving caustic soda prices
over the medium term; and (6) high barriers to entry including high
safety and regulatory standards, technological knowledge and capital
intensity.
Nobian's B2 CFR is primarily constrained by (1) its small size relative
to peers with revenues of around €1 billion and its geographical
concentration in Northwestern Europe; (2) its high starting pro-forma
gross leverage, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, of around
6.7x (considering €16 million run-rate EBITDA from
contracted demand of the chloromethanes expansion and €70 million
expected debt repayment from the net disposal of the Salt Specialties
sale) for the last 12 months that ended March 2021; (3) some degree
of earnings volatility, mostly related to caustic soda; (4)
its exposure to raw material price fluctuations which are partially mitigated
by pass-through mechanisms for its salt and chlorine contracts;
and (5) a fairly large capital expenditure program over the next years
with peak investments of around €190 million, on a reported
basis, in 2023 which constrain Nobian's ability to meaningfully
reduce gross debt.
Moody's expects Nobian's leverage to decrease to well below 6x by 2022
driven by additional EBITDA generation from contracted demand of the methyl
chloride capacity additions in its plant in Frankfurt and the energy storage
in salt caverns, expected higher volumes in the absence of larger
turnarounds in Rotterdam, standalone costs savings and a more favorable
pricing environment for caustic soda. Since 2018 when European
caustic soda price hit its all-time high due to a 10% capacity
reduction following regulatory changes, realized caustic soda prices
declined significantly over the last years. In contrast to many
other base chemicals, caustic soda prices remained fairly low in
Q1-21 due to strong supply. Moody's expects caustic soda
prices to gradually improve on the basis of limited supply expansion and
continued strong demand. Caustic soda is a by-product of
the chlorine production which currently benefits from strong demand from
its main downstream application, polyvinyl chloride (PVC).
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Nobian's rating takes into account in its private-equity ownership,
which entails weaker reporting standards than those of public companies,
and a financial policy that tolerates high leverage.
As of the end of December 2020, Nobian reported provisions for environmental
costs and decommissioning amounting to €25 million and €99 million,
respectively, largely unchanged from last year. The current
decommissioning provisions relate to Nobian's salt caverns in Hengelo.
Chlorine is a highly hazardous material, hence regulatory requirements
with regards to handling chlorine are strict.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Nobian has a solid liquidity profile. The opening cash balance
at time of closing of the transaction is expected to be around €70
million and the company has full availability under its €200 million
RCF. In combination with forecasted funds from operations of around
€200 million in 2022, these funds are sufficient to cover capital
expenditure, as adjusted and defined by Moody's, of around
€170 million, moderate capital swings and day-to-day
cash needs (estimated to be around 3% of annual sales).
The availability of the RCF is subject to a total first lien net leverage
covenant of 9.15x which will be tested when RCF utilization (net
of cash on balance sheet) is at or above 40%.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's rates the proposed €1,615 million guaranteed senior
secured instruments and the proposed €200 million guaranteed senior
secured multicurrency revolving credit facility at B2. These debt
instruments rank pari passu and share the same security package and guarantor
coverage. Entities representing a minimum of 80% of consolidated
EBITDA will guarantee the senior secured debt.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Nobian's rating reflects Moody's expectation that
gross leverage will decline to well below 6x by 2022. The stable
outlook also assumes that the company's liquidity will remain adequate
with positive FCF generation on a consistent basis despite elevated capital
spending over the next years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade ratings if (1) debt/EBITDA would decline to below
5.0x on a consistent basis; (2) FCF/debt would be consistently
in the high single digits (%); and (3) EBITDA margin would
remain steady in the mid- to high-20s in percentage terms.
Conversely, Nobian's ratings could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA
would remain above 6.0x; and (2) the company's liquidity profile
would deteriorate as a result of negative FCF; and if (3) Nobian's
EBITDA margins would decline to the low twenty percentage on a consistent
basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Netherlands-based Nobian Finance B.V. is a European
base chemicals producer, primarily focused on the chlor-alkali
chain which accounted for around 59% of its sales in fiscal year
2020. The company operates through four main segments: i)
salt; ii) chlor-alkali, iii) chloromethanes and iv)
energy. In 2020, the company generated around €938 million
of revenues and generated company-adjusted EBITDA of around €296
million.
Nobian is a spin-off of Nouryon Finance B.V. (B2
stable). Nobian´s owners are The Carlyle Group (Carlyle)
and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), which
carved out Nouryon Finance B.V. from Akzo Nobel N.V.
(Baa1 stable) in 2018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Moritz Melsbach
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
