Moody's assigns B2 rating to NorthStar's new senior secured term loan

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to NorthStar Group Services, Inc.'s (NorthStar) proposed senior secured term loan. All other ratings for NorthStar, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 rating on its existing senior secured credit facility due in 2026 are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds of the $100 million incremental term loan, along with approximately $20 million drawn on the ABL revolving facility were used fund the recent acquisition of Trans Ash Inc. (Trans Ash), a provider of coal ash remediation services, and pay transaction expenses. The transaction is modestly deleveraging (excluding earnouts) with pro forma Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.4x at September 30, 2022. Moody's believes Trans Ash will be margin accretive while increasing NorthStar's scale and capabilities in its legacy coal ash remediation business where meaningful organic growth has been slow to materialize. Nevertheless, the acquisition is sizable (at nearly 25% of NorthStar's revenue base) and poses execution risks amid labor and inflationary cost pressures that will continue for some time.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NorthStar Group Services, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

NorthStar's ratings reflect its diverse operating model, good technical capabilities in its specialty areas, which include handling and disposal of hazardous waste, and unique high-value disposal facility that enables vertical integration. These factors make the company well-positioned to capture future opportunities in the nuclear plant deconstruction and decommissioning (D&D) market and meaningful projects in its other niches, particularly commercial and industrial deconstruction (C&I). Demand for services is partly driven by the compliance needs of customers to meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations. The contractual nature of services, especially for large multi-year projects that are underpinned by longstanding customer relationships, provides revenue visibility and should support positive free cash flow over the next year.

However, revenue and cash flow will fluctuate due to the volatility of project work, including the variable timing of NorthStar's large volume of small projects, though usually tied to master service agreements. The company is exposed to the irregularity of large scale weather events in its emergency response and restoration business. Nuclear D&D projects also have variable timing around potential plant shutdowns and event driven work from limited at risk nuclear reactors. As well, these D&D projects take long to plan and are vulnerable to delays or disruptions. This places importance on having multiple projects going simultaneously and maintaining good liquidity. There is considerable operational risk given the nature of the D&D business with sizeable projects in a headline risk industry. Bidding for projects is competitive. A ramp in activity from contracted large projects, including from Trans Ash, should support higher earnings and drive an improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's views event risk as high due to private equity control and NorthStar's history of debt funded dividends.

Moody's expects NorthStar to maintain adequate liquidity over the next year, from cash on hand, availability on the ABL revolver and positive free cash flow. Moody's expects these sources to cover mandatory term loan amortization payments, which have an aggressive schedule of 2.5% in 2023, stepping up to 5% in 2024 and then 7.5%. The $100 million ABL revolving credit facility, expiring in 2025, had no cash drawings at September 30, 2022, and a borrowing base of about $71 million with $41 million available net of posted letters of credit. Pro forma for the Trans Ash acquisition, for which approximately $20 million was drawn, the borrowing base increased to $100 million. The company uses the facility for letters of credit, which are likely needed to support future D&D awards and the company's surety bonds and insurance programs. Near-term debt maturities are mandatory term loan amortization payments of approximately $18.5 million in 2023. The company also has annual equipment finance obligations of $3.5-$4.0 million over the next couple of years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that moderate organic revenue growth will support positive free cash flow from the contracted book of business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on potential upcoming D&D projects and future large projects in the C&I business, as well as opportunities in the coal ash remediation market given the added scale and capabilities from Trans Ash. Moody's expects these factors to support debt reduction and deleveraging over the next year. The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation for NorthStar to maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including weakening free cash flow and/or diminishing revolver availability. A meaningful disruption in the performance on any major contract or delay in the company's large, contracted projects or failure to capture a good portion of upcoming D&D or commercial/industrial deconstruction awards could also drive a negative rating action. The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating performance, including sustained margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 5x or EBIT-to-interest below 2.5x. A major accident related to the handling of radioactive or hazardous material could also lead to a downgrade, as could debt funded dividends or acquisitions that weaken the metrics or liquidity. Additionally, weaknesses with executing on the combination with Trans Ash would be viewed unfavorably.

The ratings could be upgraded with accelerated and consistent growth in margins and free cash flow, driven by an increase in contract wins on upcoming nuclear plant D&D projects and commercial deconstruction projects, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain below 4x. A more conservative financial policy and the maintenance of good liquidity would also be prerequisites to an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NorthStar Group Services, Inc. provides a range of environmental services, including commercial and industrial deconstruction; nuclear decommissioning, deconstruction and waste disposal; property damage response and restoration; and environmental coal ash remediation and soil stabilization services. The company's disposal facility in West, Texas - Waste Control Specialists, LLC – which it acquired in 2020, processes, treats, stores and disposes of radioactive and hazardous waste. Revenue approximated $844 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Pro forma for the Trans Ash, Inc. acquisition, revenue was approximately $1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

