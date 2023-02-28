Moody's assigns B2 rating to Nouryon's proposed incremental term loan

Stockholm, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 ratings to the proposed $750 million backed senior secured first lien incremental term loan and to the proposed amended and extended $637.2 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Nouryon Finance B.V.. The company expects to use proceeds primarily to repay $200 million of its existing RCF and to pay a $500 million dividend to its owners, The Carlyle Group and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.

The rating of the legacy backed senior secured RCF will be withdrawn upon the closing of the transaction. All other ratings, including Nouryon Holding B.V.'s (Nouryon or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and Nouryon Finance B.V.'s B2 ratings on the existing backed senior secured bank credit facilities remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The maturity date for the proposed backed senior secured first lien incremental term loan is March 2028, however it has a springing maturity (October 2025) absent the extension or repayment of the existing backed senior secured first lien term loan facility. The expected maturity of the proposed new senior secured RCF is 5 years but it can mature earlier in case the new or existing senior secured first lien credit facilities mature prior. In addition, the proposed RCF is subject to potential upsizing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Based on the company's preliminary results, Moody's estimates that Nouryon's gross leverage in 2022, pro-forma basis for the debt issuance and including full-year contribution and funding for the ADOB acquisition, will increase by around 0.4x to around 5.1x, which positions the company comfortably in its B2 rating. The envisaged transaction and incremental debt raised is credit negative because of the proposed distribution of $500 million of dividends to its owners, The Carlyle Group and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, but the company's credit metrics remain solid in the context of its strong business profile and significant scale.

In 2022, the company benefitted from higher pricing which more than offset lower volumes and higher costs. Nouryon's management-adjusted EBITDA increased to $1,264 million in 2022 from $1,098 million in 2021. Based on the company's guidance of EBITDA growth in mid-single digit percentage, Nouryon's gross leverage, on a Moody's adjusted basis, would decrease to below 5x in 2023 assuming no additional debt. The aforementioned leverage metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustments, mainly for pension liabilities. Risks related to its private equity ownership could result in further re-leveraging for return of capital or debt-funded acquisitions.

In September 2021, Nouryon announced the confidential submission of a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, because of the prevailing weak IPO market conditions, the company has not yet proceeded with the process. In case of a successful IPO, Moody's expects the company to pursue a more conservative financial policy similar to other listed companies. Nevertheless, at present it remains uncertain whether and when Nouryon's shareholders may seek further options for shareholder returns in case the IPO does not occur or is delayed further.

More generally, Nouryon's strong business profile and significant scale relative to its rating; its leading global market share; its focus on more defensive end markets such as agriculture, and home and personal care; and good profitability levels continue to support its B2 rating. Furthermore, Nouryon's solid liquidity supports the rating.

However, some uncertainties around the company's financial policy in case the IPO does not occur and high macroeconomic uncertainties which limit earnings' visibility constrain the CFR. Furthermore, its exposure to raw material price fluctuations, similar to other chemical companies, weighs negatively on the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Nouryon's liquidity is good. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Nouryon would have an estimated cash balance of over $300 million and access to around $409 million of availability under its $637 million RCF. The proposed RCF is expected to mature in 5 years and is subject to a potential upsizing. In addition, the company has access to a receivable securitization program (on balance sheet). In combination with forecasted funds from operations, these funds are sufficient to cover capital expenditure, working capital swings, day-to-day cash needs and the proposed $500 million dividend. The majority of its debt does not mature until October 2025.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Nouryon will maintain solid credit metrics mitigating uncertainties around its financial policy.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating of the company's backed senior secured term loans and backed senior secured revolving credit facility is line with the CFR. The instrument rating reflects the fact that the senior secured instruments have a dominant position in the capital structure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views Nouryon's financial policies as aggressive. The proposed transaction will increase leverage to fund mainly a dividend to Carlyle and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. The company does not have a public net leverage target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider upgrading Nouryon's rating with expectations for gross leverage comfortably below 5.5x on a sustainable basis and if the company provides more clarity on its future financial policy. An upgrade would also require RCF/debt in excess of 10% and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage to be around 2.5x on a sustainable basis, and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

Moody's would consider downgrading Nouryon's rating if adjusted gross leverage increases above 6.5x for a prolonged period of time or in case of negative FCF. A more aggressive financial policy including dividend payouts or debt financed acquisitions would also be negative for the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nouryon Holding B.V. (Nouryon) is a Netherlands-based leading global specialty chemicals business. Nouryon serves a broad range of end markets. The company's market position is supported by its advanced technologies and industry know-how, and a global manufacturing footprint. Nouryon was formed in 2018, when affiliates of The Carlyle Group (Carlyle) and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation acquired the Akzo Nobel Specialty Chemicals business from Akzo Nobel N.V. (Baa2 stable). In 2022, Nouryon generated revenue of around $5.2 billion.

