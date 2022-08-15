Moody's assigns B2 rating to Olympus Water's senior secured notes

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to Olympus Water US Holding Corporation's ("Olympus Water") proposed $325 million senior secured notes. The company's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 ratings on the existing senior secured notes and the first lien term loans, as well as the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes remain unchanged. The ratings outlook is stable.

The B2 rated term loans and secured notes risk a downgrade, should the company continue to issue secured debt and reduce the share of unsecured debt in the debt capital structure.

The $325 million notes will be used to fund the acquisition of Clearon Corp. ("Clearon") and the related fees and expenses. Clearon is a US-based producer of trichloroisocyanuric acid ("trichlor") and dichloroisocyanuric acid ("dichlor"), which are mainly used for pool and recreational water treatment.

The ratings are subject to review of the final credit agreements.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Olympus Water US Holding Corporation

....GTD Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit implication is negative on Olympus Water from its debt-funded acquisition of Clearon. Although Olympus Water expects its pro-forma debt leverage at about 6.3x based on the strong earnings of the last twelve months, we expect debt leverage could approach about 8.0x assuming a more normalized level of earnings. In particular, corporate earnings were boosted by the exceptionally strong growth in the Pool Solutions segment in the last twelve months, spurred by new pool builds and price increases during the pandemic, as well as cost savings from the integration of Sigura Water into Solenis. We expect Pool Solutions' earnings will remain volatile considering the commodity nature and volatile pricing of its products, despite the recurring demand from pool water treatment.

Olympus Waters' ratings remain unchanged, as we expect the company will generate free cash flow to reduce debt after recent strong earnings and there will be meaningful business benefits and cost synergies from the Clearon acquisition. Clearon is a market leader in trichlor and dichlor in the US. There will be commercial opportunities to expand Clearon's production volumes and cost savings in back office and procurement. Olympus Water will be able to reduce reliance on external suppliers and gain market shares with the addition of trichlor and dichlor manufacturing capabilities. Clearon's newly added production capacity will support sales growth and mitigate the expected softening in market pricing.

Olympus Water's B3 CFR is constrained by the aggressive financial leverage with about $4.3 billion gross debt (including the new secured notes) on balance sheet. The profit margin of its mature water treatment business will likely revert to more normalized levels in the next one to two years after hitting record high in the last 12-18 months, due to a slowdown in economy and its exposure to commodity products. Olympus Water's Consumer Solutions and Industrial Solutions have already shown some softness since late 2021, but the impact was more than offset by the strong performance of Pool Solutions.

Recurring demand for water treatment chemicals and elevated sales prices will allow the company to pass on raw material price inflation to customers and keep its earnings elevated for a few more quarters compared to historical levels. We expect the company to use free cash flows to reduce debt and improve its debt leverage to stay below 8x, as required for the rating. Management has indicated earnings growth from consumer packaging, continued pool builds in the US and Clearon's capacity expansion projects.

Olympus Water's B3 CFR is supported by its leading market positions in water treatment for pulp and paper manufacturers, industrial customers, municipalities, residential and commercial pools. The critical nature of water treatment, low costs relative to total cost of pool ownership and the company's well established customer relations lead to good business visibility and recurring revenues. The rating is also supported by Olympus Water's large business scale, a diverse customer base in many industries and globally diversified business operations.

The new $325 million secured notes rank pari passu with the existing senior secured first lien term loans and the senior secured notes. They are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, reflecting their preferential position in the capital structure and the loss absorption cushion provided by the senior unsecured notes and other unsecured obligations. Both the first lien term loans and secured notes share the first priority lien on substantially all the fixed assets and second priority lien on all ABL collateral. The $700 million senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2, two notch below the B3 CFR, due to the effective subordination to a substantial amount of secured debt.

Olympus Water's adequate liquidity is supported by its available cash on hand, expected free cash flows and full availability under the new 5-year $500 million ABL revolver (unrated). The ABL revolver contains a springing consolidated fixed charge coverage covenant set at 1.00x. The covenant springs into effect if the ABL revolver's availability is less than the greater of 10% of the line cap or $25 million. Moody's expects the company to remain compliant with this covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for the company to improve profitability, reduce adjusted leverage to below 6 times on a sustained basis, and generate strong free cash flows.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for declining volumes, declining profitability, or adjusted financial leverage above 8 times, negative free cash flow or diminishing liquidity. The B2 ratings on the secured term loans and notes could be downgraded, if the company continues to issue secured debt or the proportion of secured debt increases further relative to the unsecured debt.

Olympus Water US Holding Corporation produces chemicals used in the manufacturing process for pulp and paper products, industrial and municipal water treatment, pool and spa markets. Its products and service help customers improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality and reduce environmental impact. In late 2021, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC acquired Solenis from Clayton, Dublier, and Rice and BASF and combined Solenis with its existing portfolio company Sigura to form Olympus Water. After acquiring Clearon, the company will have pro-forma sales of about $4.4 billion per annum.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022

