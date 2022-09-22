Moody's assigns B2 rating to Ontic's new $85 million incremental term loan

London, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 rating to the proposed new $85 million backed senior secured first-lien incremental term loan due 2026 to be issued by Bleriot US Bidco, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bleriot Midco Limited (Ontic or the company). Ontic's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating are unchanged, as well as the B2 ratings of the currently outstanding $761 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan due 2026 and the $85 million backed senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, both issued by Bleriot US Bidco, Inc. The stable outlook is also unchanged.

The new debt is being issued to repay existing drawings on the company's RCF, to finance potential future acquisitions of new licenses, and for general corporate purposes.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The company's relatively stable earnings from its existing license portfolio, alongside a good track record of integrating new license acquisitions

• Strong performance since the LBO, with Moody's-adjusted leverage as at June 2022, pro forma for the transaction, of around 5.8x, reducing from 7.5x in 2019

• An aggressive financial policy of substantial and accelerated debt-financed new license acquisitions

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects the company's: (1) market-leading position in OEM-licensed parts for legacy Aerospace and Defence (A&D) platform products; (2) limited exposure to the economic cycle, driven by the large military end market and aftermarket exposures, with overall good platform and product diversification; (3) high margins, reflecting strong bargaining power in legacy platform components, sole-source positions, limited competition and low product substitution risks; (4) relatively stable earnings stream of existing product base, with high contractual protection from inflation; and (5) long relationships with OEMs, underpinned by product and transition expertise.

The ratings also reflects: (1) potential for supply chain challenges to affect customer production rates or the company's own ability to supply; (2) high Moody's-adjusted leverage of 5.8x, pro forma for the incremental debt and the expected contribution from new license acquisitions funded from the transaction; (3) an accelerating acquisition strategy increasingly funded by additional debt; (4) relatively small scale and high degree of geographic concentration with potential for volatility of earnings; (5) reliance on relationships with OEMs, which could be hurt by loss of key personnel or weak execution of new license transitions; and (6) recent internal control weakness which resulted in excess currency hedges close out costs of around €43 million.

LIQUIDITY

The company maintains adequate liquidity with cash of $46 million and undrawn RCF of $45 million as at June 2022. Following the transaction Moody's estimates that pro forma liquidity will amount to around $130 million, after payment of outstanding hedging close out costs of $24 million and after license acquisitions carried out since June 2022. This liquidity is expected to be used to finance further license acquisitions and additional incremental facilities are likely to be raised in 2023 to support the pace of new investments.

The RCF is subject to a springing first-lien net leverage covenant, tested when drawings exceed 40% of total commitments, under which the company is expected to retain substantial headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's debt facilities following the transaction will comprise the outstanding $846 million backed senior secured first-lien term loans, due 2026, and a pari passu ranking backed senior secured first-lien $85 million RCF due 2024. The facilities are guaranteed by Bleriot Midco Limited and all its material restricted subsidiaries, and are secured over all US and UK assets, subject to a limitation of 65% of share pledges of foreign subsidiaries of US entities. The B2 ratings on the first lien term loan and RCF are in line with the CFR reflecting the first lien only structure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations included in the credit assessment of Ontic include (1) financial policies that are likely to maintain relatively high leverage including the use of additional debt drawdowns and surplus cash to finance license acquisitions; and (2) reliance on key individuals to maintain strong OEM relationships and execute new license transitions.

In August 2022 Ontic reported in its quarterly accounts that it had incurred costs of $42.8 million to close out excess currency hedges, which had been entered into by an employee outside the company's approved policies. The event indicates significant weakness existed in the company's internal control environment. The incident calls into question the ability of the company to expand at a fast pace whilst maintaining adequate supervision and control over the business. The company states that it has substantially improved its procedures, and Moody's expects the company to exercise high scrutiny and improved governance going forward.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the company will sustain Moody's-adjusted leverage below 6x over the next 12-18 months while maintaining at least stable revenue and EBITDA on an organic basis. It also reflects Moody's assumption that the company will generate free cash flow / debt, before new license acquisitions, at least in the mid to high single digit percentages. In addition, the outlook assumes that (1) the company will maintain adequate liquidity, and (2) no debt-financed acquisitions or distributions that result in a material increase in leverage will occur.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably below 5x. It would also require material positive free cash flow to be maintained after license acquisition spend, and for FCF / debt prior to license acquisitions to be sustained in excess of 10%.

An upgrade would also require that organic revenue and margin performance of the existing portfolio remains at least stable, and that liquidity remains adequate. In addition, the company would need to demonstrate a financial policy consistent with sustaining the above metrics.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases above 6x on a Moody's-adjusted basis, if free cash flow before license acquisitions trends towards zero, or if there is a material decline in organic revenues or EBITDA margins. A downgrade could also occur if liquidity concerns arise.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ontic, headquartered in Cheltenham, England, is a leading provider of OEM-licensed parts and repair and overhaul services to the A&D sector, focusing on late life cycle and legacy products. The company has operations in three end market segments: (1) Military, representing 74% of 2021 revenues, (2) Commercial aviation, representing 16% of revenues and (3) Other, representing 10% of revenues. The company operates seven facilities in the US, UK and Singapore supporting a global base of over 1,600 customers and 6,500 products. In 2021 Ontic reported revenues of $351 million.

