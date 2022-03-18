Moody's assigns B2 rating to Owens & Minor's new unsecured bonds

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Owens & Minor, Inc.'s, ("Owens & Minor") proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. Proceeds from the new notes will be used in conjunction with borrowings under a $1.2 billion senior secured first lien term loan to fund the pending acquisition of Apria, Inc., which is expected to close by the end of June 2022.

There are no changes to Owens & Minor existing ratings including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 senior secured rating and B2 senior unsecured rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains stable.

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: Owens & Minor, Inc.

....Senior unsecured notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Owens & Minor's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's track record of delivering good revenue and earnings growth. It also reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage, which will increase to 3.6x pro forma for the Apria acquisition, will improve towards 3x within 12-18 months of the completion of the acquisition. The rating is also supported by Owens & Minor's leading position in the medical and surgical supply distribution business supplemented by a manufacturing business, which has higher profitability. Owens & Minor focuses on single-use consumable products which have low levels of technological obsolescence risk but are essential to the provision of healthcare in a wide range of settings. Owens & Minor will benefit from an expanded product range following the acquisition of Apria with strong position in home respiratory therapy. Moody's expects that Owens & Minor will maintain profitability and generate positive free cash flow even when the pandemic-related tailwind ebbs.

The rating is constrained by Owen's & Minor's modest scale, and low distribution margins reflecting a highly competitive industry, and inherent risks related to the integration of Apria.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, including ample headroom under its financial covenants, positive free cash flow after required debt amortization and access to external credit facilities. At December 31, 2021, Owens & Minor had unrestricted cash of $56 million. The company has no maturity until 2024. Liquidity is also supported by a $3000 million revolving credit facility (unused as of December 31, 2021) that will expire in March 2026 and a $450 million asset receivable securitization facility that matures in March 2024. This facility had utilization of $197 million as of December 31, 2021.

ESG considerations are material to Owens & Minor's credit profile. Social risks considerations include Moody's expectations that Owens & Minor will be able to grow volumes over the longer term, largely because of demographic trends including the overall aging of the US population. However, near-term demand could be adversely affected by the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, while Owens & Minor is not exposed to direct reimbursement risk, its customers, most of which are acute care hospitals, face significant pressure from public and private payors to lower the overall cost of healthcare. Pricing pressure from payors will persist for the foreseeable future and in turn will cause pricing pressure to persist for suppliers to hospitals. With respect to governance, Moody's expects Owens & Minor to operate with moderate financial leverage in line with the company's public leverage target between 2x and 3x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to increase its scale, improves diversification while maintaining balanced financial policies. Specifically, if adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 2.0x, Moody's could upgrade the ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, in particular as it integrates Apria, and if the company fails to reduce leverage through a combination of earnings growth and debt repayment, or if liquidity deteriorates. Specifically, if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x, Moody's could downgrade the ratings.

Owens & Minor, headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA, is a nationwide provider of distribution and logistics services to the healthcare industry. Owens & Minor operates two divisions: Global Solutions that includes a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers, and Global Products that manufactures and sources medical surgical products. In 2021 Owens & Minor had revenue of $9.8 billion.

