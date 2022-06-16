Moody's assigns B2 rating to PetVet Care Center, LLC's proposed incremental 1st lien term loan

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to PetVet Care Centers, LLC's ("PetVet") proposed $275 million incremental 1st lien term loan. The incremental term loan will mirror the terms of the existing 1st Lien Term Loan tranches, including the February 2025 maturity date. There is no change to the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 rating of the company's existing 1st Lien senior secured credit facilities, and Caa2 rating on the existing 2nd lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the incremental term loan will be used to fund acquisitions under letters of intent, pay related fees, and add cash to the balance sheet. The debt financed transaction is credit negative, as it raises leverage and will increase the company's annual interest burden by approximately $18 million annually. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA will rise to approximately 8.9x (pro forma for the term loan add-on and acquired business under letter of intent), as of March 31, 2022, up from approximately 8.2 times, on Moody's adjusted basis. Further, Moody's expects PetVet will remain acquisitive and is likely to fund future acquisitions with at least partly incremental debt.

Moody's notes that PetVet has a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, which supports the credit profile despite the aggressive acquisition pace. Moody's expects credit metrics will improve through low-to-mid-single digit earnings growth, over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, the company maintains a very good liquidity profile, supported by a cash balance of $500 million pro forma for the transaction (majority of which will be applied towards tuck-in acquisitions), and our expectation for $80 to $90 million of free cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months.

The B2 ratings on PetVet's first-lien senior secured credit facilities is one notch higher than the B3 CFR. This reflects the facilities' first priority lien on substantially all assets. The Caa2 rating on its second-lien debt is two notches below the CFR. This reflects the effective subordination of the 2nd lien term loan to the 1st lien senior secured credit facilities. All senior secured facilities are guaranteed by all existing and future domestic subsidiaries of the borrower.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PetVet Care Centers, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

PetVet Care Centers, LLC's ("PetVet") B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its very high financial leverage with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 8.9x pro forma for proposed term loan add-ons and tuck-in acquisitions, for the LTM period ended March 31, 2022. Moody's anticipates for PetVet's aggressive financial policies to persist, reflecting a debt financed roll-up acquisition strategy and private equity ownership. There are risks to the company's rapid growth strategy, including an inability to integrate and manage growth, and a high level of recurring expenses which can constrain cash flow. Additionally, Moody's expects high competition for acquisitions from other veterinary hospital aggregators to keep acquisition multiples at elevated levels.

PetVet's rating benefits from the company's broad geographic footprint with about 426 locally branded animal hospitals across 36 states. The ratings are also supported by favorable long-term trends in the pet services industry that underpin healthy same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid-single digits. PetVet's ratings also benefits from strong recurring revenue supporting consistent positive free cash flow generation, and a proven ability to smoothly consolidate independent veterinary practices.

PetVet's very good liquidity profile is supported by sizable cash balance of approximately $500 million, pro forma for the proposed term loan add-ons (majority of which will be applied towards tuck-in acquisitions). This, together with Moody's expectation of free cash flow in the range of $80 to $90 million over the next 12 months, provide sufficient coverage for the required 1% mandatory amortization of its first lien term loan of approximately $28 million, annually. PetVet's liquidity is further supported by a $75 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2023. We expect this undrawn facility to be refinanced or extended in the second half of 2022.

Social and governance considerations are material to PetVet's credit profile. Growth in the number of US households that own pets provides for a favorable long term trend in the pet care sector that underpins healthy same-store sales growth. Among governance considerations, PetVet's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in its ongoing strategy to supplement organic growth with primarily debt-funded acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while PetVet's financial leverage will remain very high, the company's relatively stable business profile, along with sustained positive free cash flow will support its very good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of financial policies, partially evidenced by financial leverage sustained below 6.5 times, while good cash flows and solid liquidity is maintained could also support a prospective upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates, or liquidity weakens. Inability to manage its rapid growth, or if EBITA-to-interest falls below one times, could also put downgrade pressure on the company's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, PetVet Care Centers, LLC is a national veterinary hospital consolidator offering a full range of medical products and services and operating 426 locally branded animal hospitals across 36 states. PetVet is owned by private equity sponsor, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR"). Pro forma revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $1.7 billion.

