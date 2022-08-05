Moody's assigns B2 rating to ProFrac's Delayed Draw Term Loan

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 rating to ProFrac Holdings II, LLC's (ProFrac) Delayed Draw Term Loan (DDTL). ProFrac's other ratings including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B2 rating on the senior secured term loan and stable outlook are unchanged.

The company amended its term loan agreement to increase its term loan facility by $150 million and also to provide for the DDTL. The DDTL provides for a potential aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million for ProFrac to draw upon at its option until the earlier of (i) the consummation of the previously disclosed agreement for ProFrac to acquire U.S. Well Services (USWS) and (ii) March 31, 2023.

The proceeds from the add-on term loan were used to fund the previously disclosed acquisition of sand businesses SP Silica of Monahans, LLC and SP Silica Sales, LLC (together, Monahans) for approximately $90 million.. The balance of the proceeds, along with operating cash, will be used to facilitate the proposed acquisition of USWS, to pay outstanding debt under the company's ABL credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The following rating action was taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

....Gtd. Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

ProFrac's existing senior secured term loan and the add-on term loan ($452 million outstanding together as of the closing of the add-on term loan transaction) due in March 2025 are rated B2, the same as the CFR. The DDTL is also rated B2 as it will be part of the same debt class as term loan once it is drawn upon. The term loans and DDTL have a first lien on all the assets of the borrower and guarantors, including the subsidiaries, except for the ABL collateral where they have a second priority lien. The $200 million ABL revolving credit facility matures in March 2027 and has a first lien claim on all the working capital assets of the borrower (ABL collateral) and a second lien claim on all other assets of the borrower and guarantors. While the ABL has a priority claim to the more liquid collateral, the size of the ABL facility relative to the term loans and DDTL does not result in a notching down of the term loan from the B2 CFR. However, if the company were to upsize the ABL on a committed basis, that could pressure the ratings of the term loan and DDTL. The company also has a $24 million First Financial Loan due in July 2025, collateralized by a small subset of ProFrac's tractor assets.

ProFrac's B2 reflects the company's improving business profile, as well as Moody's expectation that a substantial improvement in cash flow generation in 2022 and recent public equity placement will reduce ProFrac's reliance on debt in funding its growth and operations. ProFrac is expanding its business through acquisitions. The most recently announced acquisition of USWS, will continue to add to scale, market position and competitive product offering of ProFrac. The combined company will benefit from a substantially enhanced offering of electric powered fracturing services, as well as a larger portfolio of active fleets. ProFrac will also benefit from its vertically integrated business model with enhanced manufacturing and distribution capabilities and improving execution capabilities. Following the IPO, ProFrac is well positioned to fund its growth through a combination of raising public equity, operating cash flow and some borrowing. Moody's expects ProFrac to generate solid operating cash flow in 2022. The larger fleet, improved utilization rates and higher pricing for its fleet have boosted ProFrac's cash flow generation faster than Moody's earlier expectations. The acquisition of sand businesses, manufacturing business and other cost savings measures should improve the company's cash margins.

The company's credit profile is tempered by high cyclicality of the Oilfield Services (OFS) sector. While the company's financial leverage improved modestly in 2021 and is likely to continue to improve in 2022 as earnings rise, the company's largest service line focus makes it fully reliant on highly cyclical demand for pressure pumping services. The hydraulic fracturing service – ProFrac's single service line - is particularly competitive and is dominated by several larger companies that have greater financial resources, and product and service line diversity, than ProFrac.

ProFrac's stable outlook reflects an improvement in cash flow generation through rate increases for its fleet and a greater financial flexibility, supported by the recent initial public offering.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include sustainable EBITDA growth in a significantly improving industry environment, debt reduction, maintaining good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4x, EBITDA/interest below 3x, deterioration in liquidity, or more aggressive financial policies.

ProFrac, headquartered in Willow Park, Texas, fully owned by ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC), is a vertically integrated provider of hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the United States. ProFrac is substantially owned by the Wilks family.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

