Moody's assigns B2 rating to Ren10 Holding's new term loan, B2 CFR unchanged

Paris, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned B2 rating to Ren10 Holding AB's (Renta or the company) new €200 million senior secured term loan. All other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 backed senior secured instrument rating, are unchanged. Proceeds from the new debt will be used for general corporate purposes including funding of future acquisitions, the repayment of amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility (RCF) and to pay fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the transaction. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed transaction will lead to Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.6x and EBITDA/interest expense of 4.3x for FY2022 on a proforma basis, compared to 3.8x and 7.5x as of end FY2022. In 2022, Renta successfully completed four acquisitions which had a combined revenue of around €85 million in the latest twelve months preceding the acquisition by Renta.

While the signing of the new loan will initially result in an increase in gross leverage, the metrics will stay within the parameters set for the current rating category. Moody's also expects deleveraging as Renta completes more acquisitions that will be EBITDA accretive using the remaining proceeds from the term loan. The company has a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, which supports its credit profile.

This transaction is in line with Renta's strategy to strengthen its footprint in the Nordics and the Baltic region through acquisitions in high growth regions with good profitability and scale.

LIQUIDITY

Following the transaction, liquidity will remain good with around €185 million of cash on balance sheet, and the super senior RCF which will be upsized by €25 million to €100 million. Interest coverage is expected to remain strong between 4.4x to 4.6x over the next two years. Moody's expects Renta's free cash flow (FCF) to debt to remain low at around 1% as the company is in a growth phase expanding its operation and investing in its fleet.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued organic growth in revenue and EBITDA and increased rental penetration in the company's countries of operation, positive free cash flow generation although weak at just around 1% of Moody's adjusted debt and adequate liquidity. Moody's expects that the company will not execute any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions in the short-term.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Renta's capital structure includes €350 million backed senior secured notes due 2027, the proposed €200 million senior secured term loan due in 2028 and a €100 million super senior RCF due in August 2026. The security package for the notes and RCF is limited to share pledges and intercompany receivables which is considered to be weak. However, the RCF will rank ahead of the notes in an enforcement scenario under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement.

The B2 backed senior secured notes and the term loan is in line with the CFR, reflecting upstream guarantees from operating companies. The B2-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the assumption of a 50% family recovery rate. The guaranteed senior secured notes, term loan and the RCF benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating is weakly positioned but positive pressure could arise if (1) Renta continues to grow its size and scale in terms of revenue and EBITDA (2) its Moody's-adjusted (gross) leverage falls below 4.0x on a sustained basis; (3) its EBIT/interest expense is sustained around 2x and (4) it maintains adequate liquidity profile, including an improvement in Moody's adjusted free cash flow.

Negative pressure could arise if (1) its operating performance deteriorates with revenue and EBITDA declining materially ; (2) its Moody's-adjusted (gross) leverage rises above 5.0x on a sustained basis; (3) its EBIT/interest expense declines below 1x on a sustained basis or (4) if its free cash flow generation deteriorates and liquidity profile weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022.

