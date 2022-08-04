Moody's assigns B2 rating to Revlon's DIP term loan facility

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to the $575 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) super priority term loan financing facility of Revlon Consumer Products Corporation (DIP) (Revlon). The DIP financing also includes an unrated $400 million super priority DIP asset based lending (ABL) revolving facility. The rating on the DIP term loan primarily reflects the collateral coverage available to lenders and the structural features of the DIP term loan.

"The B2 rating on the DIP term loan is primarily driven by collateral coverage, which consists mostly of intangible assets including IP and subsidiary equity interests. The rating also reflects the complexity of the reorganization including allocation of value to prepetition debt under multiple facilities, continued lawsuits by 2016 term loan lenders related to asset transfers, and operational improvements," said Moody's Analyst Dawei Ma, "Nevertheless, we believe Revlon's brands have significant value. Although meaningful investment need to be made to expand the distribution channels, and bolster product development and marketing, the asset base can support a reorganization with a lower amount of debt."

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring. Revlon Inc. and various subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and UK filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 15, 2022. Moody's withdrew all the ratings on Revlon Consumer Products Corporation related to the pre-petition debt structure following the filing.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Revlon Consumer Products Corporation (DIP)

....Senior Secured Super Priority Term Loan, Assigned B2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating assigned to Revlon's DIP term loan primarily reflects the collateral coverage, which consists mostly of intangible assets and equity pledges of domestic subsidiaries and first-tier foreign subsidiaries, intellectual property ("IP") and other intangibles. Asset values for such assets depend on a number of variables that can lead to a broad range of outcomes. The DIP term loan is expected to receive additional guarantees and/or liens from foreign subsidiaries who are not part of the filing entities by August 20, 2022. However, there is uncertainty around the value the company can extract from those additional liens/guarantees of non-filing foreign subsidiaries. The rating also reflects the substantial risks associated with the execution of the reorganization. Such complexities include allocating value among prepetition debt under multiple facilities, continued lawsuits by 2016 term loan lenders who were primed in 2020 when Revlon contributed certain IP related to Elizabeth Arden, American Crew, and certain owned portfolio and fragrance brands into a restricted subsidiary as collateral for new term loans. Moreover, the beauty business is very competitive with many successful independent brands as well as larger beauty peers with much more financial flexibility. Although Revlon has iconic brands, the company has been losing market shares in several beauty categories even before the challenges arose from the pandemic and supply chain issues. Revlon has to continue to invest in its distribution channels, product innovation, and marketing to maintain market share. If demand for Revlon's products declines, the company cannot fulfill customers' orders, or the company loses shelf space in 2023, the value of collateral supporting the DIP Term Loan as well as the company's free cash flow will decline.

The rating considers the cause of the bankruptcy. Revlon's bankruptcy was largely driven by very high debt levels, and constrained liquidity due to sudden sharp increases in working capital investment and near-term debt maturity. Such maturities include the prepetition 2016 term loan coming due in September 2023, and the springing maturity of Revlon's prepetition Tranche A revolving loans and SISO Term loans in June 2023. In addition, the company's operating performance was negatively impacted by the pandemic and social distancing. Although demand continues to recover, Revlon's revenue and earnings remain below the company's pre-pandemic levels. In early 2022, Revlon also faced significant industry-wide global supply chain disruptions as well as materially high raw material and labor costs, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China coronavirus-driven lockdowns. As a result, customer order fulfillment rates dropped to below 70% for certain channels, compared to an industry average of about 90%, and liquidity weakened. Moreover, Revlon's business is seasonal and approximately one-third of annual sales are generated around the year end. To prepare for the coming holiday season and secure shelf space for 2023 as most retailers plan their procurement ahead in the fall, Revlon will rely on the DIP proceeds to meaningfully increase its production. However, Moody's believes the company's asset base can support a reorganization, though changes to improve the company's business competitiveness are necessary, including expanding distribution channels, and investing in product development and marketing to stabilize EBITDA. Revlon's operations outside the US, Canada and UK are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings and all of Revlon's global business segments are continuing to operate through the Chapter 11 process.

The rating also considers that the $1,025 million DIP facility ($575 million DIP Term Loan, $400 million DIP ABL, and a potential $50 million term loan upsize to replace remaining prepetition ABL FILO Term Loans) represents 30% of prepetition debt. The prepetition capital structure consisted of a $450 million US ABL facility with $289 million borrowings outstanding, a fully drawn $75 million Foreign ABTL Facility, a $870 million 2016 Term Loan Facility, $1,878 million of loans with additional securities by certain brands (BrandCo Facilities), and $431 million of unsecured notes as of the petition date. The DIP Term Loan consists of all $575 million new money from certain prepetition BrandCo facilities lenders, while the $400 million DIP ABL is a dollar-for-dollar roll-up of prepetition Tranche A Revolving Loans and SISO Term Loan Facility obligations. Other structural considerations in evaluating the DIP Term Loan include the guarantees by principal operating subsidiaries in the US, Canada and UK, and a covenant package that includes a test on operating performance, disbursements and net cash flows, which are tested at least monthly. Moody's assumes in the analysis that prepetition lenders will elect to convert the ABL FILO term loans into the remaining $50 million available DIP term loan.

Moody's considered various valuation estimates including asset liquidation and EBITDA multiples assuming guarantees from foreign non-debtors are ultimately included in the collateral package. The B2 rating is based on an assumption that DIP term loan asset coverage is approximately 1x. Moody's believes there is potential for higher asset values in a reorganization, but that current challenging economic conditions, depressed earnings, the need to focus on operational initiatives such as improving production fill rates and stabilizing supplier relationships, and the execution risk to an operational turnaround create uncertainty regarding asset value. Moody's also considered that valuation for the intangible assets and equity interests providing the bulk of the collateral supporting the DIP term loan are highly sensitive to earnings and multiple estimates that are uncertain in the current economic environment.

The DIP Term Loan matures the earliest of (i) 365 days after the closing date, subject to extension of up to 180 days upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, (ii) the effective date of any Chapter 11 plan for the reorganization of the Borrower or any other Debtor, (iii) the date on which all or substantially all of the assets of the Debtors are sold in a sale under a chapter 11 plan or pursuant to Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, and (iv) the date of acceleration or termination of the DIP Facility in accordance with the terms hereof.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54004. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, headquartered in New York, NY, is a worldwide personal care products company. Products consist of skin care, cosmetics, hair color, hair care, men's grooming, beauty tools, and fragrance. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Revlon, Inc., which is majority (85%) owned by MacAndrews & Forbes (M&F). M&F is wholly-owned by Ronald O. Perelman. Revlon, Inc. was publicly traded on NYSE prior to the company's Chapter 11 filing. Revlon generated roughly $2.1 billion in annual revenue for the trailing twelve-month ending March 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

