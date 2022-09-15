Moody's assigns B2 rating to Rovensa's incremental term loan

Stockholm, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €387 million equivalent senior secured incremental term loan issued by Root Bidco S.a.r.l. (Rovensa or the company). The existing €115 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) has been upsized by a €50 million add-on. All other ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 ratings on the existing senior secured credit facilities remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Rovensa will use proceeds from the incremental term loan to finance the acquisition of Cosmocel (announced in May), a Mexican producer of biostimulants, and pay for transaction-related fees. Additional sources of funding include an equity contribution from its private equity shareholders and rolled-over equity from the shareholders of Cosmocel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Based on the company's preliminary results, Moody's estimates that Rovensa's gross leverage for the last 12 months ended June 2022, on a pro-forma basis, will increase to around 7x from around 6x on a stand-alone basis, which positions the company weakly in the current rating category. The envisaged transaction will delay the deleveraging trajectory compared with Moody's previous estimates.

Moody's believes that the company's gross leverage can fall towards 6x on a 18-month forward looking period based on organic volume growth, however any additional debt-funded acquisitions may further delay the leverage reduction trajectory, weaken credit quality and increase negative pressure on the current rating.

The acquisition of Cosmocel strengthens Rovensa's business and is consistent with its strategy to expand its sales exposure to biosolutions' products, which benefit from greater growth prospects, higher margins and higher cash generation compared to its off-patent crop protection products. With the acquisition, Rovensa will become the largest manufacturer of biosolutions' products and reduce its sales exposure to the Iberian agriculture markets.

More generally, Rovensa's B2 rating continues to be supported by its adequate liquidity, its focus on sustainable agricultural products which exhibit above average growth rates and profitability, and its entrenched position in the Iberian off-patent crop protection market. Rovensa's credit profile also reflects its strong focus on high-value specialty crops (for example fruit and vegetable products), supported by a good innovation track record, and strong formulation and registration know-how.

Rovensa's high pro-forma gross leverage, its relatively small scale of operations compared with those of R&D-led crop science companies, and some risk related to further debt-funded acquisitions constrain the rating. Furthermore, the company's earnings are exposed to the risk of adverse weather conditions, such as droughts or floods, in its main markets.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Rovensa's liquidity profile as adequate, supported by an estimated pro-forma cash balance of around €43 million as of end June 2022. Also, the company has access to a committed RCF, of which €28 million were drawn. The company upsized its committed RCF to €165 million from €115 million as part of the transaction. In combination with forecasted funds from operations over the next 12 months, the sources will be sufficient to meet its working capital requirements, capital spending and short-term debt.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed senior secured incremental term loan ranks pari passu with the existing senior secured term loan B2 and the RCF. The senior secured facilities benefit from guarantors representing at least 80% of consolidated group EBITDA, subject to certain limitations and excluding certain jurisdictions under the definition of the guarantor coverage test. However, the effective guarantor coverage as a percentage of consolidated EBITDA, including all jurisdictions, is materially lower because the majority of acquired subsidiaries are non-guarantors and are located in jurisdictions which are not eligible under the definition of the guarantor coverage test.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would consider a rating upgrade, although unlikely at this stage, in the context of further significant expansion of Rovensa's revenue base, as well as EBITDA growth, which would allow the group to use substantial FCF to reduce debt, so that its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA trends towards 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Rovensa's ratings could come under negative pressure should the company fail to decrease its Moody's adjusted gross leverage towards 6.0x on a sustainable basis or if the group generates sustained negative FCF or with any other deterioration of its liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With dual headquarters in Madrid, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal, Root Bidco S.a.r.l. (Rovensa) provides crop life cycle management solutions, including bionutrition, biocontrol and off-patent CP products, with a particular focus on high-value cash crops, such as fruit or vegetable products. Pro forma for the Cosmocel acquisition, the company generated estimated revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €667 million and €172 million, respectively, in fiscal 2022. In June 2020, Partners Group acquired a significant equity stake of Rovensa from Bridgepoint, which remains to be a shareholder of Rovensa.

