Moody's assigns B2 rating to Royal Caribbean's planned senior guaranteed notes, upgrades existing notes to B2; B2 CFR affirmed

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s ("Royal Caribbean") planned senior guaranteed note issuance and concurrently upgraded the company's existing senior guaranteed notes due 2029 to B2 from B3. The company's other existing ratings were affirmed including its B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 senior secured rating, and B3 senior unsecured rating. There is no change to the company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

Royal Caribbean's planned issuance of $700 million of senior guaranteed notes will be guaranteed by RCI Holdings LLC. This issuance will contain terms that are essentially the same as the company's existing $1 billion senior guaranteed notes due 2029. RCI Holdings LLC, the guarantor of the notes, is a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean that owns the stock of the seven ship owning subsidiaries that are part of the guarantee.

The B2 rating – one notch above the existing B3 unsecured rating – reflects the value in the overall guarantee package which includes the guarantee from RCI Holdings LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Royal Caribbean's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its adequate liquidity and its solid market position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator based upon capacity and revenue. Further support comes from Royal Caribbean's brand strength and its good diversification by geography, brand, and market segment. Moody's believes that over the long run, the favorable value proposition of a cruise vacation, as well as a group of loyal cruise customers will support a base level of demand. Royal Caribbean's credit profile is constrained by its weak credit metrics including debt/EBITDA that will be above 6.5x at the end of 2023 (includes Moody's standard adjustments). The company's EBITDA will continue to recover to 2019 levels in 2023 but free cash flow available for debt reduction will be modest until 2024 at the earliest. Normal ongoing credit risks include the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies, competition with all other vacation options and the exposure to economic and industry cycles as well as weather related incidents and geopolitical events.

The stable outlook reflects Royal Caribbean's adequate liquidity and our forecast that the company will generate positive earnings leading to debt/EBITDA declining towards 6.5x in 2023.

Royal Caribbean's adequate liquidity is reflected in its good cash balance and modest availability under its unrated $3 billion revolving credit facility – total liquidity at December 31, 2022 was $2.9 billion. Total liquidity includes the $700 million commitment for a 364-day term loan facility. $2.3 billion of the company's revolving credit facility commitment expires in April 2025, the balance expires in 2024. We forecast that the company will have sufficient liquidity to repay about $2.6 billion of maturities due in 2023. The company is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio covenant and net debt-to-capital covenant which we forecast the company will have adequate cushion over the next 12 months. The company's alternate liquidity options are limited, including the possible sale of a ship, brand or other unecumbered asset, with the proceeds required to repay debt.

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) Methodology, the Ba3 rating on the company's secured debt reflects the considerable amount of unsecured debt (approximately $19 billion) below it in the capital structure. The B2 rating on the planned, and existing, senior guaranteed notes reflects the guarantee of RCI Holdings LLC. The B3 rating on the existing unsecured debt – one notch below the corporate family rating – reflects its structural subordination to $1.7 billion of secured debt ahead of it in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's earnings improve to a level that allows for material debt reduction with debt/EBITDA maintained below 5.0x with consistent positive free cash flow. Upward rating pressure would also require good liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakened in any way, including due to slower than anticipated earnings recovery, which could raise refinancing risk. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA will remain above 7.0x over the longer term, or if the company cannot produce positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Royal Caribbean (operating under the name Royal Caribbean Group) is a global vacation company that operates three wholly-owned cruise brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea. Net revenue for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2022 was about $5.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

