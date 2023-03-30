Moody's assigns B2 rating to SCUR-Alpha 1503 GmbH (Champion); outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) assigned a B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to SCUR-Alpha 1503 GmbH (Champion). Moody's also assigned B2 instrument ratings to Champion's €2.9 billion equivalent (USD and EUR tranches) senior secured term loan B (TLB) and its €375 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the debt issuance, along with an implied equity contribution of €3 billion (€1.8B from Advent International), PIK notes of €676 million and preferred equity of €200 million from Lanxess AG (Baa2 stable) will be used to finance the acquisition of Royal DSM N.V.'s (DSM, A3 stable) DEM (engineering materials) business and Lanxess AG's HPM (high performance materials) business, pay related fees and expenses, and add cash to the balance sheet.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The combination of DSM's DEM business and Lanxess AG's HPM business will create a top three player (estimated 2022 pro forma revenue of €3.7B) in the engineering materials market with the potential to deliver significant cost synergies and some revenue synergies. Both firms are among the top 10 engineering materials producers, with global footprints and diverse customer bases. Nevertheless, the company faces execution and integration risks including IT integration, headcount reductions and manufacturing optimization in combining two organizations with a global presence. Furthermore, the newly created entity begins this process with a very highly leveraged balance sheet in an environment of significant economic and financial markets uncertainty. Within the three years after closing, the group expects to spend about €75 million in one-time integration costs to achieve run-rate savings around €125 million per year.

Pro forma for the new financing arrangement, Moody's estimates Champion to have debt-to-EBITDA ratio around 6.75x and interest coverage below 2.0x as of December 31, 2022 which leaves the company weakly positioned for the B2 rating category. The rating agency expects that over the next 12-18 months the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will decline below 6.0x and it will have EBITDA interest coverage above 2.0x. Leverage may increase over the first half of 2023 because of the weak macro-economic environment, which will hurt demand from some of Champion's end-markets, only partly mitigated by lower input costs. The aforementioned metrics include the rating agency's standard adjustments and adjustments for certain other non-recurring items. At holding companies above the rated group and not formally included in Moody's metrics sit payment-in-kind (PIK) notes (€676 million) and preferred equity (€200 million). Moody's expects that €500 million of the proceeds of the PIK and preferred equity will be downstreamed into the restricted group as a shareholder loan which the rating agency expects will qualify for equity treatment. Moody's expects the remainder of the proceeds (approximately €376 million) to be downstreamed as equity into the restricted group.

Champion's (1) top three market position in the growing engineering materials market, (2) good operational and revenue diversification across the Americas, EMEA and APAC with backward integration, (3) strong portfolio of branded products with long standing customer relationships and (4) good pro forma liquidity following the financing supports its B2 CFR. However Champion's (1) very high starting point leverage, (2) the integration and execution risk associated with combining two entities with a global presence, (3) concentration in the mobility segment (around 47% of pro forma revenue), (4) a relatively complex capital structure with PIK notes and preferred equity raised outside of the restricted group, and (5) low visibility of historical financial data due to the combination of two carve out entities, all constrain the rating.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Champion's liquidity is good. Pro forma for the financing, Moody's expects the company to have around €200 million of cash on hand and access to an undrawn €375 million RCF. In combination with forecast funds from operations, these sources are expected to be sufficient to cover capital spending, working capital movements and general cash needs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rates the TLBs and the RCF B2, in line with the CFR because these debt instruments represent the largest debt instrument in Moody's waterfall analysis. The TLBs ranks pari passu with the RCF.

SCUR-Alpha 1503 GmbH (Champion), AI Montelena (Netherlands) BV and AI Montelena BidCo LLC are all borrowers of the €2.9 billion equivalent senior secured term loans B (USD and EUR tranches). The borrowers also have available a €375 million RCF.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Champion will be co-owned by Advent International (60%) and Lanxess AG (40%). Moody's expects the board to be primarily composed by representatives from Advent International and Lanxess AG, as well as some independent members. The rating agency expects Lanxess AG to remain an anchor shareholder at least over the next three years. Champion's high starting leverage demonstrates a high tolerance for financial risk. The concentrated ownership allows Advent International to drive decision making which creates the potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors, such as dividend recapitalizations and debt funded mergers and acquisitions. However, Moody's expects the company to focus on integration of and improvement in the operations rather than sizeable acquisitions or shareholder returns over the next couple of years following the transaction. The rating agency also considers the formation of the business (a dual carve out combination) to result in a lower level of visibility regarding historical financial performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's that the company will make substantive progress on the integration plan and achieve leverage, interest coverage and liquidity characteristics commensurate with the B2 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Champion's ratings include: (i) debt/EBITDA decreasing below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) EBITDA/Interest coverage comfortably above 2.5x on a sustained basis; (iii) retained cash flow/debt consistently in the low-double digits in percentage terms; (iv) FCF/debt consistently in the high single digits on a percentage basis and; (v) a public commitment to a defined and more conservative financial policy which would result in metrics remaining more conservatively positioned even when considering the potential for shareholder returns.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Champion's ratings include: (i) debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.0x by year end 2024; (ii) FCF turns materially negative or liquidity deteriorates; (iii) EBITDA/Interest coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis (iv) delays or disruptions to the integration which result in operational challenges or cost overruns with a material financial impact or; (v) the enactment of more aggressive financial policies which would favor shareholder returns over creditors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

SCUR-Alpha 1503 GmbH (Champion) is a Germany-based chemical producer specializing in the production of engineering materials with core end markets in mobility and electronics. The company was formed by the carve-out of Royal DSM N.V.'s (A3 stable) DEM (engineering materials) business and Lanxess AG (Baa2 stable) contributing its High-Performance Materials (HPM) business into a newly formed joint venture. The company is 60% owned by the private equity firm Advent International and 40% by Lanxess AG.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

