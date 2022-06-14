Moody's assigns B2 rating to SVP's 1st lien term loan add-on, and Caa2 rating to 2nd lien term loan add-on

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Southern Veterinary Partners, LLC's ("SVP") proposed $140 million 1st Lien term loan add-on, and a Caa2 rating to its proposed $110 million 2nd lien term loan add-on. There is no change to the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B2 rating on existing 1st Lien senior secured credit facilities, and Caa2 rating on existing 2nd lien debt. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the term loan add-ons will be used to fund acquisitions under letters of intent, pay related fees, and add cash to the balance sheet. The debt financed transaction is credit negative, as it raises leverage and will increase the company's annual interest burden by approximately $16 million annually. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA will rise to approximately 8.9x (pro forma for the term loan add-ons, and acquired business under letter of intent), as of March 31, 2022, up from approximately 8.2 times, on Moody's adjusted basis. Further, Moody's expects SVP will remain acquisitive and is likely to fund future acquisitions at least partly with incremental debt.

Moody's notes that SVP has a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, which supports the credit profile despite the aggressive acquisition pace. The credit profile is also supported by the company's good liquidity, driven by projected free cash flow of about $40 to $50 million over the next 12 months, approximately $106 million of cash at transaction close, and an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2025. Moody's also notes that the company has managed operating costs successfully during the recent inflationary period, driving continued margin expansion and strong organic earnings growth.

The B2 ratings on SVP's first-lien senior secured credit facilities is one notch higher than the B3 CFR. This reflects the facilities' first priority lien on substantially all assets. The Caa2 rating on its second-lien debt is two notches below the CFR. This reflects the effective subordination of the term loan to the senior secured credit facilities. All senior secured facilities are guaranteed by all existing and future domestic subsidiaries of the borrower.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Southern Veterinary Partners, LLC's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) broadly reflects its very high financial leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 8.9 times on a pro forma basis), which Moody's expects to persist as the company continues to use debt to fund acquisitions. The rating is also constrained by the company's moderate absolute scale, and financial policy risks related to its aggressive acquisition strategy and private equity ownership. There are risks to the company's rapid growth strategy, including an inability to integrate and manage growth, and a high level of recurring expenses which constrain cash flow.

SVP's rating benefits from favorable long term trends in the pet care sector that underpin Moody's expectation for healthy same-store sales growth in the mid-single-digits. The rating is also supported by the company's good track record of integrating acquisitions, as well as its ability to successfully manage costs through the recent inflationary period.

SVP's good liquidity profile is supported by Moody's expectation of $40 to $50 million of positive free cash flow over the next 12 months, cash balance of $106 million at close of the transaction, and full access to a $30 million revolving credit facility due 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain very high as SVP continues to use debt to fund acquisitions, but that the company's relatively stable business profile will result in sustained mid-single digit top line growth, along with substantial positive free cash flow.

Social and governance considerations are material to SVP's credit profile. Growth in the number of US households that own pets provides for a favorable long term trend in the pet care sector that underpins healthy same-store sales growth. Among governance considerations, SVP's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in its ongoing strategy to supplement organic growth with debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, along with good liquidity supported by sustained positive free cash flow could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens, or the company fails to generate positive free cash flow. Inability to manage its rapid growth, or if EBITA-to-interest falls below one times, could also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Veterinary Partners, LLC ("SVP") is a national veterinary hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products and services, and operating 315 general practice locations across 20 states. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $982 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. SVP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.

