Moody's assigns B2 rating to Safe Fleet's incremental first lien term loan

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Safe Fleet Holdings LLC's (Safe Fleet) new $100 million incremental first lien term loan. Proceeds will be used to fund an acquisition under Letter of Intent (LOI). There is no change to the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) or the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien term loan. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The acquisition will increase Safe Fleet's leverage to 7.4x (on pro forma basis as of March 2022), but the company's underlying business is performing well and the earnings growth will result in modest deleveraging over the next 12-18 months", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst and Vice President.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Safe Fleet Holdings LLC

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Safe Fleet's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) in excess of 7.0x. With revenues of close to $520 million, the company's scale is modest, reflecting its niche market focus as a manufacturer of safety and productivity products for fleet vehicles. Moody's believes that Safe Fleet's focus on debt-financed acquisitive growth will sustain leverage at elevated levels.

Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by the mission critical nature of Safe Fleet's products. A large installed base generates a sizeable aftermarket business (47% of revenue) that is relatively more stable and commands higher margins than the original equipment business. Safe Fleet's strong EBITDA margins of close to 20% and low capital requirements supports healthy cash generation. Liquidity is good, supported by $50 million of cash estimated at transaction close and full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for good liquidity and EBITDA growth over the course of 2022, resulting in modest deleveraging.

Environmental and social risks are not material to the credit profile. Governance risk is high given the company's private equity ownership and history of debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if deterioration in market conditions, loss of a customer or competitive pressure weakens earnings or cash flow. Quantitatively, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 7.5x or weakened liquidity could prompt a rating downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's scale expands while maintaining its current margins such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and free cash flow to debt increases to the high single-digit percent range.

Headquartered in Belton, Missouri, Safe Fleet Holdings LLC manufactures safety and productivity products for fleet vehicles including school and transit buses, fire EMS and law enforcement vehicles, work trucks, truck & trailers used in various industries and military vehicles. Among Safe Fleet's products are cameras and surveillance systems, ladder racks, ramps and platforms, nozzles and valves, and stop signs and crossing arms for school buses. The company is majority-owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners. Sales in the last twelve months to March 31, 2022 were $520.3 million.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

