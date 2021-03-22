Moody's assigns B2 rating to Seplat's proposed new bond

London, 22 March 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 instrument rating to the proposed benchmark sized senior
unsecured notes to be issued by Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc
(Seplat), an indigenous independent oil and gas exploration and
production company operating in Nigeria.
Seplat's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability
rating and B2 instrument rating on its $350 million senior unsecured
bonds due 2023 are unaffected. The negative outlook is also unchanged.
The proceeds will be used to redeem all the existing $350 million
senior unsecured notes and repay the $250 million drawn revolving
credit facility (RCF). The transaction will extend Seplat's
maturity profile and will create additional availability under its RCF,
which will begin to amortise between 1 July 2022 and 31 December 2023.
The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and
assume no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the
transaction as advised to Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating assigned to the proposed notes is the same as Seplat's
B2 CFR and benefits from various subsidiaries' guarantees including Seplat
West Ltd, which owns the core production assets under the OMLs 4,
38 and 41 licences, representing 72% of total revenues,
83% of EBITDA and 76% of working interest production.
Both the $350 million revolving credit facility and $100
million Reserve Based Lending (RBL) facility due 2026 are secured and
rank ahead of the senior unsecured notes. Moody's however
considers the security package (share pledges) under the secured RCF as
weak, and therefore ranks it pari passu with the unsecured notes
for Moody's loss given default (LGD) analysis. The RBL has
a stronger security package but is only secured against Eland's main producing
assets, equivalent to 17% of total working interest production.
The RBL represents 14% of total outstanding debt, which is
not material to warrant a notching down of the notes.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc's (Seplat) B2 ratings reflect
its leading exploration and production (E&P) position in Nigeria with
long-term oil and gas field licensing agreements. The rating
further takes into account Seplat's ability to withstand low oil
prices and OPEC+ production restrictions in 2020 that allowed it
to remain free cash flow positive, a consequence of its low cost
of production of below $30/bbl, more stable contracted gas
revenue (21% of 2020 revenues) and prudent financial policy of
having short term oil hedges. In addition, Seplat benefited
from conservative credit metrics and sizable unrestricted cash balances
of $326 million at the beginning of 2020. Based on Moody's
base case expectation of an average Brent oil price of $50/bbl
for 2021, Seplat's credit metrics are expected to revert back
to 2019 levels. For 2021, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
is projected to fall towards 2.2x from 3.3x in 2020 and
EBITDA/interest expense to improve to around 5.5x from 3.5x,
over the same period.
The ratings are constrained by the company's exposure to volatile oil
prices; small scale of production with 51,183 average daily
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and concentration to single asset block,
Oil Mining Licences (OML) 4, 38 and 41 which account for 76%
of the company's working interest production. In addition,
the rating is constrained by the operational concentration to a single
country, Nigeria (B2 negative) with reliance on Nigerian government-owned
entities for the timely payment of capital cash calls.
LIQUIDITY
Based on Moody's average Brent oil price of $50/bbl for 2021,
Seplat's operating cashflows will support capital spending of $150
million per year for the next 12-18 months. Post the new
bond issuance, Seplat will have no debt repayments until July 2022,
full access to the $350 million undrawn revolving credit facility
and unrestricted cash balance of $225 million as of 31 December
2020. The company targets to keep around 70% of its USD
cash in offshore accounts which gives it access to dollars for debt servicing.
Over the next 3 years, liquidity will further be enhanced by the
ongoing recoverability of $107 million receivables due from the
NPDC and repayment of the $410 million Westport loan to be received
between 2022 to 2024.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is in line with that of the Nigerian sovereign reflecting
Seplat's close credit links to the Government of Nigeria and operational
exposure to the country's political, legal, fiscal and
regulatory environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Seplat's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to materially diversify
its production away from Nigeria towards an operating jurisdiction that
carries a higher sovereign rating. Subject to an upgrade of the
Nigerian government bond rating and foreign currency ceiling of B2,
an upgrade could be considered if the company's (1) debt/EBITDA were to
remain below 4.0x; (2) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is sustained
above 15%; and (3) liquidity were to remain strong.
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of Nigeria's
sovereign rating. Negative pressure on the ratings would also develop
if oil prices remain low such that (1) the company's liquidity deteriorates
significantly; (2) its EBITDA/interest expense trends below 2.0x
on a sustained basis; and (3) debt/EBITDA increases above 5.0x
on a sustained basis or RCF/debt below 15%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Dion Bate, +971
(423) 795-04.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Lagos, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc
is primarily involved in the exploration, development and production
of domestic onshore petroleum resources, and focused on new opportunities
in Nigeria, specifically onshore and shallow water offshore areas.
Seplat owns minority stakes in a number of oil and gas field licences
with the Nigerian government entities holding the remaining majority stakes,
and has 98% of total production under operational control.
Seplat reported an average daily production of 51,183 boe,
generating $530 million in revenue and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of $219 million for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.
