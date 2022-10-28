info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 rating to Solina's USD denominated TLB tranche to be borrowed by Saratoga

28 Oct 2022

Milan, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 senior secured rating to the $320 million Term Loan B (TLB) tranche borrowed by Saratoga Food Specialties LLC ("Saratoga"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Solina Group Holding ("Solina" or the company), a leading ingredients and seasoning solutions provider to the food industry headquartered in France. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Proceeds from the additional tranche under the existing term loan, together with equity contribution from Solina's owner Astorg Partners will be used for the acquisition of Saratoga, a US manufacturer of dry savory solutions and sauces serving the North America food service market, and to repay existing drawings under the company's €141.5 million revolving credit facility (RCF), borrowed by Solina Group Services. The acquisition, which is expected to close at the end of October 2022, amounts to  a total price of €591 million, which will be funded with €282 million of debt and €306 million of new equity. Saratoga generated around €259 million of revenues in the LTM ending August 2022.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the acquisition of Saratoga as credit neutral, as the business profile benefits are broadly offset by the increase in leverage resulting from the transaction.

The acquisition of Saratoga will allow Solina to further expand its presence in the fast growing US market, becoming one of the largest suppliers in its addressable market while expanding its exposure to the food service channel and improving its diversification and cross selling opportunities.

While the transaction leads to an increase in leverage of around 0.4x, Moody's notes that the significant equity contribution provided by Astorg Partners compensates for the relatively high multiple paid (16x excluding potential synergies and adjustment; 14x including these).

This is a transformational transaction that comes shortly after other four smaller acquisitions completed since the beginning of 2021. Frequent acquisitions complicate the monitoring of Solina's underlying performance because the rating agency has to rely on pro forma accounts.

Saratoga and other acquisitions completed in the last 18 months will represent more than a third of the company's pro-forma EBITDA. Frequent acquisitions also create execution risks, because management will need to focus on integrating the various acquisitions and extracting synergies from their combination. In addition, the current deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, on top of the ongoing volatility in commodity prices, interest rates and USD to EUR exchange rate, increase execution risks.

Pro-forma for the acquisitions and the new USD tranche, Moody's expects that the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will  be around 7.1x at the end of 2022, marginally higher than the 7.0x maximum leverage tolerance for the current rating. The rating agency, however, expects some gradual deleveraging on the back of synergies and lower one off costs, leading to a gross leverage of around 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The initial high leverage is partially compensated by the company's strong track record at generating positive free cash flow and integrating acquisitions  while maintaining a broadly stable financial profile and generating some, albeit modest, synergies and cross selling opportunities. Moody's also recognises the company's positive organic growth trends in recent years and its ability to withstand  the current commodity price volatility, which provide some degree of visibility into next year's performance.  

Solina's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by the company's leadership position as a provider of savoury food seasoning solutions in a number of European countries, its loyal and diversified customer base which includes food manufacturers, food service companies, butchers and retailers, and its good diversification in terms of end markets, including meat, fish, snacks, vegetables, ready meals and culinary products such as sauces, coatings and soups. Following the acquisition of Saratoga, the US market will represent approximately 34% from 10% today, on top of overall good diversification across Europe. Following the recent acquisitions, the company's revenue will exceed €1 billion.

Solina's rating is constrained by its appetite for small, debt-funded acquisitions which creates some execution risks and makes monitoring of underlying performances more difficult. The rating also reflects the mature nature of the food industry, particularly in Europe, which is growing in the low to mid-single digit rates, and the company's exposure to commodity price volatility and the general downturn in the macroeconomic environment. Although the increasing exposure to the food service industry is positive as it should support faster growth rates and cross selling opportunities, the channel might suffer more over the next 12 to 18 months as consumers are facing high inflation and their disposable income will reduce.

LIQUIDITY

Solina's liquidity remains good, supported by Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow on an ongoing basis and the full availability under the increased €141.5 million revolving credit facility due in January 2028. The company has recently increased the size of the RCF to €141.5 million from €100 million and the company repaid the €38 million drawings that were used for earlier acquisitions.

Solina's liquidity is also supported by Moody's expectation that the company will maintain sufficient capacity under its single net leverage covenant set at 9.6x, offering plenty of headroom against the 5.6x ratio pro-forma for the new capital tranche. The covenant is only applicable to the company's RCF and tested when drawings exceed 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the new USD tranche is in line with the rating of Solina's main term loan B facility as the tranche is part of the same facility and shares the same seniority and ranking as the existing facility. The B2 ratings on the senior secured term loan B and the €141.5 million senior secured revolving credit facility reflect the fact that the two instruments are part of the same facility, rank on a pari passu basis and benefit from the same guarantee and security package.

Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, as it is standard for capital structures that include first lien bank debt with a springing covenant only. The security package is weak, as the bank facilities are secured mainly by share pledges, but they are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The company is currently weakly positioned in the rating category because of its high leverage but the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its current operating performance over the next 12-18 months, successfully integrating recent acquisitions. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be bolt-on in nature and will not significantly increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive pressure on the rating could materialise if Solina were to, on a sustained basis, maintain a Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin in the mid-teens and achieve a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x, whilst generating positive free cash flow and maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Conversely, Moody's would consider downgrading Solina's rating if the company's liquidity profile and credit metrics deteriorate as a result of a weakening of its operational performance, large debt-financed acquisitions, or a change in its financial policy. Quantitatively, negative pressure could materialise if the company's Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin falls towards 10%, if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rises towards 7.0x, or free cash flow is negative, all on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Saratoga Food Specialties LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Saratoga Food Specialties LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Brittany, France, Solina is a seasoning solutions provider for the food industry. The company mainly provides culinary solutions to improve taste and appearance of food and functional solutions to improve the taste, texture, shelf life and stability of meat products. It is also active in the professional and food service markets and offers nutrition products, food supplements and health foods for high protein/low calories food and beverages.

In 2021, the company reported €598 million of revenue and €90 million of EBITDA. These stood at €649 million and €108 million respectively, pro-forma of the twelve months contribution from the companies acquired in 2021, and €699 million and €121 million respectively, pro-forma of the twelve months contribution from the companies acquired already in 2022. Pro-forma for the Saratoga acquisition, the company's revenue stood at €923 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paolo Leschiutta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

