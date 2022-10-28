Moody's assigns B2 rating to Solina's USD denominated TLB tranche to be borrowed by Saratoga

Milan, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 senior secured rating to the $320 million Term Loan B (TLB) tranche borrowed by Saratoga Food Specialties LLC ("Saratoga"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Solina Group Holding ("Solina" or the company), a leading ingredients and seasoning solutions provider to the food industry headquartered in France. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Proceeds from the additional tranche under the existing term loan, together with equity contribution from Solina's owner Astorg Partners will be used for the acquisition of Saratoga, a US manufacturer of dry savory solutions and sauces serving the North America food service market, and to repay existing drawings under the company's €141.5 million revolving credit facility (RCF), borrowed by Solina Group Services. The acquisition, which is expected to close at the end of October 2022, amounts to a total price of €591 million, which will be funded with €282 million of debt and €306 million of new equity. Saratoga generated around €259 million of revenues in the LTM ending August 2022.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the acquisition of Saratoga as credit neutral, as the business profile benefits are broadly offset by the increase in leverage resulting from the transaction.

The acquisition of Saratoga will allow Solina to further expand its presence in the fast growing US market, becoming one of the largest suppliers in its addressable market while expanding its exposure to the food service channel and improving its diversification and cross selling opportunities.

While the transaction leads to an increase in leverage of around 0.4x, Moody's notes that the significant equity contribution provided by Astorg Partners compensates for the relatively high multiple paid (16x excluding potential synergies and adjustment; 14x including these).

This is a transformational transaction that comes shortly after other four smaller acquisitions completed since the beginning of 2021. Frequent acquisitions complicate the monitoring of Solina's underlying performance because the rating agency has to rely on pro forma accounts.

Saratoga and other acquisitions completed in the last 18 months will represent more than a third of the company's pro-forma EBITDA. Frequent acquisitions also create execution risks, because management will need to focus on integrating the various acquisitions and extracting synergies from their combination. In addition, the current deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, on top of the ongoing volatility in commodity prices, interest rates and USD to EUR exchange rate, increase execution risks.

Pro-forma for the acquisitions and the new USD tranche, Moody's expects that the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will be around 7.1x at the end of 2022, marginally higher than the 7.0x maximum leverage tolerance for the current rating. The rating agency, however, expects some gradual deleveraging on the back of synergies and lower one off costs, leading to a gross leverage of around 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The initial high leverage is partially compensated by the company's strong track record at generating positive free cash flow and integrating acquisitions while maintaining a broadly stable financial profile and generating some, albeit modest, synergies and cross selling opportunities. Moody's also recognises the company's positive organic growth trends in recent years and its ability to withstand the current commodity price volatility, which provide some degree of visibility into next year's performance.

Solina's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by the company's leadership position as a provider of savoury food seasoning solutions in a number of European countries, its loyal and diversified customer base which includes food manufacturers, food service companies, butchers and retailers, and its good diversification in terms of end markets, including meat, fish, snacks, vegetables, ready meals and culinary products such as sauces, coatings and soups. Following the acquisition of Saratoga, the US market will represent approximately 34% from 10% today, on top of overall good diversification across Europe. Following the recent acquisitions, the company's revenue will exceed €1 billion.

Solina's rating is constrained by its appetite for small, debt-funded acquisitions which creates some execution risks and makes monitoring of underlying performances more difficult. The rating also reflects the mature nature of the food industry, particularly in Europe, which is growing in the low to mid-single digit rates, and the company's exposure to commodity price volatility and the general downturn in the macroeconomic environment. Although the increasing exposure to the food service industry is positive as it should support faster growth rates and cross selling opportunities, the channel might suffer more over the next 12 to 18 months as consumers are facing high inflation and their disposable income will reduce.

LIQUIDITY

Solina's liquidity remains good, supported by Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow on an ongoing basis and the full availability under the increased €141.5 million revolving credit facility due in January 2028. The company has recently increased the size of the RCF to €141.5 million from €100 million and the company repaid the €38 million drawings that were used for earlier acquisitions.

Solina's liquidity is also supported by Moody's expectation that the company will maintain sufficient capacity under its single net leverage covenant set at 9.6x, offering plenty of headroom against the 5.6x ratio pro-forma for the new capital tranche. The covenant is only applicable to the company's RCF and tested when drawings exceed 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the new USD tranche is in line with the rating of Solina's main term loan B facility as the tranche is part of the same facility and shares the same seniority and ranking as the existing facility. The B2 ratings on the senior secured term loan B and the €141.5 million senior secured revolving credit facility reflect the fact that the two instruments are part of the same facility, rank on a pari passu basis and benefit from the same guarantee and security package.

Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, as it is standard for capital structures that include first lien bank debt with a springing covenant only. The security package is weak, as the bank facilities are secured mainly by share pledges, but they are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The company is currently weakly positioned in the rating category because of its high leverage but the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its current operating performance over the next 12-18 months, successfully integrating recent acquisitions. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be bolt-on in nature and will not significantly increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive pressure on the rating could materialise if Solina were to, on a sustained basis, maintain a Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin in the mid-teens and achieve a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x, whilst generating positive free cash flow and maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Conversely, Moody's would consider downgrading Solina's rating if the company's liquidity profile and credit metrics deteriorate as a result of a weakening of its operational performance, large debt-financed acquisitions, or a change in its financial policy. Quantitatively, negative pressure could materialise if the company's Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin falls towards 10%, if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rises towards 7.0x, or free cash flow is negative, all on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Saratoga Food Specialties LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Saratoga Food Specialties LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Brittany, France, Solina is a seasoning solutions provider for the food industry. The company mainly provides culinary solutions to improve taste and appearance of food and functional solutions to improve the taste, texture, shelf life and stability of meat products. It is also active in the professional and food service markets and offers nutrition products, food supplements and health foods for high protein/low calories food and beverages.

In 2021, the company reported €598 million of revenue and €90 million of EBITDA. These stood at €649 million and €108 million respectively, pro-forma of the twelve months contribution from the companies acquired in 2021, and €699 million and €121 million respectively, pro-forma of the twelve months contribution from the companies acquired already in 2022. Pro-forma for the Saratoga acquisition, the company's revenue stood at €923 million.

